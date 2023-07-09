Uganda’s broken legal system

For several reasons, including my research into Ugandan history and my interest in studying how Ugandan society works, I’ve taken an interest in the many reports of land-grabbing in northern Uganda.

I’m interested in northern Uganda mainly because in general, the corrupted ways of Uganda have not yet taken roots as deep and entrenched as they have in the southern half of the country.

In northern and northeast Uganda, there is still respect for government property, a sense of basic honesty, and modesty when compared with the Bantu-speaking southern half.

Therefore, it distresses me to see the northern half of Uganda start to take the same route of shameless dishonesty and corruption as is rife in the southern half.

There have been several media reports of grabbing of land in different parts of Acholi.

Both powerful and powerless leader

During his address to the nation as a rejoinder to the 2023/2024 government budget speech, President Museveni casually mentioned how a Chinese investor in phosphate extraction in Tororo had been frustrated.

There was no mention of the arrest, prosecution, or deterrence of those who had prosecuted the investor.

This is what I meant when I wrote here in late 2021, about the puzzling situation in which Museveni is both a powerful and powerless leader.

He is feared by most people around the country, and yet many of his directives and pronouncements on serious matters are disregarded by his own government officials and he is unable to do anything about that.

A Rwandan intelligence officer in 2018 shook his head in wonder at the fact that army officers openly disobey Museveni’s orders and life goes on.

Might it be that Museveni is actually a toothless, powerless head of state and most of us are unaware of this?

Is it really true, as former Vice President Gilbert Bukenya dramatically told Daily Monitor in May 2005, that there is a shadowy “Mafia” running Uganda today?

Are Museveni’s orders disregarded? If so, how come we don’t see open revolts in the military and coup attempts?

Or, could it be that it’s more than meets the eye?

It might be that in order to maintain the loyalty of his army generals, he turns a blind eye to their involvement in business and with that calculating that an army general who owns property is not likely to think of any military revolt that could threaten that investment.

After all, it is not lost on Museveni that in July 1985, restless and disgruntled Acholi army generals overthrew the UPC government of President Milton Obote and, as such, it’s better to have the generals focused on making money and not thinking of a coup.

Or could it also be that Museveni is aware of some of these illegalities, government officials know this, and that’s why they confidently ignore his directives?

We need to take these matters seriously.

If presidential directives have no weight of authority and nothing happens when they are ignored, then all our business investments and the property we own stand precariously on a heap of sand.

President Museveni’s official directives carry no weight of final authority. If they don’t, then nothing in Uganda today is certain.

There is no security of tenure, no certainty that the investment one puts on the ground in any part of Uganda is safe from the “Mafia”, as the Chinese investor whom the President referred to belatedly discovered.

This is the broken system Uganda now is: GDP growth is reported regularly yet, on the other hand, this growth in factories, farms, hotels, and services is founded on land-grabbing and other illegalities.