Sunday Satire: Americans can eat their sanctions, our General does not eat KFC

Not long ago, the UN and US were dangling sanctions on several UPDF heavyweights over allegations that Ugandan army had messed up big time in the jungles of DR Congo. A journalist asked a General if he was concerned about the development considering that his name was floating around as one of the key wheeler-dealers involved in shady exploitation of Congolese resources.

“Arrest me for what? Did you hear that I ate their pygmies?” the General snorted.

Sadly, Gen Abel Kandiho cannot borrow from this script and ask “did you hear that I ate their KFC” because, quite frankly, KFC and pygmies are oceans apart.

In fact, this would sound as vague as a report that Bad Black refused money.

Even then, Kandiho has been bravely sticking his neck up like the Kadogo he was in the jungles of Luweero. His reaction to the financial sanctions slapped by the US on his wallet and bank account was just willy-nilly – he is nothing bothered at all.

Of course, Kandiho is right – never mind that he had probably withdrawn all his money by the time the sanctions were announced.

But what is really wrong with these Americans? Kandiho doesn’t eat KFC junks for starters. The man is slightly smaller than a toothpick, for good measure, in a manner that even Dr Kasenene wouldn’t approve of. Or is his crime refusing to eat KFC? These guys are really trying hard.

I’m even convinced it is a K-game at play in all this. Wait, K-game has no missing letter there. The dash is really a dash and K, the thirteenth letter of the Roman alphabet, is pronounced ‘key’. So K-game has nothing to do with Kagame.

However, I must admit sh*t is really psyching me up. The K-game can actually be Kagame or Kigali. Actually both. It’s no secret that the only reason Kandiho has remained on the job is because he has been giving the K in Kigali a bloody nose.

So the K in Kampala was only too glad to use the K-abel in Kandiho to keep the K in Kigali in check. By the way, my autocorrect has refused the compound word “K-abel” and keeps giving me cabal instead. The dictionary meaning is apt but I will avoid the temptation.

In the K-game, the K of Kigali has always wanted the K in Kampala to fire the K-abel in Kandiho. As the K-game intensified, I think that is when the two ‘Keys’ decided to go to Kisangani. But the K in Kampala did not send the K-abel in Kandiho there.

As all this went on, the guys in Kansas were eavesdropping using sophisticated tapping technology. Of course, both technology and sophistication have the sound K in them so when they failed to decode certain things, they concluded it had something to do with KFC.

Now I hear financial sanctions, what is that even? Do they think having bank accounts and transacting in them will make Kandiho slightly fatter than toothpick?

In Uganda, leaders keep money in sacks under beds. Even the Spotted Animal is renowned for handing out brown envelopes or, when in the mood for riling taxpayers, full sacks of money. No cheques or bank drafts and such things.

And then Americans are here thinking that their Visa cards in ATMs are everything. Mavi ya kuku – I’m sorry to chicken that their Swahili name has K in it.

The last time I checked, Kandiho does not even travel outside. To do what even? The only place outside Uganda that a typical Ugandan General thinks of is Congo. It is a treasure unto treasure, from the women to timber and back to diamonds and gold.