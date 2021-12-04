Prime

When Bishop Kivengere dared Idi Amin, Gaddafi

Bishop Kivengere, who died 33 years ago, was outspoken  on violation of human right. PHOTO / FILE

By  Faustin Mugabe

What you need to know:

  • Bishop Festo Kivengere served as a priest in Kigezi Diocese until 1972, when he was consecrated bishop. He fled to the United States of America in 1977 following the murder of Archbishop Janani Luwum. 

There is an adage that ‘ a good tree leaves a stamp for remembrance.’

