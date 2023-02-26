Treason case against Bobi Wine goes unheard for four years

The treason case against the leader of National Unity Platform (NUP), Mr Robert Kyagulanyi and 36 others is still unheard, more than four years after the suspects were committed to court.

The group was sent to Gulu High Court to stand trial over several charges arising from alleged pelting of President Museveni’s motorcade with stones following the Arua Municipality by-election fracas on August 6, 2018.

The suspects are accused of treason, failure to prevent obstruction of traffic flow, confusion or disorder during a public meeting contrary to Section 10, 1(c ), (f), (3) and (4) of the Public Order Management Act as well as failure to give right of way contrary to Section 176(2) of the Traffic and Road Safety Act.

Speaking to this publication last year, Ms Jacquelyn Okui, the spokesperson of the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, said they played their part when they sent the group to the High Court.

“When we commit accused persons to the High Court for trial, it is an indication that we are ready to prosecute the matter. Committal is usually done when investigations are complete,” Ms Okui said in March last year.