When we stopped buying the whole album: A lesson for today’s media

I have written several times on this topic and don’t mind returning to it, however many times might be necessary to open the eyes of the legacy media. To recap previous articles, over the past decade, the media split into two branches – traditional or legacy media (newspapers, radio, TV, magazines) and social media (Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, TikTok). Owing to the huge numbers and users on social media, advertising naturally and logically followed the crowds to their new location. This left mainstream media with a crisis. In the late 1990s, traditional media was one of the first sectors of society to embrace the Internet, as well as one of the first to establish a presence when social media arrived.

The assumption was that the old formula of eyeballs attracting advertising shillings and dollars in the Internet era. The media got the crowds, thanks to their already established household brand names. But it soon became clear that this new online traffic was not translating into meaningful revenue. The main beneficiaries of the social media era were the new big names from Silicon Valley such as Google, Facebook, and others. Traditional media had followed in the footsteps of the music industry a decade earlier, when the latter industry was severely disrupted by the new music format, the MP3, and how easy and convenient to download music from websites and share it with friends.

However, even with this decline, the bulk of newspaper revenue still comes from their print editions. Online paid subscriptions are increasing, but not nearly enough in numbers and revenue per subscriber to offset the loss in the full-page brand advertising of yesteryear. It's as easy to point an accusing finger at the Internet and Silicon Valley for causing this existential crisis to the mainstream media industry as it was to accuse music file-sharing sites like Napster for disrupting the music industry. The question is: Is this the fault of the new disruptors, or did they succeed because they created products and methods that rode on the efficiencies that came with the Internet? About 30 or 40 years ago, a typical music record album would have three or four strong songs that would be released as singles and often go on to become hits, and then the other five songs on a nine-track album were basically fillers.

As there was no way to buy only the songs that one liked, one was forced to buy the whole album on cassette tape, compact disc, or vinyl LP. To take an example, to most music fans, the essential album that was Michael Jackson’s 1982 Thriller was the four songs Billie Jean, Thriller, Beat It, and Wanna Be Startin’ Something or, for others, Human Nature. Not many remember the other songs like Lady In My Life, Baby Be Mine, P.Y.T, and The Girl Is Mine. The rather unimaginatively repetitive titles Baby Be Mine and The Girl Is Mine show that these were merely fillers for the album. The new MP3 digital format, on the other hand, made it possible for a music fan to compile only the exact songs that one might like on a particular album.

As it was with the music album, most readers glance through or read the lead story, a few inner pages, and that’s it for them. Even though a particular day’s edition is only one or two memorable stories, often on the front page, a newspaper that dares deliver a four-page edition to the newsstands would look like it had failed. By contrast, the Internet’s format of web pages, social media news feeds and WhatsApp groups makes it possible for one to read only the individual news or feature stories one is interested in. To use another example, as business-like and respectable as a desk or fixed-line phone looks in an office or home, landline phones were so limited in their functions and convenience than hand-held mobile phones when these arrived in the mid-1990s.

The greatest convenience was their portability. Much later, when the old Nokia, Motorola, and Alcatel phones were succeeded by smartphones, the fact of being a hand-held computer completed the disruption of the landline phone. So, the Internet and associated digital technology have simply proved to be far superior publishing, formats, and distribution channels than the traditional music, news media industries and analogue products. We might, out of sentiment, lament the loss of the old, 100-year publishing and communication legacy, but what we have today is the best there has ever been. Now that the Internet is an ocean of information, most of it free and accessible at the tap of a screen or click of a mouse, where does this leave the legacy products?

On a daily basis, for at least six days of the week, the number one topic of concern, effort, anxiety, and action for most of the public is the economy – the struggle to pay taxes, office and business rent, salaries, get customers, and make a profit. Economic activity is high-stakes in an intense and personal way that politics is not, and unlike politics, almost every adult is directly, on a daily basis, affected by the reality of the economy, be it via shopping or paying bills. Why are they not being given enough of it? Casual content and filler content have found a new home in social media.

But where the stakes are highest (medical emergencies, school fees, home or office rent, national exam results, travel, paying utility bills, buying food, clothing), people will put their money. People, companies, and institutions are looking for information to help them navigate the economy and all its complexities and challenges. Produce newspapers or TV content with content on these high-stakes areas, and the audiences and their shillings will follow.



