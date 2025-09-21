Ugandan mercenaries thrown out of South Africa

Thirty one years ago last month, it emerged that authorities in South Africa had rounded up a group of 900 mercenaries, including at least 23 Ugandan nationals, and thrown them out of the country. The Monitor edition of September 12, 1994, reported that the mercenaries were part of a group of around 1,500 foreign nationals who had been rounded up by authorities in South Africa and dumped in no man’s land between the common border of South Africa and Namibia.

The same paper reported that Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), had as result offered to take up the mercenaries.

Authorities in South Africa revealed at the time that most of the mercenaries had been on the secret payroll of the South African Defence Forces (SADF) for more than 20 years. In desperation, "the mercenaries of misfortune”, as the group was known in South Africa, claimed to have been citizens of Namibia and attempted to force their way into the country. Some of them were said to have been clandestinely issued with South African and Namibian identification documents and passports, which they were using to claim citizenship in the post-apartheid South Africa and Namibia. The group was, however, arrested in Mariental Town, about 350kms south of the capital, Windhoek, and sent back to the no man’s land.

Following that attempt to force their way into Namibia, the authorities allowed about 591 of the men, who were identified as bona fide Namibian citizens, to enter the country, but they were to be charged with violating Namibian laws, which prohibited citizens from serving in a foreign army. The rest of the men were left to fend for themselves. The governments in both Pretoria and Windhoek issued statements in which they declared that the mercenaries were not their responsibility.

Hifikepunye Pohamba, Namibia’s minister for Home Affairs, said the colonial administration in South Africa had been known for issuing Namibian identity documents, particularly to foreigners serving in the South West Africa Territorial Force (SWATF).

SWATF was an auxiliary arm of the SADF and was made up of mostly men and officers of South West Africa, which is present-day Namibia. Others in the category of SWATF were those that belonged to KOEVOET, a counterinsurgency branch of the South West African Police (SWAPOL) and other colonial units that were involved in fighting against the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO), which was fighting for the independence of Namibia. Most of them were said to have been incorporated into SADF after Namibia gained independence on March 21, 1990.

Ugandan fighters

The Monitor established that the contingent of Ugandan mercenaries was mostly former men and officers of the Uganda Army and Air Force (UAAF), who fled into exile in Zaire after the defeat of forces loyal to president Idi Amin in the 1979 liberation war. Capt Alex Dramadri, a Sandhurst-trained ex-air force officer who was part of the group, told The Monitor’s correspondent early in September 1994 that he and the other 22 Ugandans would rather go to Zaire or Sudan than return to Uganda for fear of being sent to jail. Dramadri explained that the fear arose from an incident in which a former Uganda Army officer who had served as a Brigadier with the rebel National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) of Jonas Savimbi, which was battling the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) for power in Angola, was arrested in Kampala after he went to visit his family.

The said officer was said to have taken leave of the UNITA fighting forces and returned to Kampala after the MPLA government and UNITA signed a ceasefire agreement in May 1991 in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon. Capt Dramadri told The Monitor that other than the 23 former UAAF officers, many Ugandans were serving in the Angolan, Mozambican and UNITA armies. He, for instance, said a former UAAF jet fighter pilot called Kintu Musoke was still serving in the Angolan Air Force.

Screening

Soon after the African National Congress (ANC) won the April 1994 elections, the first multi-racial democratic elections in the country’s history, it initiated a screening process that was aimed at ridding its security forces of foreign nationals. Most of the foreigners were discovered to have been recruited in Namibia by the White minority regime to serve in different units of the SADF, including the KOEVOET, SWATF and Battalion 101.

Battalion 101 was recruited from among the Owambo people, a Bantu ethnic group that constitutes more than half of the population of Namibia. First formed in January 1976, and named “1 Ovambo Battalion”, its name was changed in January 1978 to 35th Battalion, before finally being renamed 101 Battalion of the South West Africa Territory (SWATF) in 1980. After the 1978 name change, its training regime was changed to emphasise rural counterinsurgency operations. According to Military Wiki, the battalion proved so effective that the SADF’s 1986 yearbook paid glowing tribute to it.

Massive recruitment

Security sources in Windhoek had revealed that SADF had embarked on a massive recruitment of foreign nationals after it suffered heavy casualties in battle for Cuito-Cuanavale in Angola. According to www.dmv.gov.za, the website of the Department of Military Veterans of South Africa, the battle of Cuito-Cuanavale was fought between August 1987 and March 1988 by the MPLA forces and Cuban soldiers on one side and UNITA and SADF forces on the other.













UNITA leader Jonas Savimbi is said to have approached the president of Zaire, Mobutu Sese Seko, on behalf of the South Africans and asked to recruit fighters.

Mobutu allegedly talked exiled UAAF officers into joining UNITA and SADF. According to some of the mercenaries interviewed by this correspondent, the difficult exile life in Zaire forced several of them to accept Mobutu's advice and join UNITA and SADF. A statement issued by the government of South Africa at the time acknowledged that it had, together with UNITA, set up a mercenaries’ recruitment centre in Kinshasa.

Twist

According to The Monitor, the mercenary talk took a new twist on September 9, 1994, when a delegation led by Zaire’s ambassador to Angola, Mbunga Mbango Ppeppe, and President Mobutu’s security chief, arrived in Windhoek late that day to negotiate a safe passage for the stranded mercenaries to return to Zaire.

Nkrumah Mushelenga, the spokesperson of Namibia's Ministry of Home Affairs, told the media that immigration officials at Araimsvleis, a border post between Namibia and South Africa, had been left baffled that all the remaining mercenaries, including Ugandans in the group, claimed they were Zairean nationals.

The Zairean delegation arrived in Namibia with emergency travel documents to be issued to the alleged mercenaries to enable them to travel to Kinshasa.

The Zairean delegation’s arrival in Namibia seemed to confirm allegations by some of the mercenaries that Mobuto had been involved in their recruitment.

Mobutu fumes

It was not clear at the time what Zaire intended to do with the mercenaries. One option was for Mobutu to use them in his designs for regional supremacy.

The Africa Confidential newsletter had already reported that Mobutu was smarting from losing his stature as "Elder Brother" in the region, especially following the rise to power in Kigali of the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), which he in 1990 ordered his crack presidential guard to attack. Matters were not helped that RPF was also close to his great rival, President Museveni of Uganda. "Maintaining a sanctuary for Habyarimana's old army might, therefore, seem useful to him as a potential source of pressure on both Kigali and Kampala,” the newsletter wrote.



