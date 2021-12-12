We can end Great Divide between Roman Catholic, Orthodox churches

Pope Francis with Archbishop Ieronymos II of Athens and All Greece at the Apostolic Nunciature in Athens, Greece, on December 5. PHOTO | AFP

By  Msgr John Wynand Katende

What you need to know:

  • For more than 1,000 years, the Christian church was one. Then, in A.D. 1054, the Pope and the Patriarch of Constantinople excommunicated each other, creating what is called the Great Schism. The major Christian church separated into what became known as the Catholic Church in the west and the Orthodox Church in the east. 

From December 4 to `6, 2021, Pope Francis made a second pilgrimage of reconciliation and peace to Greece and Cyprus, the stronghold of the Eastern Greek Orthodox Church. 

