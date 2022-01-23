Prime

The 1971 coup through the eyes of Obote’s principal private secretary

Former president Milton Obote (C) arrives in Singapore to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting of 1971. PHOTOS | COURTESY


By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Jonathan E. Ekochu, then former president Milton Obote’s deputy principal private secretary, was in the entourage that accompanied Obote to Singapore to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting of 1971. Before he passed on, Ekochu narrated his experience of the trip to Singapore to his son Paulo Ekochu.

Jonathan Engulu Ekochu was the head teacher of Ngora High School in the 1950s, then became the first Black teacher at Teso College Aloet in 1960. In 1964, he joined the civil service of Uganda as an administrative officer. He was appointed assistant district commissioner, Busoga territory and in the same year he was promoted to acting district commissioner. He was later transferred to Bugisu region.

