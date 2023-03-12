Tycoon presents plan to build malls on City Square land

Nature’s clock finally got the better of me on Tuesday. I was watching a Korean series at 10pm only to wake up past 9am Wednesday. I couldn’t recall how I had gone to bed.

I tried to recall what I had watched from the episode but all was grey. Three months of working well into 5am had finally caught up with me.

As if to confirm this, I went to play with the young master only to wake up after more than three hours of concrete sleep on the floor.

In those three hours, I saw some things. The first was Sheilah Gashumba. She was fretting about not being on TV anymore and she asked if she could go back on NTV.

“You said they paid 50k,” I said.

“It’s not about the money, I was weaned on TV.”

“Then go to BBS or Urban TV.”

“Arghh!”

“Fine, start your own.”

“Wow! Brilliant, like Glam TV.”

“That won’t happen!” The voice was shrieking. It was her dad, eating a badly prepared rolex and sipping a rock-something energy drink.

“Why not?” I asked.

“She will put that Kony of hers on set and that will scare away viewers.”

Unfortunately, that is all I recall about this dream. I don’t know if Sheilah will be offended or if we shall see Glam TV, but someone should tell Frank to come to Jinja and eat a proper rolex.

The other fleeting dream was of Nagenda. You know he lived large and he was determined to go down large.

Nagenda called up a funeral home to ask about the pallbearers and the van. He rejected the first two and on the third call, he reluctantly agreed on condition that the pallbearers would first meet him for instructions.

“You must get a proper limo, I won’t ride in a dusty Japanese jalopy picked from Coin on a rainy day,” he said.

“But you are dead already,” the person on the other end was saying.

“Yes, but I’m Nagenda still. I brought back the Kabaka.”

“Still…”

“My way or nothing.”

I’ve been trying hard to recollect the entire dream but things end there. May Nagenda live large in paradise.

Meanwhile, I tried hard to think of something to write for this column but that monster called writer’s block happened.

The mind turned idle and an idle mind is the devil’s workshop.

After building several castles as I took my business in the bathroom, I suddenly saw it. The tycoon was meeting some kayungirizi (deal connectors) who included a General and a minister.

“We can take you to Kapeeka to see the General but that land is out of question,” the minister said.

“This is the time, guys. The whole country is engulfed in NSSF, homos and mabati so let’s make this happen while there isn’t attention,” the tycoon said, jabbing at a building plan displayed on the table.

“No, this won’t work. Just keep building on the lake,” the General said.

“But water level is becoming treacherous.”

“Do you know why for all these years nobody has ever grabbed that land?”

“Wrong. The High Court was constructed there and all the idle land on the lower end should have had buildings.”

The tycoon went on to reel off the history of the 1.172-hectare City Square land where he plans to put up Dubai-like shopping malls.

The land was sketched in the Township Ordinance of 1903 when the colonial government planned the layout of Kampala.

Initially, what we now know as City Square or Constitution Square, was meant to accommodate government buildings. It was called Government Square.

In 2007, the Square was declared a Historical Monument after some tycoon attempted to make a move for it.

There was a faint rasp on the door.

“Daddy, power is back, cartoon is not working.”

I flushed and got to fix the cartoons. Interesting idle mind!