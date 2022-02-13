Prime

When NRA adopted traditional military ranks 

NRA soldiers enter Kampala in January 1986. UPDF has metamorphosed from a ragtag rebel force to profession army. PHOTO | FILE

By  Faustin Mugabe

What you need to know:

  • Commander-in-Chief Yoweri Museveni was given rank of Lt Gen, which was the highest rank in the NRA. Other members of the High Command such as Salim Saleh, Fred Rwigyema and Elly Tumwine were accorded the rank of Major General.

Last weekend, February 6, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) celebrated its 41st anniversary in the eastern city of Mbale. Over the years, UPDF has metamorphosed from a ragtag rebel force to regular, profession army. 

