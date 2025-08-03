Why free and fair elections continue to elude NRM

On July 21, President Museveni, who is also the chairman of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that he had been advised to order the chairperson of the party’s electoral commission (EC), Mr Tanga Odoi, to back off the process of resolving some of the “mistakes made” during the NRM primaries. The reasoning was that the former Makerere University don “cannot be the one who corrects a mistake that he made”. This year’s primaries have been the fifth the party has had since the run-up to the 2006 General Election, the first to have been held after the July 28, 2005, referendum that led to the lifting of the 20-year ban that prohibited other political parties from competing with the NRM for political power. All the primaries have been plagued by chaos, violence and accusations of vote rigging, which have previously been blamed on “selfish individuals”, mostly Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Members of Parliament (MPs). This is the first time the role of the party’s EC has been called into question, albeit in a subtle manner.

Lack of faith

In all this, though, it has always been baffling that NRM supporters often resort to violence to resolve their differences. Some argue that it is on account of grave infrastructural weaknesses that we are witnessing the kind of disrespect that members of the party accord one another and the levels of violence on show.

Constitutional lawyer Dan Wandera Ogalo has always argued that a belief in the philosophy of violence makes it impossible for party members to respect its organs. “The NRM has a constitution. There is a mechanism in that constitution for settling disputes; they have an electoral commission which hears and settles disputes. So why would people with a mechanism resort to violence instead of filing complaints? It is a philosophy, really,” Mr Ogalo says. Insiders, however, point to a lack of faith in the dispute-making mechanisms available to them and the party.

Weak committees

Sources within the party intimated that the lack of faith has been precipitated by the apparent impotence of the committees that were set up for purposes of resolving conflicts and disputes such as the party is grappling with. They indicated that whereas the party has for more than 10 years now had a disciplinary committee and an arbitration committee, their work has been impeded by President Museveni’s willingness to receive complaints and mediate conflicts that should have ordinarily been theirs to deal with. Deciding on a case one way or another became difficult because one never knows which side the party chairman is on. In 2010, the disciplinary committee was headed by the vice chairman, Mr Moses Kigongo, while the arbitration committee was headed by former prime minister Kintu Musoke.

One of the cases that the two committees were meant to deal with was one involving MP Theodore Ssekikubo and former Foreign Affairs minister Sam Kutesa, but on the night of September 01, 2010, though, Mr Museveni met rival delegations from Sembabule District, which made the case look like it was above their level. The task of such committees is made much harder by the fact that Mr Museveni could make concessions like giving aggrieved parties jobs, yet the same could not be said of the two committees, which were often poorly facilitated and had no carrots to dangle around. One of the petitions before the NRM’s tribunal is one lodged by Ms Persis Namuganza, the State minister for Lands, who is also the Bukono County MP, following her loss in the constituency’s parliamentary primary.

“We are going to have many Independents stand against the flag-bearers... And that is very unfortunate for the party, not having a proper method of scrutiny to know who has won what, who takes us where, who carries for us a flag, and who represents us where. We are appealing to His Excellency, the President, to intervene in this matter early enough,” Ms Namuganza said. Will Mr Museveni intervene or let the tribunal do its work? That we wait to see.

NRM party electoral commission chairperson, Mr Tanga Odoi, also warned against the ferrying of voters, violence, and use of outdated voter registers. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Role of NRM EC

The role of the Tanga Odoi-led EC in the mess that the country has witnessed is a big talking point. Ms Namuganza has been accusing some party EC officials of meddling in the party primaries in her constituency. “There is a lot of suspicion. It is as if the [NRM electoral] commission is specifically interested in certain people to give these flags and to be in charge of NRM,” Ms Namuganza argued. The accusations stem from the manner in which the party sacked the former district registrar of Namutumba, Mr Bovan William Magobi, and replaced him with Mr Richard Mwanja, whose competence Ms Namuganza questioned. “He [Tanga Odoi] sacked Bovan (William Magobi), bringing in a… person who has no experience at all,” she says. Whereas Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM’s director for communication, will not speak to the allegations being made by Ms Namuganza, he concedes that finding literate people to manage the primaries has been a problem.

“Some of the people we rely on to work as district registrars grew up when Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE) had not yet taken root. They can hardly fill a declaration form, and that's one of the areas where we have had big challenges,” Mr Dombo says. Ms Namuganza was not the first person levelling accusations of bias against the NRM’s EC. The circumstances under which Ms Hellen Odeke, who had come up to challenge Ms Anita Among, the Speaker of Parliament, for the position of flagbearer for the Bukedea Woman Member of Parliament, was disqualified from the race, raised quite many eyebrows.

Mr Odoi, who announced Ms Odeke’s disqualification, indicated that it was on the prompting of the secretary general, Mr Richard Todwong, who informed him that she did not meet the party’s residency requirements, which required one to be a resident of a particular village in order to register as a member of the party. Section 23 of the NRM Election Regulations 2025 is not explicit when it comes to the issue of residence. It only provides that a person shall qualify for nomination if; (a) He or she is a registered member of NRM and is duly registered upon the NRM register, (b) He or she is a registered voter with the national Electoral Commission, and (C) He or she has all the national requirements (qualifications) under the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and the national electoral laws.

The question now is from which particular part of the regulations were the party officials reading before they, on June 16, declared Ms Among unopposed? It was not possible to talk to Mr Odoi or Mr Todwong for this article by press time, but Mr Dombo defended the decision to disqualify Ms Odeke. “In the NRM, you must be a member of the constituency of a branch, which is located in the constituency you want to contest. The card is determined by the membership of a branch, and the branch must be domiciled in the place where you want to represent. Although some of them (provisions) are not specifically provided for, going forward, I think this is something that our legal director should be able to advise whether we should amend our constitution so that they say exactly that,” Mr Dombo says.

