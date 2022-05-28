What relevance was I seeking when I left a well-paying job to join NRA Bush War? 

The current campaign is aimed at addressing the “failure to thrive” crisis, which the Red Card Front articulated and has publicised since October 2021. This crisis has been intensifying daily. The campaign has two targets:

The main target is end armed State capture by the Museveni family and have a transition to popular (democratic) governance. It’s the State capture of institutions and wealth that’s a root cause of the crisis that we confront. Those who captured the State (are like abdominal hookworms) have progressively sucked life out of most Ugandans. This crisis was significantly fuelled by the Covid-19 lockdowns and, more recently, by the Russia-Ukraine war. The country having been totally unprepared to deal with any disaster.

READ: When soldiers were accused of making political statements

The second target is to force an immediate change in government expenditure priorities and levels of taxation; with the intention of lowering the cost of living and increasing remuneration for public servants. We’re especially targeting what we consider as a) waste expenditure b) wrong priorities c) need to recover stolen money to raise or free money to cushion people in crisis.

2. There’s no way of knowing why people do the things they do! Only God or those with supernatural powers can read people’s real intentions. The easier and, more relevant, question to answer, whether the issues we’re raising as PFT [People’s Front for Transition] are valid or not.

The saying that, “Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; and simple minds discuss people” (attributable to Eleanor Roosevelt) is very relevant here. However, let me also ask this of “my critics”:

i) What relevance was I seeking when I left a well-paying job as a medical officer in 1982 to join a Bush War, where a handful of guerrilla fighters were confronting two armies – UNLA and TPDF?