We care about all human rights in Uganda,  says Swedish envoy

To start with, what brings you to Uganda this time around?





Well, it’s my first time here in this beautiful country. So I’m the minister for Migration, and I see the important role that Uganda plays in the region, hosting so many refugees, actually, the country hosting most refugees on the whole continent. And I’m impressed, very impressed by the open-door policy. And Sweden has quite an ambitious resettlement programme here, and we recently, well, changed our direction so that we are taking almost all our quota refugees from this areas in Uganda and Tanzania. They are from South Sudan and DRC [the Democratic Republic of the Congo] and we are focusing on women-led households, but also on LGBTQ persons, because these persons are very vulnerable in the camps. So regarding migration issues, there is a lot to learn and see here in Uganda.

So, what have you learnt specifically?



Well, I think it’s hard to learn the situation in a country and for displaced persons in a country without actually visiting. So I have gained a better understanding of the drivers of forced displacement in the region and of the different conflicts in the area, but also of the strategy of the Ugandan government.

As regards the drivers of the refugee crisis, if you look at what is happening in Sudan, eastern DRC, and Somalia, is Sweden doing enough with other international actors to find solutions?

Well, one could always say that’s a country. It could do more. But I would say Sweden is one of the largest humanitarian partners in Uganda, doing very, very much, I would say, and also doing very much on resettlement. And if all Western countries would do the same in proportion as Sweden, then it would look different.

Swedish Ambassador Maria Håkansson chips in: Maybe if I may add that, Sweden bilaterally, also through European Union [EU], is, of course, present also in the neighbouring countries and, of course, very active in the dialogue to and supporting peace initiatives in there. I think Uganda has a unique role in the region, and it’s very interesting, therefore, to listen, to understand, and how we can contribute, because, of course, in addition, as to the minister said, we’ll do support in Uganda, we need to address, of course, the risks why the refugees come here. And I think Sweden does play a role there by our presence and also being very active in the EU discussions on these issues.

When you say Sweden has an ambitious refugee programme, what do you mean by that?

Well, we invest – and the ambassador is better on the numbers – but we invest a lot in different projects– from human rights to NGOs, to capacity building, to energy, to different aspects of migration, contributing enormously to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in core support, but also to International Organisation for Migration, who are key players in helping everyday life for refugees here in Uganda.

Are Swedish taxpayers satisfied with how resources funnelled to these programmes are used, through state and non-state actors?



Well, to be... just to clarify that we don’t give support to state actors, but to other actors in this region. And I must say that I have been very impressed with the work that is being done here by, for instance, the UNHCR, but I also see the great importance of supporting human rights activists, since human rights is supposed to be for everyone. It’s well known that both Sweden and the EU are worried about the development for LGBTQ community here in Uganda.

Uganda is celebrated globally for its open-door refugee policy, which Sweden, like most international actors like, but there is a school of thought here that that is all you care about. I mean look around at all the rights issues happening in Uganda today, what interests you?





No, that would not be a fair description. During this trip, I have brought up the issue, the broad issue on human rights and the fact that it is for everyone and for all Ugandans, also in meetings with ministers and emphasising that no matter your sexual orientation, for instance, all nationals have the same or should have the same human rights. So that is something that is truly important to Sweden and also to me, and the government.

Well, human rights is broad and LGBT issue is a tiny component of the issues we deal with here; the repressive tendencies, clampdown on civil society. Did you raise those things, because then they make the human rights issue complete and that Sweden cares about what happens here than just one small component?



No, I think it would not be fair to say that we invest and care about Uganda only because of the large number of refugees hosted here because our relationship with Uganda goes decades back, and we value this partnership that we have with Uganda highly.

And we also have very strong people-to-people ties, many people with their roots in Uganda living in Sweden, and that is important to us. So I would say all aspects in the cooperation are important, and that, for instance, trade is something that we would like to develop together, and I think that Sweden has technologies that could contribute in many different areas. For instance, fighting climate change, which is of interest to all of the countries in the world.

Ambassador Håkansson adds: From an embassy point of view, we were very happy that the minister for Migration prioritised in her programme to also meet with civil society representatives to get the understanding of the issues that are happening in Uganda. So the minister has met with representatives of local civil society, including human rights organisations, to get that understanding, and also to be able to have a wide discussion with the government, things that we have very shared values and agree fully on, and others.]

From the bilateral perspective, are there issues that are of deep concern to your government that you, perhaps, think you need to have deeper conversations about them with the Ugandan government?



I think we mentioned our priorities. We want to deepen our relationship on, for instance, trade and also the relationship between trade and humanitarian aid. But of course, also, as I mentioned, the matter of human rights for everyone.