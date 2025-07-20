Why entry of Munyagwa’s CMP’s reignites debate on quality of Uganda’s politics

On Tuesday, former Kawempe South Member of Parliament Mubarak Munyagwa presided over the launch of the Common Man’s Party (CMP). One of the biggest talking points has been the party’s choice of symbol - a platter of brown fried rice mixed with beef, popularly known as pilau.

“Our logo, the silver platter, represents a future where resources are not reserved for the privileged few but shared with the common man,” Mr Munyagwa said. When looked at with a religious pair of lenses, especially the teachings of Islam, which recognise the importance of sharing meals, experiences and interactions in creating bonds, the symbol makes a lot of sense, but we are not talking about religion or faith.

The Electoral Commission’s (EC) 2025/2026 roadmap shows that nomination of candidates for parliamentary elections is to be conducted on September 16 and September 17, while nomination of presidential candidates will be conducted on September 23 and September 24.

Elections for president, Members of Parliament, Local Council leaders at all levels and elections of representatives of special interest groups are all scheduled to be held between January 12 and February 9, 2026. Whether Mr Munyagwa will be leading CMP into the next election remains to be seen, but with less than 90 days before the nominations and about 180 days before the elections, a discussion about the implications of CMP’s entry on the political scene and the implications for Uganda’s democracy becomes inevitable.

Indictment by Democracy Index

Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the spokesperson of the EC, says Uganda has 27 registered political parties, 26 out of which were registered many years ago. Such a high number of political parties would suggest that Uganda is a respecter of civil liberties, especially freedoms of association, assembly and expression. The number also suggests a high-quality practice of democracy, which Prof Sabiti Makara, who teaches Political Science at Kabale University, says is not the case. The quantity has translated into neither quality Opposition nor quality democracy. Quality Opposition, he says, would have compelled the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) to up its game. Such a scenario, he says, would inevitably translate into quality politics and democracy. “The logic behind it is that so many parties weaken the Opposition. It works in favour of the NRM and leaves the NRM dancing alone.

A big number of parties undermine the Opposition’s position. It cannot be coherent,” Prof Makara argues. The contents of the Democracy Index 2024, a product of the Economist Intelligence Unit, the research and analysis division of The Economist Group, look beyond the numbers to the actual practice and quality of democracy.

The index, which measures the performance of countries in the area of democracy based on five thematic areas namely, electoral processes and pluralism; functioning of governments; political participation of the citizenry; the political culture and; civil liberties, concludes that Uganda is not doing well as a democracy even when it will soon be making 20 years since it returned to a multiparty political dispensation.

The index argues that whereas the law provides and protects the formation and registration of political parties, the processes of registration and the environment under which political parties operate are heavily restricted. “The formation of political parties is legally protected, and many parties are registered. However, restrictive registration requirements and candidate eligibility rules, limited media coverage, and violent harassment by State authorities and paramilitary groups hinder Opposition parties’ ability to compete in practice.

The dominant NRM consistently wins elections deemed neither free nor fair,” the index notes. Mr Mucunguzi concedes that “the process of registering a fresh political party is tedious and rigorous”. These “tedious and rigorous processes” that he alludes to perhaps explain why the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) is the only newly registered political party.

Procured parties?

The talk around town has always been that Mr Mathias Mpuuga’s Democratic Alliance (DA), CMP, National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) of Mr Joseph Kabuleta, Musician Stacia Mayanja’s National Peasants' Party (NPP) and the National Unity Platform (NUP) before them, “were bought”.

Mr Mucunguzi says he has neither knowledge nor information suggesting that they were bought from the original founders. Most of these parties’ names have since been changed. CMP was, for example, originally known as the Uganda Economic Party; DA was initially known as the Ecological Party of Uganda; and NUP as the National Unity, Reconciliation and Development Party. Mr Mucunguzi, however, hastens to say that they used provisions within the existing laws to change the names and leadership structures of the parties in question.

“The Commission is not aware of any buying or selling of political parties, but we are aware of new members causing changes or as provided for in the law. There is evidence that these people became members, caused delegates conferences and elections where they are elected into leadership positions. They make delegates’ decisions to have the names changed and inform the Commission,” Mr Mucunguzi says.

One wonders what, in light of the indictment of Uganda’s democracy by the Democracy Index, the entry of CMP means for the politics of Uganda.

Some political analysts and commentators have been quick to label the emergence of Mr Munyagwa as a leader of one of the political parties as a joke. This has a lot to do with the man, his politics and the symbol of CMP.

Poor gatekeeping?

Others argue that it points to a failure of the gatekeeping processes that could have prevented the proliferation of political parties. Those of that school of thought argue that a cocktail of pieces of legislation including one that requires civil servants to resign to contest elections; removal of minimum academic qualifications at certain levels of government; failure to curb violence and allowing the monetisation of politics, all of which the NRM has allowed to flourish, have over time combined to form the perfect grounds for questionable political parties to thrive.

Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the director for communications at the NRM Secretariat, is quick to defend the NRM, saying the rise of politicians like Mr Munyagwa is due to a series of other factors that cannot be blamed on the NRM. Mr Dombo points to the emergence of social media and what he describes as an apparent global shift by communities to warm up to individuals who do not belong to what have always been known as the traditional political classes.

“The world is changing. It has to do with the effect of social media on politics. Politics has been taken over by so-called celebrities, irrespective of their content. (Donald) Trump was a show organiser. Did you expect him to be elected president of America? Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy of Ukraine was an entertainer; George Weah of Liberia was a footballer, and Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar was a Deejay. The list goes on,” Mr Dombo says.

Mr Dombo says the trend has been catching on in Uganda, with politicians increasingly being forced to turn into entertainers.

“You organise a function and the MP suddenly turns into an entertainer. I am certain that if Mr Kyagulanyi became the president and hosted people, he would end up picking a guitar, play music, and people would dance. That is the level at which the politics has gone,” Mr Dombo says.

Perceptions

Prof Makara insists that it is because of deeply rooted structural problems that “unserious individuals and parties” could have emerged. The biggest problem, he says, has been public perceptions about politics. Most Ugandans, he says, view politics as a gateway to eating. The decision by CPM to adopt the silver platter as its symbol, he says, is the biggest manifestation of that perception. “You cannot blame the NRM for that. You can only say that our leaders, even the new ones, are not deep thinkers. They are thinking about eating. The people who brought the idea that politics is about eating are the ones who brought about that problem. Now, every other person thinks of creating a party to eat. So Munyagwa, as a party, crystallises the idea of just eating in the party,” Prof Makara says. One wonders what it will take for that perception to change.