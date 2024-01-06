When he won the 2019 elections Felix Tshisekedi had been perceived as a wildcard opposition leader who was out to end the control Joseph Kabila had had on this sprawling country in the region. But it seemed that he had cut a corrupt deal with the outgoing Kabila, who had ruled the Democratic Republic of Congo or (DR Congo) since 2001, to gain power. Kabila’s constitutional reign in DRC was meant to end in 2016 but he refused to organise an election until he gave in to international pressure two years later.

According to Democracy in Africa- a not-for-profit organisation devoted to building a bridge between academics, policymakers, practitioners, and citizens - when the Congolese electorate went to vote in the fall of December 2018 there were widespread anomalies, muddling, and terrorisation. By the evening of election day, thanks to the power of voting machines in place, Kabila and his lieutenants quickly found that their preferred candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary was too far behind to catch up with the two main candidates to announce him winner of the elections, and that Martin Fayulu would most likely clinch an overwhelming majority. Kabila’s camp Democracy in Africa, sought out Tshisekedi’s camp and offered their candidate the presidency to avoid power falling into the hands of Fayulu. “ This scenario allowed Kabila’s FCC [ Common Front for Congo] to remain in control, in combination with its overwhelming victory in the parliamentary and provincial elections which were held under the same fraudulent conditions as the presidential poll,” Filip Reyntjens, an expert on Congolese politics wrote adding that this meant that Kabila would remain at the centre of the parallel networks which have governed the country since Mobutu’s days. Four years later Tshisekedi won a second term with the Electoral Commission of DR Congo declaring that he had obtained more than 70 percent of the vote but still the opposition dismissed his victory as a work of fraud. Reports had Tshisekedis victory was assured after voter lists were not published according to legal requirements; Many voters’ cards issued which were indecipherable were not replaced and this was left to the electoral officers at the polling station on voting day to decide whether a voter has his name and picture on an (unpublished) list to decide whether the person is allowed to vote or not. Just like elsewhere in the region, Tshisekedi seemed to have taken advantage of incumbency with only 19 percent registering to vote in war-ravaged provinces of North Kivu South Kivu, and Ituri. According to the Egmont Group- which facilitates and prompts the exchange of information, knowledge, and cooperation amongst member Financial Intelligence - Tshisekedi ‘s control of the territorial administration, the official media, and the security forces provided him an undisputable advantage. In several instances, Congolese election observers said, efforts were made by officials of these institutions to block or sabotage opposition campaigns, especially targeting Moise Katumbi and Denis Mukwege. “ In Moanda, on 12 December, police forces even shot real bullets at a Katumbi meeting, while his party’s local youth league president was killed in Kindu on 27 November,” said Egmont Group.

One of Tshisekedi’s biggest foreign policy victories was DR Congo being allowed into the East African Community (EAC ) and indeed despite his electoral victory being tainted by fraud allegations leaders in the bloc went ahead to congratulate him. “ Sincere congratulations to my brother His Excellency Felix Tshisekedi, the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, for a well-deserved victory. The election is a milestone in the democratic history of your nation. I look forward to strengthening the Kenya-DRC relations for the mutual benefit of our countries,” Kenya’s William Ruto said.

Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu who will try to defend her seat in 2025, also said “Heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, President Félix Tshisekedi on being re-elected as the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. I am looking forward to continuing working together in fostering the relations between our two countries “ Suluhu said.

Uganda’s Museveni who has signed contracts toto build roads in DR Congo to facilitate trade, also sung praises for Tshisekedi. “ I take this opportunity, on behalf of the Ugandans, to congratulate H.E Felix Tshisekedi on winning the electoral contest in Congo, as announced by the Electoral Commission. HE Tshisekedi has positively contributed to the efforts of the region by bringing Congo into the East African Community and by allowing us to work with the Congo army in dismantling the ADF in eastern Congo. We look forward to more brotherly cooperation with the people and the government of Congo,” Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, said. With four more years Tshisekedi now presides over a country which despite its vast natural resources,is one of the poorest and most politically fragile countries in Africa. In the eastern part of the country, more than 100 armed groups are vying for power in an insurgency that has displaced around 4.5 million people. Though like DR Congo, Rwanda is part of the EAC bloc, Tshisekedi has blamed the insecurity he has failed to curb in the east of his country on Rwandan president Paul Kagame who predictably has so far not congratulated his neighbour. It’s not just Tshisekedi who has blamed Rwanda but also Western powers have accused Rwanda of funding and giving direct military aid to the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels who have caused havoc in eastern DR Congo. M23, which is mainly a Tutsi militia with roots in Rwanda. “ I have always maintained that you have to build bridges rather than walls,” Tshisekedi said. “That does not constitute an opportunity for neighbours to come and provoke us. I hope that Rwanda has learned this lesson, because, today, it’s clear, there is no doubt, Rwanda has supported the M23 to come and attack the DRC”. A regional force comprising troops from Burundi, Uganda, Kenya, and South Sudan had been formed to restore peace in Eastern DR Congo. Tshisekedi wasn’t ‘pleased by their decision not to fight the M23 rebels thus the regional forces were kicked out after Kinshasa struck a deal with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) whose forces are expected to take the fight to the M23 rebels. “ The Southern African Community had resolved to commit troops alongside the FARDC (Congolese army) to help the DRC annihilate the enemies of our country,” Tshisekedi said and also statement issued by SADC where EAC members such as Tanzania and Burundi are members seemed to agree that theirs won’t be a peacekeeping force. “This agreement defines the purpose of the regional force mission. This will be deployed to support the Congolese army in fighting and eradicating the M23 and other armed groups which continue to disrupt peace and security in the DRC,” SADC said in a statement issued on November 4, 2025. Though Tshisekedi has ordered international and regional troops to leave DR Congo following years of extensive protests against peacekeeping forces, which have been accused of abusing civilians and characterised as futile the Congolese army has not been strengthened and professionalised enough to defend the country’s borders on its own. During his early days as president Tshisekedi who was touring the restive Ituri province abhorred the high levels of corruption within the Congolese army and he said that it was a major obstacle to existing security provision and pacification efforts. Tshisekedi’s government has claimed that widespread corruption seen in DR Congo had been institutionalised under Kabila but through forming an anticorruption watchdog it was doing its best to combat it.

Dire economy