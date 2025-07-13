Satire: There should be no ‘sigh’ in science





Ugandans are of one mind: we must have a shared future or share in past misery. It’s that simple. But let’s complicate it. We are a country of overthinkers. Not simpletons. So, why limit ourselves to what’s easy? We know that the longest way round is the shortest way home. That’s why we’re going to use the "Cordon Nealy Model" to predict the future of the country. It will get us home, as it were.

This model is way better than all those busty and leggy mannequins we find outside shops all over Kampala these days. Sure, those mannequins might be dummies. But we don’t judge the mentally challenged. We observe them closely. Then we are judged for taking the trouble to do so. It’s so unfair. Or “an affair”, as some of us pronounce “unfair”.

Anyway, let us get back to the Cordon Nealy Model. It refers to the Courtemanche, Ramirez, and Nattel (CRN) model of the human atrial action potential.

This model was developed to: 1) provide a useful model of action potential in human atrial cells and tissues, 2) offer insights into experimental observations, and 3) predict cell behaviour under untested conditions. The model focuses on action potentials, which are electrical signals that travel along nerve and muscle cells, including those in the heart.

If you don’t get it. That’s perfectly fine. I will tell you how I got it so you can get it. In the meantime, get this: the CRN model can be used to predict how our country ends up based on our actions alone. Well done, being mightier than well said, so to speak.

Consequently, our scientists should justify why they are getting all the big bucks by using this model to show us how our behaviour remodels the shape of the future. If they fail, then we shall look at artists. No, we shall not ask them anything. We shall just look at them.

As I said before, we observe, we don’t judge. However, I bet you’re judging me. By thinking, I think artists are mentally challenged. I never said that. The government did. So, challenge that mentality. Not mine. Meanwhile, we move. The future of Uganda is dicey. That’s because we treat politics as life, instead of viewing politics as strife.

Since it’s through politics that we strive for life. That means our future will be determined by our politics. We can choose to be nationalists. But nationalism, in its modern form, is only about 230 years old. It emerged in the late 18th and 19th centuries, particularly with the French Revolution. To be sure, the concept of a nation-state based on shared identity and allegiance gained significant traction during this time. Nationalism is thus younger than Buganda.

That’s why Buganda initially rejected it. The kingdom felt unbecoming that it should allow a younger sentiment, nationalism, to lead an older sentiment, Ebyaffe. The latter is found in the way the Baganda love their kingdom. It’s a question of seniority.

Nationalism is less than 300 years old. Buganda is more than 700 years old. Between them, they mark the end of the first millennium and the beginning of the second. The third millennium should bring forth a united and strong Uganda. But that may not be possible if we continue to explicitly deify our leaders. We should defy our leaders instead.

Especially those who want to be like the Pharaohs in ancient Egypt, who were considered incarnations of gods, and Chinese emperors who were seen as the "Son of Heaven".

Even if some of them were female. This was not right. Nonetheless, always the more; the sons were not about to set in a patriarchal society that has seen sons rise. Women had to get smart by becoming sons too, while remaining daughters. That is how they came up with the suffix “son” in their names.

Dakota Johnson, Pamela Anderson, Elle MacPherson, Ms Samuel L. Jackson. It was the start of a non-binary world.