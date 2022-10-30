Ugandan sports, music success without govt help

There is a whole range of policies, actions, and failures for which the NRM government has been criticised over the last 36 years.

Two of the most persistent are that the government has neglected sports and has neglected the performing arts.

If only the government had invested more money in funding grassroots sports development, built sports facilities, and funded various sports associations, Uganda would be a sporting powerhouse as it was in the 1970s during the final two years of the first Milton Obote administration and the Idi Amin years during the 1970s.

As for the music industry, the Museveni government is accused of not enforcing the copyright law that protects artistes’ recorded works, not giving enough funding to develop local talent, and so on.

As a long-standing critic of the NRM government myself, I have been sympathetic with these views about the neglected arts and sports, mainly because when one is a critic or opponent of a government, it becomes a habit to criticise everything about it.

In recent years, however, I have revised some of my thoughts on this neglect of sports and music.

Not because the Museveni government is being falsely accused, but because we might be focusing on the matter from an entirely erroneous starting point.

Something that has been lingering at the back of my mind for about seven or so years has crystallised into a striking realisation: The most vibrant and most successful areas of Ugandan life today are sports and music.

Today’s thriving

Ugandan music industry

In the 1990s, Congolese dominated the radio airwaves and nightclub scene in Uganda. There were regular concert appearances in Kampala by the likes of Tshala Muana, Koffi Olomide, Papa Wemba, Kanda Bongo Man, Yondo Sister, and others.

However, Ugandan music had been undergoing a revival through efforts by Peter Sematimba and his Dungeon Studios production company in Makindye, Kampala.

Starting in the early 2000s, new crop of musicians arrived on the scene at just the right time for a profitable singing career to be possible in Uganda -- Radio & Weasel, Blu*3, Bebe Cool, Ragga D, Jose Chameleone, Iryn Namubiru, Bobi Wine, Juliana Kanyomozi, Navio, and others.

Today, Ugandan music has totally displaced Congolese and South African music among African genres.

It is now finally possible for a radio station to play a roster entirely of Ugandan songs for 24 hours without repeating any and there will still be room for many more.

The revival of Ugandan sports

We also know the Ugandan story of disappointment when it comes to sports.

For 40 years, all we had to show for Olympic gold was John Akii-Bua’s victory in the 400 metres hurdles at the 20th Summer Olympic Games in Munich, West Germany, in 1972.

Since then, the next best showing had been John Mugabi’s silver medal in middleweight boxing at the Moscow Olympic Games in 1980s.

In football, Uganda’s best performance remains the place in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 1978, in which Uganda was beaten by the host nation Ghana.

Football fans for more than 40 years have prayed, longed, and complained for a return to Uganda’s 1970s football glory.

In 2012 at the London Summer Olympic Games, Stephen Kiprotich finally ended the 40-Olympic gold drought with an upset win in the men’s marathon.

So resigned had Ugandans become to never again winning an Olympic gold medal, that the Sunday Monitor edition on the day of the marathon that Sunday in August 2012 in its analysis gave no chance of victory to Kiprotich in the face of the established favourites, the Kenyans and Ethiopians.

However, Uganda had been steadily making gains in athletics before London 2012, mostly with victories at the Commonwealth Games via Moses Kipsiro, Dorcas Inzikuru.

Today, Uganda is a major athletics country not just in Africa, but by world standards.

Ahead of the Olympic Games, the Commonwealth Games, the World Cross Country championships, or the European Diamond League series, no serious sports analyst can fail to discuss Uganda’s chances through this or that athlete.

In the 1980s and 1990s, winning a Commonwealth bronze medal was enough to earn one the sportsman of the year accolade by the Uganda Sports Press Association.

Today, a gold medal in the 5,000 metres at the Commonwealth Games is no guarantee that one will be named sportsman of the year.

First Ugandan Olympic champion John Akii-Bua.



It might just be enough for a sportsman of the month berth.

That’s how much sporting success has come upon the country in recent years.

What’s even more beautiful is that in sports, especially, there is a cross-section of Uganda’s ethnic groups, represented on the merit of their skill and strength.

Rugby has many Acholi, netball is dominated by Baganda, West Nilers and Acholi, football has a strong presence of Acholi, Baganda, and lately Bagisu.

Basketball is a mostly Acholi, Samia, and Teso affair while, as we are constantly reminded by the international medals, long-distance running is dominated by the geographically remote and politically marginal Sebei.

The question is, how did this happen?

How did it happen by paradox, that the two sectors, sports and music, that have been most neglected by the NRM government, have turned out to be the most successful for Uganda at the regional (music) and international level (sports)?

My view is that tired of the lack of seriousness and support by the government in sports, the fraternity turned to the corporate world, and that’s where things started to turn around.

There has been a revival of the sports that are most often associated in Uganda with secondary school and university education -- rugby, basketball, hockey, netball, cricket, and volleyball.

These collegiate sports attract sponsorship from business corporations and consumer brands, from soda and beer producers to commercial banks, insurance firms, media houses, and so forth.

The better educated Ugandan demographic is felt by corporate brands to be a better target market both for its relatively higher disposable income and also the fact that today’s university basketball or rugby player is very likely tomorrow’s marketing manager or lawyer.

Sports venues such as Lugogo Indoor Stadium and the Uganda Rugby Club at Lugogo in Kampala and the venue that houses the Entebbe Cricket Club that had been gathering moss and cobwebs for decades have not been turned into stylish sports and recreational hubs.

Brightly-coloured beer, soda, bottled water and retail bank corporate banners and branding dominate these venues.

Ugandan musicians also turned to corporate sponsorship and partnerships for their live concerts and to cover the costs of shooting their promotional videos.

The digital revolution that started in the late 1990s with the arrival of the Internet and, later, social media, drastically reduced the barriers to entry for anything from the costs of production to the costs of publicity and marketing.

Every musician or musical hopeful could now have a Facebook page or Instagram account by which to directly reach fans and the general market.

Common to Ugandan music and sports was that when they abandoned all further hope in government support and turned to corporate sponsorship or the Internet, sustainable success finally came their way.

This irony about the most neglected sectors, sports and the performing arts thriving, while the most heavily funded such as Naads, Parish Development Model, UPE and other government programmes always embroiled in corruption scandals and with little to show for the money, gives us clues into how to run Uganda.

As a rule when it comes to the cultural and entertainment fields, the less hope we place in the government, the better for us.

The government, slow, traditional, bland, boring and always thinking politically, has neither the motivation nor the sophistication to support sports and the performing arts.

These are best left to business corporations, particularly the ones with headquarters outside Uganda.

They have the self-interest in seeing to it that their sponsorship money is accounted for and the clubs or musicians they partner with give their brands decent mileage.