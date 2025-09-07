War within: Worry as Opposition poach from each other

By the close of business on Friday, at least five notable figures had been nominated for the position of Kampala Lord Mayor, including four seasoned Opposition politicians and one relatively new ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate. The notable figures included incumbent Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, who was nominated on Friday morning on the new People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) party ticket.

He will face off with, among others, National Unity Platform (NUP) party candidate Ronald Balimwezo, who was nominated on Thursday. Former Makindye East MP Ibrahim Kasozi also threw his hat in the ring after he was nominated on Friday to represent his Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party. Former Kampala Woman MP Nabilah Naggayi has also been nominated to contest for the Kampala Lord Mayor seat. This time, she will be running as an independent candidate following her previous attempt for the same position in the 2021 General Election as the NUP flag bearer.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) flagbearer, Moses Kizito Nsubuga, is the only new face in the political scene after he triumphed in the party primaries following a protracted investigation by the elections tribunal before he was declared the winner. But for the umpteenth time, the local government and mayoral nominations have unearthed a wave of failure by the Opposition to move in the same direction – as many political tacticians have suggested over time is the only way to end President Museveni’s 40 years in power.

Opposition parties have instead turned against themselves, each fishing from the other as the ruling NRM enjoys the drama that could potentially give it an edge in the coming elections. Upon the release of their list of flagbearers last weekend, NUP has been preoccupied with quelling internal quarrels from their members who missed out on the cards.

Start from the top

Kasozi says talks of forming a united force of change for a position like this should start at the individual level, but most importantly, from the different party leaders who see things from a vantage point. “Unfortunately, this is a conversation that people from the political divide don’t want to take. Many of those who call themselves the most experienced are instead turning to name-calling against their opponents,” Kasozi says.

He adds: “These should be welcome conversations of having one force united against our common enemy, but most of them are selfish. Even when they belong to the Opposition, you are not sure whether they are not representing the enemy (NRM), following what has been written and talked about them. At that point, we go into it and let the best candidate win.” As NUP faces a fair share of disgruntled members, other Opposition parties have opened doors for their aggrieved members.

However, NUP has equally been preoccupied with poaching from within the Opposition. In May, seven MPs defected to the Opposition party with the largest representation in Parliament. These included Dr Timothy Batuwa (Jinja South West, formerly FDC), Mr David Isabirye Aga (Jinja North, formerly FDC), and Ms Fortunate Nantongo (Woman MP for Kyotera District, formerly DP). The others were Mr John Paul Mpalanyi (Kyotera County, formerly DP), Mr Lutamaguzi Ssemakula (MP for Nakaseke South, formerly DP), Ms Joan Namutaawe (Woman MP for Masaka District, formerly Independent), and Mr Patrick Nsanja (Ntenjeru South, formerly Independent).

On his part, NUP’s Balimwezo says there is no need for a coalition if those who are meant to discuss it don’t seem to be committed to the resolutions that are made.“We have had many attempts to have these discussions, but how did they end? I offered myself through my party because we stand on the principles of our people. Most of those talking know that they are weaker candidates as compared to me, who has been tested and tried through my time as a leader in Nakawa, from LC1 councillor and then mayor before I became MP. The only position I haven’t held is Lord Mayor; that is why I am here,” he says.

The enemy within

Attempts to have the Opposition working together have yielded little fruit as the different camps are bedevilled by internal turmoil, intrigue, and mistrust.

Three months ago, the media reported that NUP and PFF were in advanced talks for a coalition, only for the discussion to be called off almost immediately. The parties cited intrigue, power struggle, and individualism within the parties as the cause for the aborted partnership. A month later, PFF went ahead and signed a memorandum of understanding with the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT).

Political commentators have attributed the political animosity among these groups to selfishness, viewing political offices as positions and the lack of authority for political parties over their members. Dr Frederick Golooba-Mutebi, a political scientist at Makerere University, says there is nothing new in Ugandan politics as the Opposition has always gone for each other’s throats in elections.

“It would only be surprising if they came together behind one candidate, but as it stands, they have always run against each other because the political parties don’t have authority over their members, and the candidates are equally indisciplined,” Golooba says.

He adds: “Politics has become positions, so members are not there for it as it is; they are there for positions, which is why they will not be stopped. Yet coalitions would bring more life to the leadership of this nation, which we are not seeing in the near future.” The public exchanges between Opposition leaders have not helped matters. In a televised talk show this week, PFF spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and NUP deputy president in charge of central Uganda Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi went for each other’s throats in trying to prove whose party is stronger than the other. Sources within the two camps indicate that the failed coalitions have always been about one party undermining the other in terms of what they can accomplish.

For instance, multiple sources say the main reason why the NUP-PFF talks to address the lord mayor question failed, PFF felt it had an advantage over any other party with the incumbent, Erias Lukwago. The other position was the Kira Municipality MP seat, where NUP has paraded prominent lawyer George Musisi to run against Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju, who has been in the position for 15 years.

“The Opposition has a problem because they are saying all of them want to focus on one enemy, which is the NRM. Therefore, you would be thinking they have to form strong political groups either to come together into one unit like an alliance so that they tackle NRM,” says Mr Ofwono Opondo, the former executive director of Uganda Media Centre. He adds: “If they feel they want to give NRM multiple sources of headache, they should not be poaching from within the Opposition. They should be looking at recruiting young people who are just entering politics, or from the retiring civil servants, and or from within the NRM. But they are not doing that.”

After failing to get the NUP ticket to run for the Kira Municipality mayoral race, incumbent Julius Mutebi, alongside other councillors from NUP, crossed over to PFF. It was also the case with the Makindye Ssabagabo incumbent Cedric Kawuma, as well as Mbale’s Rogers Busiku, who moved on from the party.

Other councillors who joined PFF include Jackline Mirembe, Shem Kavulu, Ivan Wafula, Charles Ssekanjako, Christopher Mawejje, Patience Batamuliza, Dorothy Nakazzi, Ivan Muwonge, Ramila Nasakka, Annet Natale, Sarah Nakigude, and Musa Nsubuga.

Formation of splinter groups

Political commentators have also cited new formations as the root cause of the failure by the Opposition to form lasting alliances. Apart from NUP, which was started on a clean slate with new political players, and FDC, which was formed on the backdrop of the Reform Agenda, many parties that came up post-1995 Constitution have sprung up because of failure to manage internal squabbles. Following the 2017 FDC delegates’ conference in Namboole, Gen Mugisha Muntu broke away from the party with many leaders to form the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), citing what they termed as “arriving at irreconcilable differences”.

Similarly, when former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga, fell out with his NUP party president Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, he went ahead to form the Democratic Front (DF). Ms Sarah Bireete, the Executive Director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance (CCG), says these splinter groups make it hard for the Opposition to come together and form alliances because of the underlying issues that have never been addressed. “Opposition is too selfish to unite, yet their best fighting chance lies in unity. If today, genuine Opposition came together and ensured a win or good performance in every region, it would be game over for President Museveni and his party.

The elements working against unity are only working in favour of the regime. Because of the uneven ground, no single Opposition party can win power on its own. They need to combine their capital and human resources plus their support base to win,” Bireete says. She says the Opposition will face similar competition among themselves in both parliamentary and presidential races if they don’t learn from the just-concluded nominations of Local Government and mayoral positions.

“They must move faster to make candid and fast decisions ahead of time if they must salvage any good results in increasing their numerical strength in Parliament against the ruling NRM party, or even give President Museveni a good run for his money. A united Opposition can deliver better results as we look at them for change in the leadership in this country, but there has to be commitment and steadiness,” says adds.

Why I am here.