Bigger problems

Other watchers, however, think it would be unfair for one to focus on the mistakes that have been made under Mr Odoi. They argue that what is unfolding is a product of years of mistakes and bad decisions that cannot be blamed on him. The first NRM primaries, which were held in 2005, soon after Ugandans voted on July 28, 2005, to allow for a return to multiparty democracy, were conducted by electoral colleges. Mr Daudi Migereko, who represented Butembe County on an NRM ticket and served as a Cabinet minister under Mr Museveni until 2016, says when he quit elective politics, the elections were conducted beginning from the villages to the constituencies.

NRM electoral commission chairperson, Dr Tanga Odoi (left), chats with Mr Richard Todwong, the party secretary general during a press conference at the party headquarters on April 15, 2025. Photo | Abubaker Lubowa

“The village would nominate their candidate and forward their resolution to the parish, where the NRM delegates would vote and send their resolution to the sub-county, which would in turn send their resolution to the constituency. Where there was more than one name, there would be a vote at all levels,” Mr Migereko says. Allegations of manipulation of the electoral colleges soon emerged. This precipitated the emergence of Independent candidates, who contested against flag-bearers, a situation that the party did not want.

Adult suffrage

On January 12, 2010, a meeting of the party National Executive Committee (NEC) held at State House Entebbe, voted to introduce adult suffrage in the primaries starting with those of October 2010, which were marred by unprecedented chaos and violence. That led to the emergence of even more Independent candidates, even though the party’s constitution barred those who lost the primaries from challenging an official flag-bearer. Those who insisted on contesting cited a number of flaws, including botched dispatch of ballots. Ballots meant for one district ended up in another district in a different part of the country. Ballots meant for Sembabule ended up in Butaleja, while those meant for Usuk ended up in Soroti. There were also claims that ballot papers had been stolen from the party’s hired premises in Namboole and taken to private printers along Nkrumah and Nasser Roads in Kampala, where they were reproduced.

Nepotism

Most of those mishaps were blamed on nepotism. One of the EC’s commissioners was accused of having hired her tribesmen, mostly university students, to do the work. It was alleged that the students had been manipulated to cause the mess that the party ended up in. Mr Mike Mukula, who is the NRM’s vice chairman for Eastern Uganda, blamed the 2010 chaos on structural weaknesses. “The NRM has serious institutional weaknesses and internal contradictions that must be addressed as a matter of urgency. The EC is not independent. They have a small room at the headquarters and they have neither vehicles nor personnel,” Mr Mukula said at the time. It was on account of some of those mishaps experienced in October 2010 that the party dumped adult suffrage and introduced voting by lining up, but that, too, as we have seen in both the 2020 and the recent round of primaries, has not been the healing knife that it had been expected to be.

Every primary has since come with challenges that the party never seems able to deal with or even learn from. The kind of chaos that was, for example, witnessed in the last two months is actually a repetition of what was experienced in 2020. How come then, nothing was done to mitigate against a repeat of the same? Mr Dombo insists the party has learnt a few things. “Every time we keep learning. The problem keeps manifesting itself in different ways. Primaries first started as college elections. Then it became adult suffrage by secret ballot. People were using exercise books to write names for the secret ballot. We learnt to work with limited resources. Now we are voting by lining up, which is physical and evokes different emotions and reactions,” Mr Dombo says.

Huge electorate

The biggest problem, though, has always been that the NRM has, for some reason or another, always chosen to have very many polling stations even when it has neither the funding nor personnel to run a huge electoral operation. In 2010, for example, the national Electoral Commission, which was facilitated by the State; had a budget of Shs160 billion to organise the 2011 elections; had seven commissioners and employed more than 250 people and; could get police and the army to provide security, had only 23,000 polling stations while the NRM had 66,000 polling stations.

The situation has not changed much. Mr Dombo says the party now has 72,000 polling stations, which is much higher than the approximately 38,000 polling stations that Justice Byabakama Mugenyi’s EC has to manage. Sources in the party revealed that the problem is that the party’s constitution allows any 50 members to form a branch, which can be constituted into a polling station. Mr Dombo concedes that this causes logistical nightmares for the party and the candidates alike.

“Our election is bigger than the general election and at times we are under-resourced both financially and by the human capacity to deal with some of the issues,” Mr Dombo says. Lack of personnel Problems around a lack of personnel are not new. The party has been grappling with them since 2010. Back then, the primaries were conducted by the party’s district administrative secretaries, who were answerable to the secretary general and CEC, and not the party’s EC. Article 16 (4) of the party’s constitution provided that “The support staff of the national secretariat and of the office of the district administrative secretary shall be appointed by the secretary general.” Matters have not been helped by the fact that there are serious gaps in the training of commissioners and party officials in the management of elections.

In 2010, the failure to train people in the registration of members and manage registers ultimately forced the party to either rely on active elected politicians in the party structure to provide registrars who were mostly their supporters. That led to protests from their opponents. This scenario has been at the core of a petition that Mr Nathan Igeme Nabeta filed challenging his loss to Mr Richard Mbaziira in the Jinja East parliamentary primaries. Mr Nabeta alleges that his opponent’s relatives and friends had formed the bulk of the registrars in the constituency.

How the party has been recruiting the registrars is one of the grounds on which Mr Odoi’s performance as chairperson of the EC will be measured, but if Mr Odoi and his commission are grappling with challenges dating back to 2010, it might as well be looked at as a case of trying to fix analogue problems with digital solutions. For now, the jury is still out, but Mr Dombo thinks it has so far done a good job. “There are internal challenges, which we must acknowledge, but on the whole, when you look at our performance index, it is above average,” Mr Dombo says. Those who have petitioned the tribunal may not agree.



