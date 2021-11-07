SUNDAY HUMOUR: PM, Onek should fight over provision of lodges in Kisoro 

While studying catechism in Ombachi in the 1980s, Sagara (I’m not confirming if he is the very one you know) was expelled for insisting before the ‘mugigi’ class that Satan and God sometimes worked together to enforce their interests.

Brother Santino, the catechism teacher, had been forced to drag young Sagara by the ears to see Father D’Souza, the parish priest, who promptly issued the dismissal order upon being appraised.

Nearly 40 years later, Sagara seems to have been right. At the time in the 1980s, Sagara had insisted that God learns from Satan’s evils to find a compromise for His people so that they are better off.

So while Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees minister Hilary Onek were busy trying to flaunt who has the better mandate of the Spotted Animal, two young fellas in Kisoro decided to show them what the priority should be.

Kisoro is the far-end of the southwestern swathes of this Gad-forsaken ‘Peril of Africa.’ The place is so cold down there some people need triple souls to resist the urge to charge batteries anywhere, including on the street beside their Bosco bicycle.

Now the poor chaps have been locked up, moreover in separate cells when they should have been meeting with the indefatigable PM and fronting ideas for more lodges in Kisoro.

Instead of writing a lengthy complaint about how the PM is rendering his docket idle and into a second “without portfolio,” Onek should have run to Kisoro and offered relief to these chaps.

When you watch the guy charge his small pin charger on the street, you realise there is disaster waiting to happen. While landslides tend to occur in Bududa and Bundibugyo, the risk of volcanic eruption in Kisoro is very high.

According to sources, those chaps told police that they couldn’t find a vacant lodge. This means that Onek’s office should actually be moved to Kisoro proper so that disaster preparedness finally makes sense.

Since Nabbanja wants to go around dishing relief after disasters have wreaked havoc, Onek can be content to do the preparedness to prevent the disasters instead. This way, he would take all the credit he is fighting to milk.

And now that things have happened, there are rumours that the PM could be in Kisoro. When that happens, we will see her around that spot and she will have a Bosco (Hero bicycle) parked there and assess the ‘damage’ the public nuisance caused the road. Cameras will flash.

If Onek is reading this, I don’t charge for such pro-bono ideas. He can do that himself now. Since Nabbanja is pushing him off his seat, he can reclaim some good millage by offering not only more lodges in Kisoro but also equipping them with beds so that there is more comfort than what we saw in the video clip.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Anita Among also needs to tap into this. When you are plotting to roost in Parliament for 20 years, visiting shrines alone isn’t enough as the changes earlier in the year showed.

She can go and ascertain if that was some kind of sports activity as the lawyers for the ‘public nuisance couple’ are planning to argue in court.

All these government efforts should come fast otherwise Pastor Ssempa might abandon eating white ants in the plantations to go and offer support for the man.

He would start by offering him a better shirt than that one that crucified him as a sinner even before the court has pronounced itself.

Ssempa’s record in helping suspected vagrants is impeccable. The other day he ensured that Isiko walked away scot-free after using his phone to pursue an MP.