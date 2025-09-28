What to expect from presidential candidates

Twenty years ago, had I been asked to write about the nominations for presidential candidates ahead of a general election, I would have focused on the nominees and their post-nomination statements and manifestos. I would have done this under the core editorial belief of Daily Monitor and a core belief by Uganda’s political class that politics determines everything.

In the 20 years since the leading contenders, Yoweri Museveni and Dr Kizza Besigye, were nominated as presidential candidates for their respective parties, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), much has changed in the world and in Uganda.

The biggest change in the lives of ordinary Ugandans since 2005 has been the arrival of Internet-enabled mobile phones, or smartphones, and the introduction of mobile money services.

The Internet has become so much faster and so much cheaper than it was in late 2005. This seismic digital shift has given birth to something called social media.

The mainstream media of FM radio, print newspapers, and broadcast television have been pushed slightly off the mainstream and have been replaced by a vibrant, chaotic ecosystem of mobile-first social media political activism, commentary, and the instant distribution of news.

The 7pm and 9pm TV prime news has been replaced by always-on prime news, where major political announcements and news break continually during the day.

As the NRM government becomes more and more authoritarian, it has forced the mainstream newspapers and radio and TV stations to be cautious and self-censor, in turn making their content seem bland in contrast with the chaos, immediacy, and unfiltered nature of social media. This week, the National Social Security Fund (Nssf) announced an annual interest of 13.7 percent on the savings of its millions of members.

The significance was that formal employment and money saved with Nssf can yield meaningful gains for much of the population. This increases the incentive for more and more people to enter the more stable formal workforce.

As I wrote here earlier this year, in late March, economic and technological shifts originating in China and the United States, rather than any policies by the Uganda government or politicians, have caused a decisive change for the better in Ugandans lives – mobile money, hundreds of thousands of boda boda motorcycles, solar technology for rural lighting and charging, the flooding of the Ugandan market with cheap but relatively good Chinese products, the mobile Internet, smartphone, and social media.

All this is the political, economic, and media environment in which eight presidential candidates were nominated by the Electoral Commission this week. The four most prominent were the incumbent, Yoweri Museveni of NRM, Robert Kyagulanyi of National Unity Platform (NUP), Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), and Nathan Nandala Mafabi of FDC. Upon being nominated, they each outlined their plans for Uganda if elected in 2026. In real terms, what a Ugandan presidential candidate promises no longer matters much.

The general population has become wise to and cynical about politicians, which is why, for example, of all the NRM Women MPs from western Uganda, only three were re-elected as flagbearers for NRM in 2026.

Even NUP, which was greeted with such high hopes and passion by its hard core supporters in central Uganda in late 2020, has in recent months proved to be all too human in its operations and motivation.

When voters queue for booze or money from political candidates, be it presidential or parliamentary, they do so opportunistically, not naively, as the media and academia tend to portray it. The classic role of the State as political, economic, and media overlord continues to recede further into the background, and most voters either know this or unconsciously sense it.

The real concern over the next five years, in my view, is the disruptive effect of the new technology called Artificial Intelligence (AI). Unlike previous technologies over the past 40 years, like desktop computers, email, mobile phones, and search engines that were enabler-tools and made formal education and office life so much more convenient, AI is unlike anything we have ever known.

President Museveni makes his maiden speech after nomination by EC on September 23, 2025

It is so advanced that it strikes at the heart of the workforce and increasingly renders many skills and professions obsolete. None of the eight nominated presidential candidates for 2026 mentioned AI or seemed aware of it, and that to me is a major shortfall on their part. Perhaps the best hope of the eight presidential candidates, in my opinion, is Maj Gen Muntu.

Not because of the statement he made to the press upon his nomination at Lweza or any campaign manifesto his ANT party will launch, but because of his personality. Muntu is one of the very few political figures left in Uganda of whom the media, political class, ruling NRM and Opposition alike, academia, civil society, and the general public are in agreement – he is a man of rare principles and consistency.

The greatest damage to Uganda over the last 30 years has been the normalising of indiscipline, impunity, disorder, irregularity, and lawlessness by the NRM State.

This atmosphere of anarchy enabled by the NRM State has been done deliberately (impunity, massive corruption, land-grabbing) or by negligence (the chaos on roads, urban litter, a lack of shame).

Uganda’s most urgent need over the next five years is for a new government or new head of state to re-impose order on the society because, as stated, the useful long-term technological shifts have been taken care of by the market and global production.

If Muntu’s reputation as a stern disciplinarian, widely held in the country, is anything to go by, he would make the best president to tackle this crisis or disorder that is spiralling out of control.

His weakness, critics might say (and I agree with them) is that he tends to be too methodical, too low-key, and too focused on a gradual build-up of capacity for the task facing Uganda, where urgency is of the essence. But in principle, and for the reasons I’ve listed in this article, Muntu is the best-placed person to restore order in Uganda society and public life – much like his former colleague in National Resistance Army (NRA) military intelligence, Paul Kagame, did for Rwanda.

FDC’s Mafabi, speaking at Lweza, outlined areas like cooperative societies, job creation, and investment in agriculture that were useful. These are easy to state as campaign goals but difficult to achieve in the present environment of disorder and waste.

NUP’s Kyagulanyi, in his Lweza statement, defined his 2026 bid much like Nelson Mandela’s or Martin Luther King’s – a time of crisis in basic freedoms that are under assault from a mafia-like state. Like Mafabi’s, worthy goals, but it was not clear how Kyagulanyi and NUP intend to take on the very difficult task of uprooting the NRM state’s militarisation of national life and abuse of State power to step on citizens.

Muntu, too, will need to address this question of how a dragon of an NRM system that has become interwoven with the Ugandan State can be slain.

I’ve not discussed NRM candidate Museveni’s Lweza statement because, unlike mainstream media (and more like social media), I don’t like to pretend, for the appearance of “balance”, that I expect that President Museveni can dismantle or rein in the very system of impunity which serves his political goals.