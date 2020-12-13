When Ngobi performed  on top of a moving taxi

By Jacobs Odongo Seaman More by this Author



I’ve seen Bobi Wine standing on top of his car and calling himself Ngobi, a descendant of Luuka District. He couldn’t be more right. I think he has a relationship with this other Ngobi I saw on top of a taxi some 13 years ago. Also in Luuka. But Ngobi, the conductor, was not campaigning like Ngobi the Kyagulanyi; he was earning his living. The hard way.

Now, this is a story published 13 years ago, but it’s worth revisiting, thanks to Ngobi, the Kyagulanyi.

My Nkrumah Hall roomie Kazungu insisted that his graduation party would be incomplete without my presence in Nakibuyu village in Luuka. I protested but then he promised enough ffene (jackfruit) to make me forget my name.

So I left the swanky Kakira and headed for Luuka via Magamaga. The sun was up with vengeance despite signs of clouds forming. The taxi took long to fill. I knew I would miss the ‘bando ni muchere ku nyama’ but I had already come too far to stop.

There was still ffene to settle, anyway.

There were five passengers per row of seats instead of three. From the passenger seat, I wondered how they had pulled off the sardine packaging feat in there. Then conductor rolled the door shut, taking care not to squeeze the 33rd passenger of this voyage, coiled on the kameme like a foetus.

Then the driver showed up with one other passenger. It took a while for the two to find where to fit their feet while sharing the driver’s seat. The clouds turned dark and soon it was drizzling.

At a village called Namasiga, a passenger’s sardine experience was ending. By then the drizzle had turned into a shower.

Advertisement

Then the surprise; the conductor emerged out of the blue to open the door. He was with another passenger, who soon ran to shelter under a tree. At first I thought the conductor had followed us on a boda but there was none in sight.

As he finished his job, he rolled the door shut again. From outside. This time I watched through the driver’s mirror to see where the Ngobi chap would go, only to see him climb up the top of the taxi.

At the next stop no door was opened but three men climbed down from the top. They were as drenched as a wetland enduring rising lake water level.

There was no food left when I arrived and Kazungu was too inundated to deliver on his ffene promise. A few pleasantries later and I started looking for a way back home. On the way to the ‘centre,’ I found a Fiat lorry loaded with sugarcane.

This thing was as old as an abandoned cemetery. The bonnet was up, kept that way with a sugarcane stem. Two men were working on the engine. I asked if they were going to Kakira and got their affirmative. I requested for a lift and they readily accepted.

Yes, they needed an extra hand. This lorry could not start. To start, a rope was tied to the fan belt or something like that. Then we had to pull hard. After several attempts, the lorry coughed to life.

I sat between the driver and his turnboy. There were two 20-litre jerry cans at our feet. One had diesel, the other water. Every now and then, the turnboy would jump out of the moving lorry, pick a huge wedge and keep propping it against the rear tyre, presumably to stop the lorry.

Then he would pour water into the carburettor and, boy, that tired cemetery of a lorry could drink!

The third time the turnboy wedged the lorry to a stop, we were on top of a hill. There was a valley and we were due to slope. It is only then that it dawned on me that this cemetery had no brakes.

After feeding it more water, the driver started blinking the headlights to alert oncoming road users of danger. Then the wedge was removed and the cemetery lorry rolled. It was a Lewis Hamilton speed as we hit the valley.

Somewhere, a pedal-cyclist delayed to clear our way. I closed my eyes. When I opened them, we were going uphill. The driver muttered something from under his breath and confirmed to the turnboy that he had hit the cyclist.

The next stop was near a stream where the turnboy and I filled two jerry cans with more water for the forever thirsty carburettor. The relief when I saw the lights of Kakira was deeper than for an acutely constipated person after finally downloading that weight that tears the ‘cessystem.’