Uganda’s decaying colonial infrastructure

There is a property on Portal Road in Entebbe called the Entebbe Institute. Until 1972, it was known as the Goan Institute, a private member’s club for the Entebbe Indian Christian community known as the Goans. Entebbe Institute in the 1970s was Entebbe’s equivalent to Kampala Club in Kampala or Jinja Club in Jinja – the after-work and weekend socialising node of each respective town’s senior civil servants, corporate executives, and their families. Entebbe Institute was the club where we, Entebbe children and our parents, attended annual Christmas parties and where my father played tennis and my mother played badminton. For some reason, the post-independence civil service elite, who took over these recreational and private members’ clubs, tended to be more Anglican Protestant than Roman Catholic, but that’s a discussion for another day.

Entebbe Institute, like much property in Entebbe and other Ugandan towns, saw a gradual decay of its building and recreational facilities until, by about 15 years ago, in 2010, it was a sorry sight. Recently, the building was demolished, and the premises reportedly purchased by a city tycoon. Understandably, old-school, 1970s members of Entebbe Institute and their children are distressed at the loss of their old club and are planning to fight back. It seems like a lost battle because, as one of them remarked, even if the club members win in court, the old building is gone. We often debate and lament over the widespread corruption and erosion of public ethics in Uganda over the last 30 years, but we do not think enough about the physical erosion of our towns.

The old civil service houses in which many of us grew or even were born, by the early 1990s, were showing their age and the years of economic scarcity starting in 1972 meant civil servants – their salaries already virtually worthless because of inflation – could not maintain these houses. One of the sources of bitter pain in Entebbe is the fate of Lake Victoria School. This primary school, flanked on the upper side by Circular Road and on the lower end by Mugwanya Road, was one of the centrepiece institutions in Entebbe in the 1950s to the late 1970s. Lake Victoria School (or “Lake Vic”, as its pupils and teachers called it) was the top school in Entebbe or any kind and one of the four or five top elite primary schools in Uganda at its height.

The others were Kitante Primary School, Norman Godhino, and Nakasero Primary School in Kampala, and Victoria Nile School in Jinja. Lake Victoria School in Entebbe and Victoria Nile School in Jinja were built similarly and were cousin schools, the way King’s College Budo and Nyakasura School in Fort Portal are first cousins, Nyakasura a direct offshoot of Budo. The two Victorias in Jinja and Entebbe, and Kitante and Nakasero, were basically European schools first and intended to be so. Like much about post-independence Ugandan institutions, Lake Victoria School has recently sunk so low and been deserted by Entebbe’s middle-class elite that today it struggles to score second grades in the PLE exams; this, a school that, at one point in the 1970s, had several best-in-Uganda pupils from one family, the Bainganas.

There is a swimming pool toward the end of Magala Road (or Eric Magala Road), overlooking the Lido Beach area. In the 1950s, it belonged to Lake Victoria School, but in the early 1970s was sold to the Uganda Army. We grew up calling it Army Swimming Pool. Today, it is a decayed trough, with mud and a rusty gate to its name. The zoo in Entebbe by the early 1980s suffered the same fate. Facilities decaying, animals starving, until in the late 1990s the New York Zoological Society and other Western organisations got concerned and helped revive it. And, of course, there is the sad story of the once-glamorous school in Kamuli District, Namasagali College, that arguably has seen the greatest fall from glory of any school in the country.

As I travel about various towns and reflect on Uganda’s largely disappointing post-independence history, I note with much bitterness at how we were schooled to pass exams and enter the white-collar workforce, but we don’t seem to have had an idea of how to maintain the public buildings we inherited at independence. Road after road in the senior quarters of various towns from Mbale to Gulu, Jinja, Tororo, Mbarara, Masaka and so forth, was reduced to impassable and once the pool houses were sold off, were turned into restaurants, kindergartens, computer training and NGO offices. Many of us belong to school alumni associations and WhatsApp groups.

We recall with nostalgia our formative years and lament their lost glory. One or two joint visits to the schools and a handful of fundraising drives are launched. But we can’t seem to fundamentally restore Lake Victoria School or Nakasero Primary School to the height of their well-built look and prestigious air of the 1950s and 1960s. European and North American schools and universities, dating back three centuries or more, retain their Medieval look, and yet are well-maintained to this day.

Bitter So bitter am I at the erosion of all that was polished and prestigious in the 1950s and 1960s, that I’m conflicted over what can be done. The old-school Entebbe child in me is hurt to see Entebbe Institute go. But this forces me to ask what I have often: Is sentiment enough? Is it enough for us to hold onto precious memories of days and institutions gone by if we can’t do something about them? Shouldn’t we admit to our inability to maintain our public property and lease it out to more capable people and entities? The tycoon will have a stylish new building to replace the rundown feel that Entebbe Institute has had over the last 30 years, never mind the behind-the-scenes arm-twisting and underhand means by which it happened.