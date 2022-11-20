Whoever doesn’t follow school fire safety guidelines will be punished

Since schools reopened at the beginning of this year, we have had more than 40 fires in schools. What is causing these fires?

The Ministry of Education and Sports received a report from police on the ongoing investigations regarding fires in schools. Common causes were established as being; unsafe electrical connections, electrical short circuits, unsafe cooking practices and suspected arson due to; conflicts between teachers and management, conflicts between students and administrators, conflicts among students, conflicts between school managers and communities, conflicts among directors and for majority cases, causes not established yet.

We have had rampant school fires, some fatal like we saw at Salama School for the Blind and Buddo Primary School last month and April 2008 where 11 and 20 pupils were killed respectively. What is government doing to prevent such accidents?

The Government of Uganda developed instruments; the Education Pre-Primary, Primary and Post Primary ACT, 2008, under Section 31 sub-section (3 a-b) which empowers the district education committees to; approve new school sites, ensure completed buildings are inspected and approved by the appropriate authorities and oversee the operations of all education institutions in the districts through the governing bodies.

The ministry is planning to close all the illegal school boarding sections and to intensify the inspection of all education institutions through local governments.

The Ministry of Education and Sports, in partnership with Uganda Police Fire Brigade, revised security guidelines to education institutions of learning in the form of a circular of June 28, 2022, which was distributed to all schools.

Another internal committee within the ministry was established purposely to investigate the current spate of fires.

The Ministry of Education Basic Requirements and Minimum Standard Indicators for Education clearly expresses what education institutions are required to ensure the schools are safe and secure from accidents like fires.

An inter-ministerial committee for school safety and security was established purposely to strengthen security of all education institutions. Membership to the committee includes the Ministry of Education and Sports, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Internal Affairs, particularly Uganda Police, Ministry of Local Government and others.

Why are reports into the causes of school fires not made public so that other schools can pick lessons?

The ministry has continued to guide school administrators on safety and security during school inspections and supervision visits as well as meetings.

Publication of police reports has not been done since many of the fire cases are still under investigations by police. The report will be issued to the public once the investigations are done.

A mini-survey by this newspaper this year showed that the guidelines you talk about are being flouted. Does this worry the ministry?

Yes, it does worry the ministry. However, there is an Education Policy Review Commission which was constituted to investigate several issues in the education and sports sector; generate recommendations and draft a White Paper (macro policy) which is believed will address all the emergent issues in schools.

The ministry changed private schools’ registration certificate for schools to a renewable one which will compel schools to comply with the set policies, guidelines and standards as means to renewing the registration.

Some parents say the penalties you put to schools that don’t follow these safety rules “are not tough enough”. What do you say to parents who think that way?

Parents are assured that no one is above the law and ignorance of it is not an escape, whoever is found guilty will face the charges.

Another outbreak has hit Uganda and schools will be closing early for third term. Just how much has the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak affected schools?

Overall, 11 school children have been diagnosed with Ebola from five schools in Kampala City, Wakiso and Mubende district. One child in Baby Class was in stable condition and recovered, one in Primary Six died, while three children in P2, P4 and P7 are in stable condition. In Mubende, one child in P5 recovered and was discharged, while one pupil in P4 is still sick and admitted.