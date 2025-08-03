Tito Okello sworn in as president, promises elections within a year

Forty years ago on Tuesday, Lt Gen Tito Okello Lutwa was sworn in as the new head of State, two days after president Milton Obote was ousted by the military in what the Washington Post described as a “tribally motivated coup”. Obote was deposed on July 27, 1985, by Generals Tito Okello Lutwa and Bazilio Olara Okello. It was the second time Obote was deposed by the military, the first time having been on January 25, 1971, when he was toppled by his army commander, Gen Idi Amin. Amin went on to become head of State until he was deposed in 1979. Gen Tito Okello, who was described by The New York Times as “A 71-year-old army officer, who helped orchestrate the coup”, was the commander of the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA), while Gen Bazillion Olara Okello was the commander of what was at the time known as the Northern Brigade of the same force.

The two Okellos had been part of the Kikoosi Maalmu, one of the many fighting groups made up of exiled Ugandans, which fought alongside the Tanzania People’s Defence Forces (TPDF) in the war that led to the ouster of the Amin regime. Whereas it was generally known that TPDF was under the command of Generals like David Bugozi Musuguri, aka Gen Mutukula, the role that the Ugandan commander played in directing the war has also been a subject of debate. The New York Times, however, suggested that the two Okellos had played a significant role in what is known as the 1979 war. One was portrayed as a war strategist and the other as an executor. “Tito Okello helped map strategy and Bazilio Okello was a field commander during the ‘liberation war’ that toppled military dictator Idi Amin in 1979,” the newspaper reported.

Tito’s role in coup

The role that Gen Tito Okello played in the coup has always been a subject for debate. It has always been believed that he had never harboured any ambitions to take power and played no role in the events that led to the coup. Proponents of that thinking claim he was only invited by Gen Olara Okello to take charge after the latter had done the donkey work. That thinking was alluded to in the story, ‘Uganda coup leaders install new president’, which was published by the Los Angeles Times on July 29, 1985. “Okello, 71, came to Kampala on Sunday (July 28, 1985) and said in a radio speech that he had heard about the coup while on ‘safari’ in northern Uganda.

However, there had been speculation that the General had gone to the north earlier this month to take command of rebellious army units fighting Obote loyalists,” wrote the newspaper. According to The Washington Post’s story, Tito Okello gave a speech that was broadcast on Radio Uganda before it became clear that he would be taking over as head of State. In the said speech, though, he referred to Obote, who was then in western Kenya, as a "dirty man" who "has damaged the name of Ugandan citizens". By the time Tito gave his famous speech on July 28, his military junta had already suspended the Constitution, dissolved Parliament and dismissed all government ministers.

Whereas Obote was known to have fled with at least two of his former Cabinet ministers, the identities of those who fled with him have always been unclear. It is, however, known that his former minister for Internal Affairs, Dr Luwuliza Kirunda, was among those who were outside the country when the coup took place. The majority of the ministers were, however, at large. Only one, Mr Chris Rwakasisi, the minister for Security, was under arrest. He was intercepted on July 27 at a roadblock mounted by UNLA soldiers at the Owen Falls Dam in Jinja as he attempted to make his way into exile in Kenya, where his boss had earlier fled to. The junta had also suspended trade in foreign exchange and sealed off all border crossing points and Entebbe International Airport.

Swearing in

Reporting in the story ‘New leader sworn-in in Uganda’, which was published by The Washington Post on July 29, 1985, the new head of State was sworn in by Saul Musoke, the president of the Appeals Court. The newspaper reported that he promised that his junta would be in office for a very short time. “Lt Gen Tito Okello, dressed in a camouflage uniform, took the oath of office at 3pm on the steps of the Ugandan Parliament building in Kampala and promised in a speech broadcast by Radio Uganda that ‘within a year, Ugandans will have a country of their own choice’".

The newspaper further reported that Radio Uganda had earlier broadcast a news bulletin in which the new rulers in Kampala had promised that elections would be held within 12 months. Reporting about the same function, the Los Angeles Times reported in the story, ‘Uganda coup leaders install new president”, which was published on July 29, 1985, Gen Tito Okello promised “democratic elections soon”. It also stated that Radio Uganda had reported that Tito would form a broad-based interim government. “At his side at the inauguration ceremony was Brig Bazilio Olara Okello, the most prominent leader of Saturday’s coup. The two Okellos are not related,” the newspaper reported.

It added: “In a brief speech before several hundred people outside the Parliament building, Tito Okello said his term as president will be short.” “Following two days of looting that began shortly after military trucks rolled into the Ugandan capital Saturday morning, Kampala was quieter this afternoon, although residents still reported scattered gunfire. Most downtown shops were stripped of their goods, some United Nations offices were ransacked, and city streets were littered with broken glass and discarded packing boxes, according to news agency and radio reports from the city,” The Washington Post reported.

Questions about elections

According to The Washington Post, Tito Okello had, in his post-swearing-in speech, questioned Obote’s democratic credentials and pointed out that he doubted that the general election that had been scheduled to be held later that year would have been free and fair. “We realise the will of the people is the basis of government, but we know no free and fair elections would have been organised under (Obote’s) regime,” Gen Okello was quoted to have said. “We have taken over for the sake of peace, stability and full reconciliation. My services to you in this capacity will be short, and you will elect a government of your choice.”

Doubts

It, however, emerged that despite promising elections within 12 months and putting in place a government of national unity, there were serious doubts about the ability of UNLA and their allies to hold onto power in Kampala for long in the face of the challenge that was being posed by the rebel National Resistance Movement/Army (NRM/A) which had been waging war against the Obote government and UNLA forces since February 1981. Those doubts were carried in the Christian Science Monitor in the story ‘After coup in Uganda, more instability expected. New rulers try to come to terms with rebels’, which was published on July 29, 1985.

“Now that Obote has gone, the question is whether Okello and his army can come to terms with Mr Museveni and his southern resistance army,” the paper wrote. The coup leaders had by then appealed to Mr Museveni and the NRM/A to join them in forming a government of national unity. The doubts, it turned out, were not misplaced. The NRA kicked the Okello junta out of power in January 1986, less than seven months after it had ousted Obote.

1985

