Satire: There are just too many thrills and spills in fantasy football

There was a time women had to live with trying to understand grief-stricken men over this thing called football just because a team of 11 men chasing an inflatable round rubber conceded more goals than they could score. Many women have gotten to understanding men on that front now – in fact, many women are now competing with men for such grief.

And then fantasy football happened. This one of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is even worse. This thing has lifted the grief from the pitch proper and doubled it right on our computers. It doesn’t get any worse when there is some incentive at stake.

Arnold Ezama started April in the form of his fantasy life. But he ended it in real fantasy. He took a minus-36 with one game week to go when he was good for April prize money. That took him back by 36 points and effectively out of the money discussion.

Yes, there are nerves and inexperience can be costly. It did Manchester City in with just seconds on the clock. But Ezama’s action is one even Gashumba cannot explain. I mean, I tried asking him and he went ‘diarrhoeal verbose.’

“What if Bobi Wine was involved in it?” Gashumba asked. “It’s not reasonably possible for a manager, be it Pep [Guardiola] or Ezama, to lose the money at such a point except with the misguided NUP in it.”

I don’t know if Gashumba understands what FPL is and how people came to play fantasy leagues for money believing it is a more painless way to win in sports than in betting but the man who is an expert on everything left no doubt about his knowledge.

“Even my daughter would do better than Ezama,” he declared.

Last season, there was Namanya. Dude did not know how to change his team. All efforts to teach him failed. But once that season, he scored the most points in a game week when the dead clock in his system struck home.

By the end of the season, Namanya said he did not even remember his password anymore so he was spared the pain by being told to sit “those ends” with Gashumba and wait for Bobi Wine to respond to the drivel.

However, the last two seasons have belonged to two guys. Baz and Ben. And because they don’t mind their cassava-eating session being exposed, they are journalists Baz Waiswa and Ben Mwine. If you were the worst player in FPL, you just join the leagues Baz and Ben are in and you will be sure to top them.

Before Namanya was de-listed, his dead team system was beating Baz and Ben from time to time.

Once each this season, Baz and Ben threatened to do something worthwhile. But each time they the worms in their FPL head heard Museveni say, “If you can’t afford bread, eat cassava.” And they decided that winning the prize money was akin to eating bread at a time cassava is trending.

The legend in Ben one day woke up and did minus-44. That is equivalent to changing the whole team and adding a few more changes to the changes. And for that big spill, he secured a whopping 24 points!

It’s two seasons down the stretching and the only thing that has made Ben smile was when yours truly triple-captained Bruno Fernandes and the Manchester United midfielder fired a late penalty into the skies after being worked up by Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez.

Ben said scoring zero from a triple captain was worse than his infamous minus-44. Baz agreed. Gashumba protested. And Namanya still does not remember his password.

