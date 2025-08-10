Toward a post-government Uganda

Ugandan politics can get petty and pointless, and be frustrating to read about or listen to. No single day goes by without news of a corruption scandal, a stalled government project, wasted or embezzled government funds, new hires in government jobs from one particular region, and all that.

We can’t lament, editorialise, critique, and grumble forever about the state of misrule, incompetence, and corruption in Uganda as though we don’t have minds to think out solutions.

Is there a way we can develop Uganda by a blueprint that assumes no role by politicians or the government? Can we create a new order that bypasses the entire political and governmental system and creates a new structure and method? Given the penetration rate of smartphones and ordinary feature phones in the country, we already have an important starting block.

The mobile phone should become the backbone device on which a post-government Ugandan nation runs. As I recently wrote here, it’s disappointing that the 2020 “scientific” election campaign did not catch on and politicians and political parties have reverted to the traditional print posters, crowds, and rallies. We should have embraced the efficient and effective world of digital technology in our electoral process.

To achieve this new national system would require a radical new spirit of self-reliance among the population, and most importantly, a creative new attitude. We already see traces of non-governmental local effort in entities such as the Buganda Kingdom and its many public health, educational, and entrepreneurial endeavours. Other such voluntary efforts are being undertaken by the Lions and Rotary clubs, various old school associations, and social media fundraising drives.

In these instances, all participation is by choice, based on perceived value and trust, not coercion. Since these are voluntary efforts, the next step would be to create a mechanism by which their activities become interconnected, the way airlines share flight routes and swap passengers. Given Uganda’s track record of massive corruption, embezzlement of public funds, and general dishonesty, to establish trust, we would need to experiment with digital ledgers like blockchain technology.

For those unfamiliar with cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, every transaction is open, transparent, and traceable. No transaction can take place without being observed by all users signed into the system, be it local purchase orders or recurrent administrative expenditure. A transparent, low-fee digital currency, say a "Pearl Shilling" or "P-UGX", is established on the blockchain.

It facilitates instant, secure trade between individuals, volunteer community groups, Saccos, the aforementioned Rotary and Lions clubs, Buganda, Tooro, Bunyoro, and Busoga kingdom activities. With this technological improvisation, the topic of corruption in Uganda would, at last, be ended once and for all.

The amount of money that families are sinking into national education, with few standing any chance of employment in the labour market, we would need to reconsider the education system itself. Instead of a rigid Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) national curriculum, different communities could establish their own learning hubs. These hubs, funded by cooperative contributions and user fees, would focus on foundational literacy and numeracy, critical thinking, and locally relevant skills.

For example, do border towns such as Busia, Arua, Mutukula, Malaba, and Nimule need to have children enrolled in schools to get a general Uneb education? How about those communities creating hubs that focus, for example, on teaching multi-lingual skills, especially Swahili? They could also train children from a primary school age in basic bookkeeping, currency trading and exchanging, stock and store management, and taxation, since the main economic activity in the border areas is mostly logistical, moving goods back and forth across borders, and dealing in multiple national currencies. Likewise, populations in southwestern Uganda’s tourism areas like the Bwindi, Lake Mburo, Semliki, and Queen Elizabeth national parks deal with a different economy from the border towns.

Theirs is mostly tourism, travel, and wildlife, and so their local education hubs could specialise in training tour guides, knowledge of animals, birds, and nature, as well as the hospitality industry and how to interact with mostly international, Western tourists. One of the deepest causes of frustration in Uganda since Independence in 1962 has been the lack of merit in jobs and the awarding of public tenders.

Nepotism, tribalism, and other ills have distorted the public sphere. Here, once again, the public ledger that is blockchain technology comes to our rescue.

A kind of skills ledger, built on blockchain platforms, is put in place. All certifications, job openings, apprenticeships, procurement contracts, and project tenders are recorded on a public blockchain ledger.

Employers can instantly verify everyone’s skills, qualifications, and experience, and the public is able to see who was hired and match their hiring against their qualifications, all available on this blockchain platform for anyone signed up to see. But then, how would this post-government blueprint be financed? Since we are departing from traditional government, this new model is financed without coercive taxation.

Funding sources could include membership fees, user fees (such as the road toll), or a flat annual fee. If Ugandans, for the first time in most of their lives, begin to experience unheard-of new transparency – in which everything is above board and can be tracked and traced, and accounted for – the current cynicism and sense of hopelessness would be replaced by new faith in public life.

This blueprint represents a fundamental paradigm shift, moving Uganda from a top-down, government-centred model to a dynamic, resilient, and transparent network of empowered communities. When you think about it, we already have traces of it in our midst. Mobile money transactions are fully transparent. On social media, we can see the number of followers or likes and shares we get for our posts.

Bank ATMs give us exactly the sum of money we indicated we wish to withdraw at the machine. At fuel service stations, meters at the pump indicate exactly how much fuel we are getting for the money we paid. Many Internet users grumble that the telecom firms cheat us, in the way our data seems to run out faster than what we use.

But at least, even here, we get measurable MBs or GBs of data. (Some of the data we buy goes into background operations such as software updates and antivirus cleansing, hence more data than we used seeming to run out.)

In general, then, despite the depressing waste and embezzlement in the government and other public spheres, a good portion of the population also experiences a metered, traceable, accountable daily reality. We could extend this metered system to the even more advanced blockchain platform, and in a flash, our decades of frustration and bitterness will end.