School fees is here, we need a Maama Busoga like yesterday

On Wednesday, I woke up with a not-so-funny toothache. A canine had become extremely sensitive overnight. It ached.

Going to bed, wifey had complained of toothache and now one-plus-plus led to the conclusion that it was the weather. But what kind of weather changes in January? I wouldn’t put that past the astrologers at Entebbe to guess.

There was a blast of a car horn outside. The school bus.

“Ah, I now know what is causing us the toothache,” wifey said after seeing off the kid to school.

“It’s the school fees weather.”

I couldn’t help chuckling at this. After two years, if school fees were a weather pattern, this one must feel like hurricane. This is the time I agree with the Spotted Animal. Last time he was embarrassing his IGG, he said something like corruption being good because you steal and invest in Uganda.

If you can steal public resources and invest in your child’s fees, Mwenda would explain this easily. You’re educating your child and in due course that child will maybe set up a factory in Namulesa which will employ many Basoga so corruption is a good thing.

But not everyone has access to public resources – unless you go around vandalising road signage since even railway slippers have long been exploited. What is left for us is wishful thinking.

And this is why the talk of there being a woman who wants to be recognised as Maama Busoga is a good thing.

I don’t know why we are even leaving this to first be debated by the media at a time like this. She has already done enough to reopen schools.

Now, as Maama Busoga, she will help us pay fees. Private schools toyed with fees more than fuel stations did with pump prices back then but just a few months into the cushy seat, the government has vowed to shut down all schools that increase fees fwaaa.

Now, some of you have been whispering that she is not from this side, blah-blah-blah. We need to revisit context.

A few years ago, men from Kampala and other parts of the country used to commute to Jinja on ‘sexcapades’ during which they tapped the finest babes. Most of the babes targeted were yellowish. They called them ‘kyotala’.

So the moment guys started doubting our potential Maama Busoga, my mind went to that time I saw her in the early 90s. Back then, this school at the heart of Jinja City called St James was the epicentre of Zari-like babes. A trip to the town then was incomplete without wandering around the fence of St James just to have some optical nutrition and return home with a well-fed retina.

One of those I saw back then was the Maama Busoga wannabe. That day, my school played St James and I was the goalkeeper. I saw so many of those hot babes that day that when I was subbed off after 20 minutes by the angry games master, I couldn’t recall how many goals I had conceded while gawking at the babes.

One of them was Maama Busoga wannabe and I swear on this. How else do you think she knew Busoga?

The people of Busoga need to smell the coffee whose aroma is wafting. We can’t keep holding out on this at such a time. What if she runs to Tororo to replace Opendi? This change in Maama Busoga weather is surely a godsend.