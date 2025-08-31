UPC’s Olara Otunnu returns

The ex-UN diplomat high-flyer, according to Daily Monitor’s edition of August 23, 2009, returned without a valid Ugandan passport. Whereas immigration officials at Entebbe airport received a temporary document, number 000702, that had been issued by Dr Ruhakana Rugunda at the United Nations in New York, Otunnu chose to instead present a copy of an application form for a passport as the only requirement for admission into the country. Addressing a press conference in Entebbe, Mr Otunnu, who was flanked by members of the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) and officials of the Inter-Party Cooperation (IPC), said he was entitled to a passport because he was a Ugandan by birth and by descent.

“You cannot get rid of me now,” said Mr Otunnu, who was returning to Uganda after 23 years in exile.

Among those in attendance was Mr Jimmy Akena, the son of former president Milton Obote, whose family had earlier declared that Mr Otunnu would not be welcomed to their father’s grave in Akokoro Village, Apac District. Others were UPC lawmaker John Odit and the IPC chairperson John Ken Lukyamuzi.

One of the controversies that surrounded his return to Uganda after two decades in self-imposed exile was the allegation that he had renounced his citizenship and taken up Ivorian citizenship in order to compete for the top job at the UN.

Stinging the NRM

Mr Otunnu confirmed to journalists that the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) had twice campaigned against his candidature for the post of UN Secretary General when his name came up twice in 1991 and 1996. “On both occasions [President Yoweri Museveni] fought furiously day and night to sabotage my candidature,” he said. Mr Otunnu described the late president Obote as a nationalist and pan-Africanist who had struggled for Uganda’s independence.

He said under Obote, the national economy had boomed and that Uganda was more united, but that under the NRM, it had become divided along ethnic lines.

Mr Otunnu and his entourage later held a meeting with Ms Miria Obote, then president of UPC, at the party’s head quarters at Uganda House. Ms Obote handed him a new UPC flag, a youth training manual of the party’s constitution, the party’s 2006 manifesto, the party’s strategic plan and 50 party cards for use in recruiting new members.

Mukula on the attack

The NRM Vice Chairman for Eastern Uganda, Mr Mike Mukula, however, lashed out at Mr Otunnu, accusing him of having made “serious” allegations, with claims that the army had committed acts of genocide during the war in northern Uganda. “As a party, we welcome members from the Diaspora to return and build our nation. However, the Uganda Otunnu left 25 years ago is not the one he will find today,” Mr Mukula said. Mr Mukula said there was a need to address those accusations, which were at the time fuelling the speculation that Mr Otunnu was faced with arrest.

“He who alleges must prove. Those are strong allegations. He can take them to the Human Rights Commission or the Supreme Court because [unlike the anarchy he left] now there is law and order,” Mr Mukula said. Mr Otunnu, however, stood by his comments, telling Daily Monitor that they were a matter of public record, but hastened to add that he had not “taken Museveni to the ICC [International Criminal Court] or the United Nations Security Council”.

Talking unity

Mr Otunnu, who had been widely expected to contest the UPC presidency and lead the party into the 2011 General Election, said his main message would be the need for unity. “None of us will be able to accomplish on their own what this country is yearning for,” Mr Otunnu, who argued that lack of accountable government explains the current corruption and “deep malaise” the country had descended into, said. “2011 is an opportunity for Ugandans to elect a government accountable to the people,” he said.

Talks with FDC

A day after his return, senior officials of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) held talks with Mr Otunnu on the afternoon of August 23, 2009, and invited him to join their party. According to Daily Monitor of August 25, 2009, the meeting was the first formal interaction between officials of what was then the largest Opposition party and Mr Otunnu. Prof Morris Ogenga Latigo, the vice president of FDC, who was also the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LoP) at the time, and was part of the FDC delegation that attended the closed-door meeting, told the press that the decision to open the doors of the party to Mr Otunnu was intended to increase the party’s appeal in northern Uganda.

Prof Latigo was quoted as saying the return of Mr Otunnu, an Acholi from northern Uganda, would have “many implications” for the Opposition vote in the north, where they constitute a large voting bloc. “Acholi in UPC are likely to see Otunnu as an opportunity to revive their fortunes in the party and nationally,” Prof Latigo said. “It’s the same issue with Norbert Mao in DP [Democratic Party]. FDC has in the past been accused of taking supporters away from some of these parties too, but can offer Mr Otunnu the best platform for making a contribution to the struggle,” he added.

The FDC leader said the party was ready to make “adjustments” to accommodate Mr Otunnu. However, Mr Livingstone Okello-Okello, the Chwa County MP, also a member of the UPC party, who was also heavily involved in organising Mr Otunnu’s return, poured cold water on the possibility of Mr Otunnu joining FDC. “They have tried to woo him before and even went to New York City [where Mr Otunnu lived], but he has not joined FDC. Now that he has received a membership card from [UPC president] Mama Miria Obote, I doubt that it would be politically prudent for him to cross to another party,” Mr Okello-Okello said.

It should be remembered that Dr Kizza Besigye, then president of FDC, had told Daily Monitor on July 30, 2009, that he held talks with Mr Otunnu and that the duo had agreed on fielding a single candidate against the ruling NRM in the 2011 elections. The move, Dr Besigye said, would strengthen the Opposition ahead of the polls. “I have met with Otunnu many times, and he supports Inter-Party Cooperation. The last time we met was when I was in the United States recently. Our intent is not to make an alliance with one party, but an election alliance,” Dr Besigye said.

The same day, Mr Otunnu appeared on KFM’s “Hot Seat” programme and said he believed that a coalition government would be the best tool to employ in order to defeat Mr Museveni. He said the Opposition’s priority should be on attaining political power and then carrying out sweeping reforms. Mixed reactions

The idea of the possibility of Mr Otunnu joining FDC was, however, received with mixed feelings by members of FDC. Mr Abdu Katuntu, the Bugweri County MP, who was also a member of FDC, told the press that whereas Mr Otunnu would be welcome to join the party, his involvement should be as an advisor and not as one of its top officials.

“Mr Otunnu is a first-class international civil servant and the party stands to benefit from that experience, but that is as far as I can go. He will not have my support if he competes for the top leadership of FDC,” Mr Katuntu was quoted to have told Daily Monitor. Mr Otunnu, Mr Katuntu added, had political baggage from “yester-politics” which FDC needed to avoid. Mr Otunnu had served as the minister of Foreign Affairs in the short-lived Tito Okello junta government.

Mr Boniface Bamwenda, the FDC deputy spokesperson, was, however, of a contrary view.

He argued that Mr Otunnu, who worked at the UN for many years, would give the Opposition an international and diplomatic touch ahead of the 2011 elections.

As it turned out, Mr Otunnu did not join FDC. He chose to stick and try to revive UPC, which he led into the 2011 General Election amid very high expectations.

He, however, came fourth with 125,059 votes, which represented 1.58 percent of the total number of votes cast in a presidential race that attracted eight candidates.

