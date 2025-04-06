Satire: The CDF's one year of bananas





Remember the guy who said, “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely?” Before we jog your memory, he said these words in 1887. That’s years before Uganda emerged from the womb of independence to grow into the nappies of post-colonial rule. So his words are our seniors, and we must always obey our seniors. Anyway, the guy who said these words is Lord Acton.

And he appears to be up to his old tricks because he also said, “Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority.” But this Lord Acton fellow, what was his plan in life? Was it to slap us with hard truths in order to watch us fall, hard? He has turned us all into Acton-junkies, as we hang onto his every word like we snagged parts in the 1993 movie Cliffhanger.

Well, not all of us. Some of us are not Acton-junkies. We are Action-Junkies. A case in point is the CDF. He has been the army supremo for a year. He has displayed much valour on the social media theatre, his X account revealing his no-holds barred approach to verbal warfare.

It is stupendously unstupid that the UPDF has not deployed its Land Forces, Air Forces (spread out into divisions, brigades) to cover his rear. The army has instead allowed him to serve as a one-man army, shooting his mouth off to draw first blood like he’s a Musk-enabled Rambo.

The CDF has attacked everybody, except his uncle. He only seems to have one uncle online. In Latin, the word uncle is "avunculus", the diminutive of "avus" (grandfather). Hence an uncle is a "little grandfather.” So does that make the CDF his uncle’s little muzukulu (grandson)?

It would make sense not to answer that question. The last person who attempted to answer that question wound up in Germany, tending to his PHD (permanent head damage).

Security is so good that not a single Ugandan can beat it, so it beats them instead. Not gotten himself fired yet So what has the CDF done in the last 12 months? For one, he has not gotten himself fired yet. His boss would fire him, we hear. But the CDF has superior firepower.

The man commands an army of thousands upon thousands of active and reserve forces. Even when Mzee attacked past leaders, calling them swine back in the day. The ex-presidents being needled did not include the ultimate X-president, we are told. You cannot tame a man who goes live on social media by never practicing safe X.

The CDF has also managed to teach us that there are only three Bachwezi. This triad was not made in China; it was made in the bottled happiness of a very strong beverage. Bobi, like a doting younger brother, has often pleaded with the CDF. It is believed that he even bought the CDF red underwear. Not like his, but like Superman’s. That way, he can find his Kryptonite below his utility belt, as it were.

It is a clever ploy, one that KB might have used. If Bobi agreed to be his running mate. That way the 2026 elections would see the birth of a new triad, battling it out for the hearts and minds of Ugandans. That is Bobi and KB versus Mzee. However, the CDF beat all of them to the punch by declaring that KB is an anachronism: a man out of his time.

The minister who used to own only one shirt and seemed to belong to Muntu’s party because of this has already petitioned the church to get rid of this B.C. (Before Christ) nonsense. He believes that the CDF is the prince of peace, plenty of peace. Since the man leaves X in pieces every time he posts there.

The CDF has also pointed his sizeable bazooka at other countries. Kenya and other nations have asked Mzee to go to the bush on this one. They are tired of being used as target practice for the CDF’s verbal sniper fire. Mzee, however, has advised them to duck.