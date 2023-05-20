The rise and rise of Nakalema in Museveni’s State House

Conspiracy and factions are commonplace in the State House, but in 2017 there were unusual undivided ululations and merry-making by staff. The revelries were put in motion after President Museveni announced that his then-personal assistant, Edith Nakalema, was going to the UK for a military course.

Nakalema, according to sources familiar with workings in the State House, had attracted a lot of envy after she amassed so much power such as regulating access to Museveni and sources say she was pivotal in moving the culture of hugger-mugger and backbiting at the most authoritative centre in Uganda.

Those who are familiar with Museveni’s thinking say the President thought by putting Nakalema thousands of miles from Kampala the divisions would heal, and the new staff, he thought, will unbridle a new era of congruence at this beleaguered centre of power where everyone fights in an effort to get the attention of the President.

Six years later, Nakalema, 45, isn’t just among the hundreds of Museveni’s senior advisors but the President has doubled her powers by assigning her to head the State House Investors Protectorate Unit, an outfit that’s not provided for in Ugandan laws, but the President says it will help in the fight against the vice of public officials soliciting bribes from investors.

“I am using this Labour Day to tell everybody that we are going to have a big fight. I am going to set up another small unit in my office where the investors can ring directly if anybody asks them for a bribe or delays decisions,” Mr Museveni said while he was officiating over Labour Day in the eastern district of Namutumba recently.

Six days after he said he will be forging another anti-corruption unit, Museveni named Nakalema as its superintendent. It’s not the first time Nakalema is heading an anti-corruption ensemble that’s not known under the law.

Heading State House Anti-Corruption Unit

Between 2018 and 2022, with the blessings of Museveni, she headed the then-newly formed State House Anti-Corruption Unit, an outfit formed after Museveni made it clear that the Inspectorate of Government, which is constitutionally charged with fighting corruption wasn’t doing good.

Nakalema’s meteoric rise isn’t only in administrative position but also in military ranks. When she was leaving for the UK in 2017, for a one-year senior command and staff course at Shrivenham Defence Academy, she was at the rank of Major and now she is a Colonel.

She attributes her swift climb through the corridors of power to being loyal to Museveni and being born again Christian.

“I am Born Again. I have a loving God, a loving President, and a loving husband and both my parents are still alive. I don’t dwell on the negatives,” Nakalema said in an interview in 2017.

Nakalema’s rise at State House wasn’t obvious. Thirteen years ago, besides Museveni, the most dominant person in the State House was Amelia Kyambadde, then Museveni’s principal private secretary (PPS).

Kyambadde had been an aide of Museveni since 1977 and her boss has previously attributed the longevity of their relationship to the fact that she jealously guarded his secrets long before he became President.

Working with Museveni for decades translated in Kyambadde accumulating a lot of power to the extent that this kind of influence invoked hatred from public servants and Cabinet ministers as she limited their access to the President.

Against the wishes of Museveni, in 2010, Kyambadde quit State House and joined elective politics, leaving a void that proved hard to fill as the President had become reliant on her sense of judgement.

The people who replaced her, Grace Akello and, later, Mary Amajo, found the going hard. With Museveni mainly surrounded with people from western Uganda, Okello and Amajo were in for a cultural shock as those in the State House looked at them as interlopers.

Museveni was seemingly stuck but he sought out his son, then Maj Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who was serving his first stint as commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC). Muhoozi endorsed an SFC officer named Edith Nakalema to work closely with Museveni.

Muhoozi had spotted Nakalema when she worked in the SFC’s finance department and she had been part of the lot that had been tasked with putting in place sound financial controls in the elite army unit.

Museveni, sources say, was quick to sanction Nakalema as his personal assistant since he knew her parents: Eiyasafu Sserwadda and Midrace Sserwadda of Kashaari, Mbarara District. Sserwadda, back then, was a clergy in Kashaari.

Here, Nakalema’s job title was ‘personal assistant to the President” - which is a lowly position - but in practice, it turned out to be different.

Nakalema, and not the PPS, was in charge of scanning through Museveni’s everyday agenda. With the stroke of her pen, she annulled events that she thought were not vital and scrutinised the people who wanted to meet the President.

The total sum of this was that Nakalema had essentially become Museveni’s PPS without formally carrying the fashionable title. Museveni, sources say, did not have hesitations with this and repetitively told those who wanted to see him go through Nakalema. Within a short time, Nakalema had become so powerful and dominant that even senior government officials worshipped at her feet and sought her approval.

With this mammoth power and the backing of the President, it was not long before Nakalema irritated people.

Nakalema’s biggest fallouts, however, weren’t people from outside. It was with people who she worked with at State House. Tamale Mirundi, Museveni’s former press secretary, partially blamed his 2015 sacking on Nakalema.

In fact, in various interviews Mirundi, who is now Museveni’s senior advisor on media, theatrically said he had appealed to Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, to handle Nakalema.

Sarah Kagingo, the former presidential assistant for social media, exited State House once she crossed Nakalema in 2015. To last at State House, employees knew that they had to pay loyalty to Nakalema and a regiment of other senior employees. If you played by their rules, you subsisted and flourished. As conflicts got out of hand, Museveni concluded that that situation wasn’t sustainable as the State House’s image was left in tatters.

The solution, the President concluded, was to clip Nakalema’s wings by hiring a PPS who would restore order and sanity.

After many names were floated around, Molly Kamukama, who had the blessings of First Lady Janet Museveni, was handpicked as PPS. Kamukama’s previous job assignments included working in the office of the NRM chairman, who is Museveni, during the 2016 campaigns and heading of voter education at the Electoral Commission.

It was apparent to Museveni that Kamukama and Nakalema weren’t going to get along. Both were go-getters and hated to be subjugated and they had conflicted during the 2016 elections.

As Kamukama purged staff that were close to Nakalema, Museveni decided to send Nakalema abroad. Upon her return at the end of 2018, Nakalema was promoted to the rank of Lt Col and she was handed the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, setting a stage to compete with the IGG.

The legality of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit will always remain unclear, but the IGG’s officers were reduced to onlookers in the fight against corruption yet, Chapter 13 of the Constitution prescribes the powers of the IGG and the IGG Act operationalises the office by laying out functions, including to investigate or cause investigation, arrest or cause arrest, prosecute or cause prosecution, among others.

Once Museveni gave Nakalema the job, in her typical flamboyant style, Nakalema hogged the limelight as she was seen leading security personnel, rounding up different public officials who she suspects of being corrupt and in 2021 she intervened in public transport when she personally went downtown and caused the arrest of taxi and bus drivers.

She accused them of fleecing panicky students and pupils who were going upcountry after Museveni imposed a ban on movements between districts in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Despite the intervention of the State House’s Anti-Corruption Unit, corruption still skyrocketed. In 2022, Museveni replaced Nakalema with Brig Henry Isoke, who had been tapped from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI). A year later, she returns to head another informal entity, in the name of State House Investors Protectorate.

“Glory to God for his continued blessings. I remain grateful for the continued trust of HE President,” Nakalema said upon hearing of her latest appointment.

Profile

