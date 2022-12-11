We shall never pick up arms like Museveni - Opposition Chief Whip

What do you have to say to those that suggest that NUP Opposition leadership in Parliament is not doing enough to address the plight if the common person?

The citizenry, who are our bosses, are entitled to perceptions. And these perceptions we – as leaders in the Opposition in the 11th Parliament – had anticipated. They are justified to think that we are doing nothing because we have talked our voices hoarse. What haven’t we done as Opposition leadership in Parliament? We have had walkouts. We have tried to boycott Parliament. We have been on a serious stand-off with presiding officers in Parliament [during plenary], but the regime in power has never relented on its brutality to dissenting voices. We see massive abductions still going on. We have condemned the use of ‘drones’ in arbitrarily arresting people. All these we have voiced even in statements by our office of the Leader of Opposition [led Mr Mathias Mpuuga]. And these are weapons of the weak.

Why call them weapons of the weak?

Because we don’t have numbers to marshal decisions in the House in our favour. As long as we are part of this platform called Parliament, we have to have total respect of democratic principles of the tyranny of numbers. The majority have their way. What we see now is everyone fighting to have their way.

Even the recent case of Hon [Francis] Zaake where I was misunderstood and even castigated by my own that I was participating in blocking him for raising his view. No! Far from it. Mine was about civility. Mine was all about imploring the chair [Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa] to allow the member sufficient time to voice his grievances because it is an entitlement in the House.

What do you make of allegations that your party president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, is disappointed by NUP MPs?

I sympathise with my principle. What he is going through is hell. Families of the victims of torture are at his home, not at the office alone. All families of the victims of the human rights violations and those that have lost their beloved ones are on his neck. So definitely here you have to bear with him. It is justifiable for him to really feel the frustration on the foot soldiers [like leaders at Parliament].

But the truth of the matter is that Parliament has a platform [through which to push for change. Just as he had earlier put it, if Parliament does not go to the ghetto, let the ghetto go to Parliament. That would have meant that we who have come from the ghetto to Parliament, we would employ the tools of the ghetto to prevail over decisions or resolutions developed by Parliament, or even prevail over the Executive, which cannot be the case. [This is] because Parliament as the third arm of government has roles like legislation, oversight and representation. And we have, for instance, tried to fight bad laws. But now if you are to say that we are expected to use stamina and muscle, it does not feature anywhere in any of these roles.

How deep is the rift between Kamwokya and NUP leadership at Parliament?

I think those are mere wild and baseless allegations because we are on good talking terms. When you see [that] some of us have not attended press conferences [at Kamwokya], you may even misinterpret that. I was yesterday [Wednesday last week] talking to the principle and equally with the Leader of Opposition, only that he has been to the UK and to South Sudan to morale-boost our colleagues in the [East African Community Inter-Parliamentary] games. But the truth I can give to you is that we are in talking terms. We may have mild differences in opinion, but there is no cause for alarm or even what I would term as a rift between leadership at Parliament and the party headquarters.

What is your agenda as NUP in Parliament?

The agenda is to remove the dictator and that agenda still stands. In all our legislative work… we have tried our best, but the challenge is that government that is in power is adamant and has not even allowed us as leadership in Opposition to keep them in check. The challenge we have is that the government in power has remained repressive, brutal and never takes counsel as it is supposed to be. Therefore, they don’t even want to have an Opposition anywhere. This in itself weakens the Opposition, but this has never and will never arm-twist us members of NUP, or even remaining members of the Opposition, to fall victim of their schemes.

How about Opposition MPs that are said to be increasingly getting silent and compromised by NRM?

Those, to me again, remain allegations and these are the same tricks by the oppressor to cause disunity in our party. They always make such allegations. So when we fall victim, you buy into their schemes of causing disunity. I think, to me, so far so good. We have been moving together as a team and I have seen team spirit in whatever we discuss and deliberate on.

Some people have questioned the cohesion within NUP. How strong is it?

The cohesion is much stronger than before. What you are hearing are mere storms in the tea-cup. If you hear the principle [Bobi Wine] talking at the top of his voice, it is justified because of what he is going through. I am telling you he is overwhelmed by the numbers of those who need assistance. That in itself does not mean he is frustrated by our methodology here at Parliament. That is far from it.

What are some of the new tools in your toolbox to push for change in government?

As NUP, we have remained categorical, crystal clear that we shall not pick up arms like Gen Museveni did in the 1980s. Ours is to explore all options available to us now that we have a platform in the Legislature.

Of course, we are merely here as a section of the majority of those who are out there applying other options, including those that are at the party headquarters. For instance, when these press conferences are held, that in itself is a weapon that makes a huge statement, not only to the local but also to the international communities. You may think that our deliberations here are mere hot air, but I must tell you that it has captured the attention and focus of the international community.

You will realise that out of the noise we made here over the misappropriations and the culture of impunity of those in the Executive, the [international] community has been listening and courtesy of that, they now are giving money directly to the beneficiaries, just like with the ongoing Ebola outbreak. They have cut the funding put through ministries.

Kampala Woman MP Shamim Malende was recently rushed to intensive care unit in Nairobi. What’s the latest on her condition?

It is the efforts of the [NUP] party and members that the Hon Malende was taken from Mulago to Nairobi and for that reason, she is undergoing better healthcare. So far so good from what we are hearing because there are some rays of hope. I know that our detractors thought otherwise.

Does this affect your efforts to push for justice for MPs Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya, since she is their lawyer?

This may not hamper the efforts of the party members. We have other advocates on this case, including the lead counsel, the [Kampala] Lord Mayor [Erias Lukwago] to ensure that our colleagues get justice.

We hear rumours that some MPs in NUP are openly campaigning for Leader of Opposition in Parliament position. Rumours suggest that Mr Zaake is one of them…

I think they are baseless [rumours because] the appointing authority is known. [Otherwise] they have what it takes. I don’t doubt them. They have the capacity to make right changes or bring the right changes here and it is all looking at the meritocracy rather than mediocrity.

