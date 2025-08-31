Satire: NRM has a sword, NUP looks for a Ka-dagger

This week was fire. Hon “KaDagger”, who once served as the Speaker, was ready to rumble. She threw an armoury of stiff jabs at Mzee during a meeting of the ruling party. Luckily, Mzee parried the jabs by reminding the former Speaker that she did not personify a region. He did. In the process, Mzee read the riot act to a riotous party member no longer party to membership. His tone said “stay”, but his message screamed:Toka Hapa!

If you’re looking for a definition of the word ‘doublespeak’, that is surely it in the strictest sense of the word. Mzee literally breathed fire and water like his mouth was the very source of climate change. As he promoted renewable personality energy for the party, the former Speaker reminded him about a senior NRM person whose surname qualifies him to be boxer Muhammad Ali’s biological brother. Accordingly, fresh leadership did not mean discarding the old for the new. Besides, she had passed every loyalty test the NRM had used to evaluate her.

Let’s not forget that loyalty is a big deal in the Mafia. It is“a foundational, all-encompassing principle, epitomised by omertà—the code of silence that forbids informing on fellow members and requires absolute devotion to the organisation over personal ties or even the law”. The former Speaker ticked this box like she was Al Capone or John Gotti, two American mafia mobsters who liked to shoot first and then ask questions later. In other words, she felt hard done by. That’s why the “Badman from Kamwokya” showed up with Kikomando as a peace offering before urging her to quit NRM and join the National Unity Platform (NUP), saying the party has massive support in Busoga.

“Leave that party where they don’t value you, come join NUP and we build the country together,” the Badman said while opening NUP offices in Iganga. He added that since Busoga is in the east, the former Speaker would automatically become the First Lady. His logic follows the argument that the presidency is currently in the west. In America, the West Wing of the White House is the location of the office space of the president of the United States. The East Wing of the White House is a two-story structure that serves as office space for the First Lady and her staff.

The Badman knows all about the US because, as a parliamentarian, Badman enrolled at the John F.Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. While there, he pursued a “Leadership in the 21st Century” course. He graduated on Friday, February 9, 2018. It was on this same date, but in 1965, that the first US troops were sent to Vietnam. Mzee has seen the connection. That is why he accuses the Badman of working with Americans to ensure the US doesn’t suffer another Vietnam here, when push comes to shove. But let’s get back to the former Speaker joining NUP. The party puts the ‘red’ into ‘ready’ when it comes to recruiting Ugandans from other parties. It was not always like this.

In 2004, when the party was founded, it was called the National Unity, Reconciliation and Development Party (NURP). In changing its name, it dropped the “R”in its acronym. Then shifted it to its colour and came up with red. Back then, the party was very organised. It would not have accepted the former Speaker. Because

2004 was a year before the country enacted a series of significant constitutional and legislative amendments, including removing term limits for the President.

The former Speaker presided over this circus. Now the Badman wants her to bring some of this clowning to his party. It’s all cloak and Ka-dag-ger.