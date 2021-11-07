Shift in education, not Science, and Arts pay talk is what we need

The debate on the pay of science versus arts teachers is a smokescreen, which is masking the bigger picture of the problems in our educational system. What we need to debate is how to transform the education system to meet the current and future human capital requirements of the society we want.

Our children need to be, inter alia, curious, creative, innovative, entrepreneurial, productive, and responsible citizens with integrity to steer the development of the country now and in future. The question is what level of investment needs to be made to human capital development to achieve that.

Currently, the big picture is lost in the arguments between teachers and government about which category of teachers to remunerate more. The big picture is the transformation of the education system through investment in four or more major areas in education: (i) curriculum reform (ii), modern infrastructure, (iii) quality teaching and learning, and (iv) access and equity.

The policymakers in the education sector need to interrogate the policy of remunerating one category of teachers further by asking the following questions: first, what constitutes arts or science subjects? Second, what is the state of education in Uganda today? Who is in control? Third, what are we doing wrong? Last, what needs to be done to prepare the workforce for today and tomorrow?

Not new

The policy of remunerating science teachers more than arts teachers is not new. Way back in the early 1990s, government paid science teachers more than arts teachers. In fact, science teachers were paid Shs10,000 more than arts teachers. A few years down the line, the policy was abruptly abandoned. What did the policy achieve then and what does government aim to achieve with the same policy this time around?

What evidence is there that the policy of remunerating a Physics teacher slightly higher than a History teacher will benefit the country if the science teacher is teaching Physics in a school where there is no laboratory and or equipment?

So, is the problem the subject or how and with what resources it is taught? Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook studied Psychology and Computer Science but dropped out of the university while Jack Ma, the owner of the Chinese multinational technology company, Alibaba, graduated with a degree in English. Richard Branson, the owner of Virgin Atlantic is a school drop-out. All these entrepreneurs pay more tax than URA collects.

The straightjacket of compartmentalising knowledge into science or arts is not only a misnomer but unhelpful in this day and age. Robert Kabushenga, former CEO of Vision Group studied Law at university, became a journalist and is now a prolific farmer and educationist. Dr Sanjay Gupta, the chief medical correspondent for CNN, is a neurosurgeon but now practising journalism. You can study engineering and become a successful businessman. Often, the birth of creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship is from the fringes of totally unrelated fields of study.

Children do not only learn arts or science subjects at school. They learn from their fellow pupils, sports and games that will teach them to play by the rules in future. Children also learn from the behaviours, characters, and how teachers present themselves or even dress.

The education sector in Uganda is beset with more serious problems than the current debate on remuneration. For example, the population of children reaching a minimal level of competency at the end of primary school stands at 35 percent in reading and 22 percent in mathematics with 87 percent of 10-year-olds unable to read and understand a simple text (Ubos, 2017; Unicef & African Union, 2021). Only 41 percent of a cohort complete primary school. In Karamoja, 81 percent of those who are 13 years or older have not completed primary school.

The net enrolment rate in secondary school is only 44 percent while the enrolment rate in tertiary education is a miserable four percent. Only three percent of 15-24 year-olds are enrolled in technical and vocational education, which is the main driver of industrialisation and small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs).

Moreover, in most primary and secondary schools in rural Uganda, only the head teachers and their deputies are on the government payroll while the rest of the teachers survive on subsistence farming, boda boda business, and hand-outs from parents. How does paying science teachers, already on the government payroll, more going to change these bleak statistics?

So far, government performance in the education sector is mixed. The following examples will show: early childhood education is almost entirely in private hands as are 73 percent of primary and secondary education and 78 percent of post-secondary education. Consequently, who is in control of education in the country? Is education still a public good? Is education still the great equaliser? Elimination of tuition fees alone is not sufficient to guarantee attendance and equity, especially for pupils from rural settings. Often, factors such as opportunity costs, long distance to school, gender, food insecurity, climate disasters, insecurity and land conflicts, negative social norms, among others, need to be considered.

The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the vulnerability of our education system. A minute number of children from privileged backgrounds who can afford online learning are progressing fairly well with their education. The country is unable to offer to the majority distant education such as paper-based take-home education materials and broadcast media lessons through TV, radio or other digital platforms, due to high costs and low investment in digital infrastructure.

Similarly, the majority of schools in Uganda do not have basic water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure such as handwashing or even space to adhere to the standard operating procedures. The infrastructure in most government schools is derelict with inadequate learning materials. Today some students graduate from education institutions without having read any textbook in their lives. These are the fundamental issues we should be debating and not a policy where no evidence of better outcomes exist, all else remaining constant.

Building and equipping science laboratories, training teachers in new, innovative, and creative pedagogies; investing in digital infrastructure and literacy, regularly evaluating and reimagining the curriculum to align with the current and future demands of the job market, among others, are all clear imperatives for the education sector and government.

Similarly, 21st Century skills such as critical thinking, effective communication, collaboration, creativity, emotional intelligence and self-regulation, resilience, digital literacy, etc., should occupy a central place in the curriculum. Moreover, the inclusion of cross-cutting courses such as entrepreneurship, research skills, business analytical skills (e.g., writing a business plan, cash flow statements, etc.); and pro-people skills, among others, besides the 21st Century skills in the curriculum will shift the paradigm from job search to job creation.

The government should begin to re-examine and reimagine its emphasis on national examinations. Many countries are now moving away from national exams per se as a criterion for access to the next level of education. A quick look at the recent graduation at Makerere and Kyambogo universities will make a serious case of re-evaluation and reimagining the emphasis on relevance and examinations.

Graduates got awards for scoring a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.74 or 4.75 out of 5. In modern institutions of higher learning, graduates would be awarded for developing electronic or software programming prototypes to solve real-life problems.

Creativity and innovation

The graduates of Kyambogo University who developed the Academic Information Management System (AIMS) should have been awarded plaques to encourage hubs of creativity and innovation. Apps that help market women compute their profits or technologies that help farmers in Teso open more land quickly or agricultural technologies that help Avocado farmers in Gulu access the market or connect easily with agronomists and extension workers should be churning out of our institutions of higher learning.

Regarding relevance, the outputs of institutions of higher learning in Uganda was best summarised by Mr Daniel Kalinaki, the NMG Uganda general manager editorial, in this cheek-in-tongue question, “How many PhDs does it take to install a traffic light in Kampala?” The current education system is out of touch with reality and it is geared towards developing and passing out “examination passing machines” whose “successes” we celebrate for a whole week (graduation week) even when CGPA is no longer a criterion for hiring in many organisations now and perhaps will not be in the future.

More urgent than ever before, we need transformation in the education system and not lip service or petty and parochial debate on whether to pay science or arts teachers more. Much as I would like my daughter to fix a blown fuse of an electric kettle in the house, I would take her to church on Sundays as well.