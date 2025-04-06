The real PDM: How tech changed Uganda

In 2022, the Ugandan government launched a rural poverty alleviation programme called the Parish Development Model (PDM). PDM is based on soft loans given mostly to farmers to help jump-start the rural economy at the grassroots parish level.

I would like to submit that the real Parish Development Model has been underway for the last 25 years and has little to do with government initiatives. The year 1995 was historic for Uganda and in this article, I’ll list the seven economic and technological developments that have changed the lives of rural Uganda and other parts of Africa since that year.

The mobile phone

The cell phone made its entry into Uganda when a company called Celtel started its operations. Celtel was later bought by Zain Telecom, which in turn was bought by Airtel. It’s difficult to overstate just how transformative the mobile phone was, especially when in October 1998 the South African telecom company MTN entered the Ugandan market and the mobile phone went from the tool of a privileged, well-to-do few to the masses.

Remote rural parts of the country could now communicate with the main towns and among themselves. No longer was it necessary for a young man to ride a bicycle or walk several kilometres to deliver news of a death or other family event. Rural farmers could now phone different trading centres and find out about deliveries of agricultural produce.

Boda boda transport

Speaking of bicycles, the second most transformative development over the last 25 years has been the introduction of the motorcycle as a public transport vehicle, what in East Africa is termed the “boda boda”. The term “boda boda” (or border, border) itself derives from the fact that these motorbikes could transport people and goods across border posts.

Where Uganda lacked a nationwide public transport system, the boda boda filled in the gap and a lifetime of long, tiring walking from remote village to town or from one village to another came to an end. Along the way, rural farmers and other small-scale entrepreneurs could not travel and trade with much more convenience.

Affordable clothing

China’s entry into the World Trade Organisation in December 2001 marked a major change in the global economy. The new mass manufacturing engine that resulted in China becoming the world’s factory meant a flooding of the world with cheap goods, including apparel.

A secondary offshoot of this was Chinese-made, European and North American second-hand clothing and shoes making their way to Africa. One of the enduring images of rural Ugandan villages had always been of young bare-footed children dressed in rags. Today, thanks to this mass overproduction of apparel, rural Ugandan children can be seen dressed half-decently, with shoes and jackets.

Mobile money

The fourth important development over the last quarter of a century came at the start of the second decade of the 2000s. The British invented a technology by which, through a vast network of mobile phones and vendors, money could be transferred between phones.

Mobile money was tried out in a pilot project in Zambia. It immediately showed its potential and was then launched with fanfare as a fully commercial service via the Safaricom firm in Kenya.

In a continent and a country, Uganda with the large majority being unbanked, this must rank as one of the most important developments ever in Ugandan history.

From buying supplies and medicine, food and groceries, millions of Ugandans entered the monetary economy without ever needing to set foot in a banking hall or queue at an ATM in a faraway town.

Solar power

In the absence of government electric power investment, the new technology of solar power, made relatively accessible by China’s large-scale manufacturing, filled the void.

While even these low-cost solar panels are still out of reach of the very poorest rural Ugandan homes, the solar power installation is where the mobile phone subscriber base was around 1997. Solar power has extended the day from dawn to dusk to from dawn to at least midnight.

An uncountable number of school children can now study or do their homework after dusk. Mobile phones can be charged.

FM radio stations

In the absence of newspaper distribution in the rural areas, the proliferation of FM radio stations across Uganda ended the psychological isolation of the countryside.

Granted, rural radio programming as it is leaves much to be desired, most of it revolving around analysis of European football and the preaching of the Gospel; but at least the informational and news needs have been met, in the local languages.

The Internet

In March 1995, a new Kampala-based company called InfoMail introduced a computer service that we now know as the Internet. Uganda joined the exciting new “information superhighway”, as it was then termed, with InfoMail radio adverts declaring how “the fax is finished!”

Because of low levels of education and social development, the Internet is still mainly an urban utility in Uganda and will remain so for many more years to come. But for the few relatively educated rural folk and farmers, few utilities are as important as the Web, particularly since it went mobile with the arrival of the smartphone.

It has solved the problem of the collapsed upcountry public libraries, absence of national newspapers, and international information. Work and communications that once could only be done in Kampala and other towns can now be done from most remote villages.

To a degree, it has reduced the urge by young people to flock to the capital city in search of social and entertainment stimulation. These, in my opinion, as the seven milestones in the development of Uganda’s rural parishes over the last 25 years.

To appreciate these developments, we must ask: When was the Uganda government ever going to provide a mass, affordable transport system covering the country?

When were the commercial banks ever going to open enough branches across the country to serve the needs of the rural majority? In which century was the Uganda government – any Ugandan government – going to deliver on rural electrification?

When were rural incomes ever going to rise enough for the peasant folk to afford new, more expensive clothing and shoes? This, then, shows that the political class, media, and general public often put too much faith in or expect too much of governments. Economic development sometimes occurs in spite of, not because of government promises and efforts.

New technologies cause drastic changes that might have taken governments ages to implement, if at all. Digital technology and China’s entry into the global trading system laid the groundwork for the transformation of rural Uganda and Africa, and in that sense, this was the real Parish Development Model.

The economic change to rural Uganda over the last two and a half decades came from outside Uganda’s borders, not by an effort of the Uganda government.