Why Mailo landlord is at loggerheads with tenant

In 1900, the concept of landlord and tenant as understood and envisaged by the Buganda regents and chiefs was that a landlord exercised rights over persons residing on a given piece of land.

Ownership of land was expect to entitle the owner to exercise all authority over those living on his land. One hundred years later, the democratisation process, the introduction of voting rights for peasants, and party politics have caused a shift of loyalty from Mailo owner landlords to politicians and, particularly the government in power.

To jealously ensure the support of the peasants, the party in power must be seen to offer patronage to the peasants. This has caused a change of attitude of the peasants from loyalty to the Mailo owner landlord to disobedience, and even hatred.

The peasants, who are being influenced into adamancy, do not accept any exercise of authority over them by the Mailo-owner landlord. This has been illustrated by peasants stubbornly refusing to permit the Mailo owner landlord to use surveyors to open the boundaries of his/her land.

Determination of rent

Unresearched determination of rent (busuulu) as being nominal. This was a determination to make Mailo land uneconomic to the registered owner, except where he/she opted to sell the land itself. Because of both economic and political factors, the annual rent for a kibanja holding has been minimal and nominal. Mailo-owner landlord consider the rent too little and not worth the trouble of collecting it. The rent has no bearing to the size of the kibanja or the economic value the tenant derives from using the land.

Urbanisation

Urbanisation has led to subdivision of former busuulu bibanja holdings into plots, often without the knowledge and/or consent of the Mailo land owner. The plots are developed into personal residential or rental houses. The annual nominal ground rent cannot apply to such plots yet there is no arrangement for paying the registered owner landlord by the so-called plot tenant.

The Busuulu and Envujjo Law of 1927 regulated a system of inheritable busuulu tenancies. The power of Mailo-owner landlord to terminate a tenancy was very limited. Consequently, the busuulu tenancies existed in perpetuity and could move from grandfather to great grandson. This practice almost obliterated the existence and authority of the mailo-owner landlord. Today, successor tenants live on and use the land free of any obligation.

Sale of Mailo land to a new category of owners who wish to use and develop the land themselves. After paying handsomely for the Mailo title, the new owners cannot immediately embark on a process of negotiating with tenants by occupancy to agree on compensation. After buying the title the new owners have to buy the developments on the land, and the right to use undeveloped portions of a given kibanja holding. This has led to a land use (utilisation) impasse between tenants by occupancy and the newly registered land owners.

The principle of land sharing through negotiations between registered Mailo land owners and tenants by occupancy did not evolve from any pre-existing practices. It was a new principle totally foreign to the relationship of registered mailo land owners and the tenants.

The tenants have not been sensitised on that practice as an option. At the same time the pompous new registered owners do not want to sit with small peasant tenants and to appear to be begging them for a portion of land to use. Decisions to take over portions of bibanja from tenants by occupancy are arbitrary and dictatorial.

Ownership of Mailo land can change by any of these four ways: purchase by a total stranger to the land; purchase by former tenants (okwegula); gift by the current owner to anyone; and testate or intestate inheritance by heirs. Let us consider inheritance. Many heirs have not surveyed their portions of land from the parent title.

Consequently, many heirs have not ascertained the exact portions of the land passing to them by inheritance. If the land is occupied by tenants by occupancy, they do not know who their landlord are. They do not know to whom they have to pay annual nominal ground rent (busuulu).

Unfortunately, because of ignorance of the law and lack of sensitisation, they are very apprehensive of any persons who come to the land with surveyors’ equipment. They think that the appearance of such persons is a precursor to eviction. So they often mobilise to demonstrate hostility and resistance.

Land Reform Decree

Some adverse effects of the Land Reform Decree, 1975. One, the abolition of payment of busuulu under the Busuulu and Envujjo Law, 1927. Two, the abolition of absolute ownership of land and conversion of Mailo interests to leaseholds for 99 years. And three, authorisation of fresh acquisition of kibanja or sale of an existing kibanja holding or any portion thereof was given to non-existing or non-functional sub-county land committees.

Consequently, the former Mailo owner lost contact with tenants entering upon or occupying his/her land. For a period of 20 years between 1975 and 1995, this situation prevailed. The former customary practice of introducing new occupants (entrants) and payment of a ‘kanzu’ as a sign of acceptance or recognition of the new tenant by the mailo land owner could not go on.

So, unauthorised persons trespassed on the Mailo land, occupied and utilised the land, and settled. The former Mailo owners were too weak to follow up such trespassers. The 1995 Constitution baptised such occupation as “bona fide” occupancy. Mailo land tenure was restored by the same constitution.

The Mailo land owners were required by law to treat the unknown and unauthorised entrants on their land as tenants, on equal footing with the original busuulu (lawful) tenants.

In many instances the bona fide tenants remain unknown to the Mailo owner landlords. They occupy their plots of bibanja with protection of the Constitution and the Land Act (Cap. 277) but in the face of hostility from the landlords.

Previous practices...Negotiations

