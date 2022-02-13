When NRA adopted traditional military ranks 

Last weekend, February 6, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) celebrated its 41st anniversary in the eastern city of Mbale. Over the years, UPDF has metamorphosed from a ragtag rebel force to regular, profession army.

The origins of UPDF can be traced back to 1971 when the rebel force Front for National Salvation (Fronasa) was established in exile in Tanzania, led by Yoweri Museveni and others.

In February 1981, members of Fronasa formed the Popular Resistance Army (PRA) which in June 1981, with the merger with the Uganda Freedom Fighters (UFF) of former president Yusuf Lule, became the National Resistance Army (NRA) which by the 1995 Constitutional became UPDF.

Traditional military ranks

When NRA captured Kampala in January 1986 from the fleeing Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA), it was a small ragtag army.

On February 6, 1988, during celebrations to mark NRA’s seventh anniversary, it was transformed into a regular army. On that day, NRA soldiers received traditional military ranks.

When the Luweero Bush War started in February 1981, the rebels did not use formal military ranks. They established their own for purposes of identification and administration.

Their ranks had five tiers. These were: Provisional Junior Officer II, Junior Officer II, Junior Officer I, Senior Officer and the highest was a member of the Military High Command.

Changes

During the February 1988 function held at Lubiri Barracks in Kampala, members of NRA received formal military ranks. The President of Rwanda, Maj Gen Juvenal Habyarimana, was the chief guest at the function that was attended by both local and foreign dignitaries.

When the decorating ceremony started, Commander-in-Chief Yoweri Museveni was given rank of Lt Gen, which was the highest position in the NRA.

Other members of the High Command such as Caleb Akandwanaho, aka Salim Saleh, Fred Gisa, aka Rwigyema, and Elly Tumwine were accorded the rank of Major General.

Important to note, NRA at the time had one Lt Gen, three Maj Generals and three Brigadier. David Tinyefuza, aka Sejusa, Matayo Kyaligonza and Taddeo Kanyankole were given the rank of Brig.

Julius Chihindae, Pecos Kutesa, Joram Mugume, Steven Kashaka were given the rank of Colonel, while the following were bestowed upon the rank of Lt Colonel: Frank Guma, S. Kasasa, Chefi Ali, Ivan Koreta, Jim Muhwezi, Stanley Muhangi, Ahamed Kashilingi, Peter Kerim, Serwanga Lwanga, Ronald Bata, E. Nasur, E. Amin, G. Bamwesigye, Dr Kizza Besigye, Patrice Lumumba, Samson Mande, Julius Aine, Bundihize, Fred Mugisha, Mugisha Muntu, Kasirye Ggwanga, J. Sebyala, Andrew Lutaya, Farouk, Mande Kyakabale, Edward Mugize, Julius Kairu and James Ssebagala.

Meanwhile, Amanya Mushega, Okello Koro, Rwabona, Kibirango Gyagenda, Maganja, Fred Mwesigya and Kiiza Kajura were given the rank of Major. Others were Paul Kagame and Kaka, both former Rwandan refugees who returned to their country as Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) fighters in October 1990. Kagame is the current president of Rwanda and a four-star General in the Rwanda Defence Force.

Tom Butime was given the rank of Captain whereas some individuals were given honorary ranks. They included Eriya Kategaya, who got the highest honorary rank of Brigadier; Moses Kigongo and Kahinda Otafiire were given rank of Colonel. Others were women fighters Gertrude Njuba, Janet Mukwaya, Oliva Zizinga and Kibirango.

Those given honorary Captain ranks were Buganda Prince Jjukko, Jacob Asimwe and Livingston Kateregga. Fr Leo Seguya and Katenta Appuli were given honorary rank of Lieutenant.

Posthumous ranks

Fallen fighters were also given military ranks posthumously. Sam Katabarwa and Sam Magara who were members of the NRA Military High Command, were given the rank of Lt Colonel.

Those given the rank of Major were Ahamed Seguya, Mutebi, Fred Rubereza, Hannington Mugabi, Kyahihanza, T. Ahamed and Ekyaruhanga.

While Martin Mwesigwa, Valeriano Rwaheru, Black Mwesigwa, J. Byihanze, R. Omongin, Shaban Mule and Mukaha were bestowed upon the rank of Captain.

Mpima Wuku, Abwooli Malibo, Tumukunde and Joy Mirembe, a woman, were given the rank of Lieutenant.

Speaking at the function, President Museveni explained why NRA had acquired traditional military ranks.

He said it was necessary because the five-stratum officer ranks of the NRA were “now too narrow to tally” with the growing size of the army, causing overcrowding at each level.

“There was the problem of acknowledging authority as not all soldiers knew their officers,” he said.

Speaking before the Commander-in-Chief, army commander Maj Gen Tumwine said the NRA High Command had decided to bestow upon President Museveni the Lt Gen rank in recognition of his role in the liberation struggles against the regimes of Idi Amin, Milton Obote II and Okello governments.

Tumwine also said NRA would continue to defend the national sovereignty and integrity as well as the lives and property of Ugandans.