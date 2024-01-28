UNOC  having sole powers over Uganda’s fuel is good for country, says Otaala

How has it been since you were appointed chairperson of the Natural Resources Committee?

I must say that since I came to the 11th Parliament, I was immediately appointed as the chairperson of this committee and I must use this opportunity to thank the leadership of my party that designated me to this position.

I was told that I came as a by the way [because] my name was not part of the prominent competitors but of course when CEC [Central Executive Committee] rejected the names [that were submitted, my name latter on came up that so and so also applied and immediately the president acknowledged that this position should go to me so I must count myself for being lucky. So I don’t take that for granted that my party could have that kind of confidence in me.

Since my appointment, I managed to bring together my members in a spirited way of togetherness and subsequently I galvanized all the members to rally behind me by providing them with the vision of what we wanted to achieve. Every member of my committee has made a significant contribution along our journey as a committee.

And throughout this tenure, what stood out on the list of Bills you processed?

We have succeeded in a number of areas, particularly, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Bill which was required urgently. We processed in a record time to unlock the Final Investment Decision (FID). That was no mean feat.

The immediately after that, we repealed the whole of the old Mining and Minerals Bill, and came up with a brand new Bill [now and Act]. What is significant in that Act is that, just like in the oil and gas sector, we brought in the issue of production sharing of mineral wealth and so we are a classical example in the whole of Africa. There is no other country where there is production sharing of mineral wealth. So we are an example, people are now coming to benchmark in Uganda to say “How did you do it?”

And immediately after we divided into the electricity amendment Bill and again executed in a record time because that Bill was brought around November and the government wanted the Act to come into by early January because Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) revises the tariffs every calendar year.

And mostly recently as you are aware, again we faced the same challenge of processing a Bill within a very short time. We were confronted with the Petroleum Supply Amendment Bill that provided for UNOC to be the sole supplier of petroleum products. I must say that in this Bill, many people were up in arms, opposing it but you see, they were opposing it for the sake of other people’s children.

So what is your response to those that were opposed to this Bill?

Those who opposed this Bill were like a country trying to feed another person’s child when your own is hungry. You see Kenyans have been getting a lot of money from us.

Through this Bill, we eliminated 2 layers of middlemen and so UNOC will be getting USD7 Million every month. That is our own company.

So we are growing our own company such that by the time we get into the production of our own oil and gas in Uganda, at least UNOC will have the experience of dealing in this industry.

Whereas so many people were opposed, I must say that they needed to think more critically about the benefits of it would accrue to the country. People had focused so much on the issue of monopoly but what is wrong?

If other countries do monopoly for their own companies [especially those in the supply of oil, why not Ugandans do monopoly for their own companies? So I am proud that again this time round I executed that task in a record time.

There fear that this government position on UNOC maybe shield for another big government official or high-profile-person under whose watch the agency may not serve the said purpose and may therefore not serve the expected purpose as said in the processed legislation.

What gives you confidence that this legislation will serve the intended purpose?

Definitely I am confident [that the legislation will serve it true purpose]. But in any case, this is just a five-year-long contract.

So we are waiting to see how UNOC performs and I must that the taste [proof] of the pudding is in the eating, not in the admiring t from a far.

So let’s wait to see how Parliament performs, then we take them on. If they have not measured up to the task, then we take them on and challenge on the promise of lowering the pump prices that would benefit the final consumer.

And how hot was the process of handling the Oil Bill for you and the committee?

The Petroleum Supply Amendment Bill, 2023 was read for the first time on the 31st October (2023) and was referred to my committee for scrutiny.

This Bill was [one that required] just clauses to be amended. As the rules, when a Bill is read, it must be processed within 45 days and on that day, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament [Mr Thomas Tayebwa] specifically stated that “this is a very small Bill” because it was not like the Mining and Minerals Bill where we repealed the whole thing and came up with a new Act with a Bill of over 330 clauses. So this was just four and there was only one controversial clause.

How about the allegation that you faced pressure state authorities and personalities to have the Bill processed?

I must say that not even once did I get a call from the President, Speaker [Ms Anita Among] but the only person who gave me a call to find out how we were progressing the Deputy Speaker. So the claim that there was a lot of pressure piled on me is utterly unfounded.

Won’t the same legislation frustrate the arrangement by Mahathi Infra services run by Capt Mike Mukula and his counterparts that was believed to heavily contribute to bettering the fuel pump prices on fuel in the country?

If you can still read our report, one of our recommendations was that the Infratec facility at Kawuku is a fantastic facility of over 70 Million liters of storage capacity.

When we visited infratec, we also noted that by transporting petroleum products from Kisumu, through Lake Victoria to Kawuku, there is saving of Shs100 on every litre and that is significant. That is why we recommended that when UNOC gets on the ground, it should work with Mahathi Infra [Services] to lower pump prices for the final consumers.

Of course there are people who have bought trailers and they are engaged in Business, so you can imagine how they are going to resist. As we talk today, Mathi Infra [services] is so far delivering 10 percent of the petroleum products being supplied in this country.

We are saying that they need to scale up, market themselves so that they also raise up to at least 40 per cent or 50 per cent.

Of course it is going to be very difficult to wade off those who are transporting petroleum products by roads. So there is going to be a spirited fight on that and so that is why it is competition.

So let the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) realise that when they transport Petroleum products through Lake Victoria, they might also make saving of 50 per cent, then they Passover the rest of the savings to the final consumer.

When they make that realization, then they will scale down on the use of road transport to get in petroleum products then they scale up the lake transport.

There are fears Uganda’s efforts in this process through this legislation might not meet positive support from our neighbours in Kenya. What is your reading into that?

Those fears are unfounded. The committee on Finance was in Kenya and they said the Kenyans are comfortable. They [Kenya] also had fears due to the rumours circulating here [that this was against them].

First of all, you must understand that when Kenya was constructing that Pipeline, Uganda guaranteed them that “we’re going that pipeline.”

So how would they all over a sudden turn around and say that Uganda is not going their pipeline? That means their pipeline would be rendered redundant.

There are also fears that some persons may run to court objecting and or to challenge this legislation. What confidence do you have that the law will still stand?

I am very confident about it. The Attorney General clearly explained to us that there was no breach of the law and if anybody feels offended, definitely it is their right to seek redress of the law, For me I am very confident because the Attorney General explained to me and said that basically there was no illegality or breach of the law.

What are some of the challenges that face as a committee as you process the numerous bills?

Finance was a bit of a problem such that we don’t have the opportunity to benchmark on these Bills. We need capacity building for my members.

The other challenge is being able to galvanize members that we are together, it requires a lot of leadership acumen to make sure that there is cohesion in the committee.

That was particularly challenging this time round when we were processed the petroleum Supply Amendment Bill.

View

What are your parting shots?

I just want to thank the leadership of my party entrusting me to lead this committee for now three years in a row. I am hopeful that they will still have confidence in me because I have been consistently loyal to my party and I am willing to do more.