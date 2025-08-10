“The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) recruitment exercise in western Uganda has kicked off at Kabale Main Stadium. According to UPDF 2nd Infantry Division public information officer, Maj Kiconco Tabaro, the exercise targets 1,447 recruits from the western region.

Applicants who pass both the physical and medical tests will be required to report to the training wing in Kaweweta, Nakaseke District, within three days of completing the recruitment process,” Daily Monitor reported on Tuesday.

According to sources that would receive pay rises if they worked for Radio Katwe, UPDF has jammed any potential recruit that is bow-legged, cross-eyed, or has any ringworm as they are unlikely to meet the required martial standards.

UPDF says people in the military have to be prepared to fight. There’s no such thing as a non-combatant job. That way, in future, if two senior UPDF officers ever fall out politically, nobody will ask “who fought”. They all did.

You see, the army is not about reaching new horizons. It’s about kicking cleftal horizons. "Cleftal" is related to the intergluteal cleft, a deep groove also known as the behind. "Horizon" refers to the line at which the earth's surface and the sky appear to flatline, possibly because the cleft is drop-dead attractive.

So, the word “horizon” was inserted here to make the posterior sound superior and therefore a worthy opponent. All this fancy wording makes the army sound so exciting.

The only downside is that if joining the army turns out to be a damp squib, a situation which is much less impressive than expected, you are not allowed to simply leave. Even if you put “dear” or “thanking you in advance” in your resignation letter. Ask one retired General who asked to go for a short call and wound up in exile.

He only managed to get out of the airport because the search party kept pushing toilet doors marked “pull”. The man is a genius. He dodged the barrier troops, blocking units, and anti-retreat forces. These are military units located in the rear or on the front line (behind the main forces) to make sure there are no deserters.

Such rear forces are the cleftal horizons the General had to beat in order to be free of the army. Yet his freedom didn’t come automatically. It only came after he accepted that he had been bewitched and so mistook one cleftal horizon for another.

He was aiming at Mzee’s enemies, but hit the wrong target instead. It’s hard-hitting hitting Mzee. That’s because it’s not easy to find him. Those who look for him tend to look for him in the wrong places, like 1986. Yet he’s not there anymore. He, you and everybody else are in 2025. That’s why the new recruits are not being asked to join a guerrilla force. Those days are over. Gorillas are now a tourist attraction. They are not combatants. Of course, gorillas may generally be able to fight.

However, not with guns unless they’re appearing alongside Stallone in a movie. There you will find trigger-happy gorillas all over the place. One of them might even be Stallone himself. On top of all this, the UPDF says the new recruits who were in NUP can keep their red berets after enlisting.

That way, they’re conscripted into the Military Police to go undercover and blend with other activists to do some mischief in NUP’s name. Hence, Bobi is in jail before 2026. Bobi calls it infiltration. However, the army calls it exfiltration. It’s like the words “in” and “ex” cannot go together at all. That’s why “exes” are not “in” love. This could be the source of the lovelessness between NUP and the army.

The two don’t get along famously, but are famous for not getting along. All Opposition political parties are thus against this fresh recruitment drive.

Mzee is a poor driver, they say. His motion is continuously in reverse, except when it comes to reversing the mistakes he makes. There, he cannot go back on plans which strengthen his hand and weaken the opposition’s. Hiyo zio michezo, this is not a drill. It’s a recruitment exercise, remember?

*Disclaimer: This is a weekly parody column.