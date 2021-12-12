What lies ahead for EC secretary Mulekwah?

Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, the Electoral Commission chairperson, made a brief statement to staff and officials on July 23, 2020.

He then announced that Mr Leonard Russell Jacques Mulekwah would take over as Secretary to the Commission in acting capacity.

Mr Mulekwah, then director of operations at the Electoral Commission, would step into the shoes of long-serving Sam Rwakoojo, who, together with three other senior officials, had resigned on July 21, 2020, barely six months to the 2021 elections.

Background

Also moving out were Mr Godfrey Wanyoto, the EC head of procurement; Mr Jotham Taremwa, the head of public relations; and Mr Pontius Namugera, the EC director of technical support services.

Although the media indicated that President Museveni had sacked Mr Rwakoojo and group , the Commission chairperson indicated that the officials had opted to take early retirement from their designations.

Justice Byabakama and his team had to act swiftly and within their choice of the replacement, Mr Mulekwah was the right choice, because of his 20 uninterrupted years of service at the Commission.

Road to confirmation

Mr Mulekwah had led the technical team that delivered the 2020/2021 General Election, which many actors believe was the most challenging in the history of elections in Uganda.

It is on rare occasions that the EC intervenes halfway through the campaign period to hold meetings with presidential candidates.

Such were the events of the last election.

“We all did not want our colleagues to depart the way they did, but we had to accept it,” Mr Mulekwah says during an interview held at the EC headquarters in Kampala.

“I called for a short meeting and told the staff that the responsibility was on us to deliver an election or keep lamenting about those who had left,” he adds.

Tough task

With a dented image of the Commission before him, Mr Mulekwah and Justice Byabakama had to wade through public scrutiny and the restoration of sanity in the electoral process that had been characterised by incidences of violent clashes and chaos.

Mr Leonard Mulekwah (standing) with EC chairperson Simon Byabakama at the tally centre in Kyambogo during the January 2021 elections. Both Mr Mulekwah and Justice Byabakama believe that the current Commission has so far delivered on the mandate to ensure free and fair elections.

“Delivering an election is collective responsibility. Without the media, political parties, and other players, we would not be able to work. But when a candidate loses an election, we (EC) are blamed,” he says.

“This is like a man who blames the midwife after his wife delivers a girl and not a boy.”

His appointment on a five-year contract was announced in a letter dated October 21, 2021. “I am pleased to inform you that during the 73rd Commission Meeting held on October 12, 2021, under Min. CM 259/ the Commission approved that you be appointed to the post of Secretary of the Electoral Commission,” the letter reads in part read.

The appointment would make him the third Commission Secretary following in the footsteps of Mr Andrew Muwonge (1996-2001) and Mr Rwakoojo (2001-2020).

According to Justice Byabakama, this was the right decision because Mr Mulekwah had proved that he could handle the office which he had held for more than 15 months, although the Constitution indicates that one is meant to hold an acting position only for six months.

“Mr Mulekwah had the hardest job interview because he was tested on the real job. We did not have to think twice about confirming him as Secretary because we already saw what he had done in a very challenging election,” Justice Byabakama says.

What awaits Mulekwah

Although Justice Byabakama says Mr Mulekwah’s immediate task is to make sure the ongoing programme for Local Government Councils by-elections is conducted and successfully concluded before the end of the year, the main threshold for him will be delivering the administrative units (Local Council 1 and Local Council 2) elections, which are scheduled for 2023.

This will be the third time the Commission is organising grassroot elections- the previous elections having taken place in 2001 and in 2018, after a 17-year delay.

At least 70,626 villages will go to the polls by July 2023 to elect their leaders who will then form a village executive committee of 11 members. The members of each Committee will form the Electoral College for the election of the respective Parish Committees, which currently number 10,595 across the country.

Justice Byabakama says: “There are many elections but the LC elections are the most important of them all. Next year, the Commission has to start preparations for the election to take place in 2023 and that is a major task.”

Elections in Uganda have been characterised by disputes, the most contested perhaps, being the 1980 General Election, where the declared government was challenged through a civil war.

Subsequent elections held after the promulgation of the 1995 Constitution have also been challenged, with court petitions alleging unfairness, vote-rigging, ballot stuffing, among other charges.

Article 61 of the 1995 Constitution provides for the establishment of the Electoral Commission whose core mandate is to organise, supervise and conduct regular, free, and fair elections.

Both Mr Mulekwah and Justice Byabakama believe that the current Commission has so far delivered on this mandate.

But, Mr Mulekwah has a bigger challenge to change the perception among key stakeholders.

“I know what is ahead of me is not a small matter because of many contentions, including the way members of the Commission are appointed. This places a rhetoric that we could lean towards the incumbent in case he/she is also a candidate in an election. But we also know that Parliament approves the appointments,” he says.

What Mulekwah brings to the commission…

Justice Byabakama describes Mulekwah as ‘collegial’ and always seeks advice from seniors and peers alike.

“He is rich with knowledge, his qualifications as a planner gives us an edge towards achieving our mandate since he is also the accounting officer. Already, I can feel the positive energy on the team and we are moving forward smoothly,” he says.

Since his appointment in July last year, the staff at the Commission who preferred anonymity say he has transformed many things and operations.

“There is a lot of vigour in voter education and disseminating information to the public. There is no bureaucracy, especially for upcountry people on who should speak and who shouldn’t. Everyone knows when they should for instance be hosted on radio, this wasn’t the case before,” one of them says.

Mr Mulekwah says in his one year as acting secretary, he managed to ensure that all election materials are delivered and picked from polling stations by vehicles. This, in order to avoid ballot boxes and papers being grabbed as they are being transported to the different tally centers by boda bodas.

Last month, the Commission distributed vehicles and motorcycles to different districts and cities as part of the total budget of Shs27.7b for procurement of cars and other transport means. These included vehicles that were used by presidential candidates and EC field officials among other movable machines, totaling 153 units.

“We will review and improve the training of our temporary election officials. Our monitoring and observer reports indicate that there are gaps at this key grass root level. We want to improve processes of packing election materials. Our systems are already being reviewed to ensure paying of all the temporary staff immediately after each electoral exercise,” Mr Mulekwah says.

According to Paul Bukenya, the EC spokesperson, the internal reviews and evaluation have been helpful.

As a result, the Commission is already implementing an exercise to standardise practices and processes at the national and district/city level.

Understanding ‘Mulekwah’

Inside his seemingly crowded office at the EC headquarters in Kampala, Mr Mulekwah maintains an infectious smile as he narrates the history of his name.

“In my language, the name means ‘orphan’ but both my father, Mr Sylvester Koiti, and mother, Ms Agnes Katok are alive. It has just become a family name. Both my parents were teachers,” he says to break the ice after we finally meet following a series of broken appointments.

Mr Mulekwah went to Bulangira Primary School, Budaka District before joining Nyakasura School for O-level between 1976 and 1979, and then Kampala High School 1980-1983. He would go on to pursue a degree in Statistics from Makerere University.

The father of three - two daughters and a son – remembers the time Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) toppled Idi Amin’s government in 1979 and they were kept at Nyakasura School for more than three weeks into the holidays. Most of the people back home thought he had been killed in fighting between the Uganda Army and UNLA.

“There was limited communication then save for letters. When we were cut off from school, my parents and neighbors organised a funeral service and mourned me. When the situation had stabilised, the school released us. Upon disembarking from the bus, I noticed how strangely I was being looked at,” he narrates.