Why Mapenduzi - NUP affair ended in tears

One of the reasons why National Unity Platform (NUP) couldn’t get the better of National Resistance Movement (NRM) in the 2021 general election was its dismal performance in northern Uganda.



NUP had swept Buganda where the party got 50 parliamentary seats and of the 11 districts that make up Busoga sub-region, its presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, won eight. Yet in the entire northern Uganda, NUP didn’t get a single MP and Kyagulanyi didn’t win a single district.

Perhaps to remedy this result, when it came to appointing Opposition leaders in Parliament (NUP had taken over from Forum for the Democratic Change (FDC) as the leading opposition party in parliament) it appointed Martin Ojara Mapenduzi who had won the Bardege-Layibi Division founded in the northern city of Gulu as an independent, to lead the committee on Local Government.

The official line from NUP was that it was common sense to appoint Mapenduzi as the chairperson of the Local Government committee owing to his experience in Local Government.

Before 2021 Mapenduzi, who was an FDC member, had been the Gulu District chairperson and in 2013 and 2014 under his stewardship, the Gulu Local Government was declared the best-performing district by the Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE).

“He has been in Local Government for years and we think we know a lot about Local Government than anybody we have,” NUP’s Muhammad Muwanga- Kivumbi, who represents Butambala County, said at the time.

Mapenduzi defends motion to censure Zaake



All was well between NUP and Mapenduzi until February last year when Mapenduzi filed a notice with clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesige seeking the removal of Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zaake – one of Kyagulanyi’s most trusted lieutenants – from the office of the Parliamentary Commission.

Zaake’s crime was to allegedly fire off a tweet that seemingly scorned Anita Among, then Deputy Speaker of Parliament cue pandemonium.

“Pursuant to Rule 56 (1) and 110 of the rules of procedure of the Parliament of Uganda, I notify you of my intention to move a motion for a resolution of Parliament to remove honourable Zaake Francis from the office of the Commissioner of Parliament under Section 5 of the Administration of Parliament Act, Cap 257 of the laws of Uganda on grounds of misbehaviour and misconduct,” read Mapenduzi’s notice.

“Zaake without exercising the avenues afforded to members in the rules of the procedure took to social media to abuse and insult the Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Uganda, describing her conduct in chairing the House as ... ‘utter bunkum emanating from her dishonest lips was only intended to mock and break (him) down, this is idiocy!...the loose cannon in her couldn’t contemplate the duty that her office owes members and the country at large, disturbingly ejaculated while presiding over a session to condemn torture, aah! How hypocritical, shame upon you!’”

Zaake was eventually outed from the seat as commissioner and this when FDC choose to remind NUP that engaging Mapenduzi without first consulting them bordered on opportunism.

“Political parties, in this case NUP, tend to be opportunistic when the party is dealing with internal disciplinary issues. They think it’s an opportunity now to recruit and since NUP didn’t have anyone in northern Uganda, they went with Mapenduzi forgetting that he has had issues with FDC they didn’t even consult us,” Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the FDC spokesperson who doubles as Kira County MP, says, adding that once Mapenduzi started having issues with NUP, he didn’t sympathise.

“It is time for them to learn. When you see someone being chased or leaving a party don’t get excited. First understand what the reasons are, which they didn’t. That’s why I said because of opportunism they had recruited somebody they were unable to control,” he adds.

Even before NUP could morph into a political party, its pressure group People Power tried to take advantage of differences within the FDC to recruit members.

A case in point was during the Arua Municipality by-election of 2018. Kassiano Wadri, who was an FDC member, decided to go against his party’s position of fronting Bruce Musema. Wadri stood – and with the help of the People Power youth who were sporting red overalls – he won.

“It has been their habit of picking up many of our disgruntled members, but seems this time it hasn’t worked for them,” an FDC party member who preferred anonymity because he is not allowed to speak to the press, said.

But NUP denies the claims.

“We try to engage members that we think are capable of doing the available job. That’s why we chose Mapenduzi,” Joel Ssenyonyi NUP publicist says. “Our intention was to involve all members of the opposition not to recruit them.”

MoU with NRM

Saying that despite being the chairperson of the committee on Local Government he had never met with NUP leadership, Mapenduzi resigned and he immediately signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ruling NRM.

“It was my decision to join politics. It was my decision to join the FDC. It was my decision to take up the appointment by NUP. I have always made independent decisions. I wonder why now I’m being attacked for signing a MoU with NRM. I think this is just pretence,” says Mapenduzi who upon quitting the Local Government Committee was assigned by NRM to lead the Parliament’s Committee on Public Services and Local Government.

Mapenduzi, according to those who know him, joined politics in 2006 after the return of multiparty politics when he was recruited into FDC by former Gulu Municipality MP Acire Christopher.

Mapenduzi was then a radio presenter in Gulu City but he would go on to represent Bardege precinct in the Gulu District Council where he was elected speaker.

“It was me who spotted him and moved around with him because he had no money. I told people to vote for him because was an FDC member and he won,” Acire told Sunday Monitor.

When the 2011 general election were on the horizon, Mapenduzi set his eyes on the Gulu LC 5 seat and his candidature was partly aided by the decision by Norbert Mao, the incumbent, to contest for the presidency.

Subsequently, Mapenduzi, who was standing on the FDC ticket easily won back-to-back terms and by 202I he was eyeing a parliamentary seat following the creation of the Bardege-Layibi Division. Yet by this time the politics in Acholi sub-region had taken a twist with President Museveni’s brother, Gen Salim Saleh, setting up camp there in a bid to change the fortunes of the NRM.

Gen Saleh rolled out a number of projects under Operation Wealth Creation (OPW), in the process enticing a number of Opposition cardres into the yellow column.

“I told party members that Mapenduzi was hobnobbing with Salim Saleh but they couldn’t listen to me,” Acire says. “But now they know what I was talking about.”

More signs that Mapenduzi had basically quit the Opposition emerged when FDC president Patrick Oboi Amuriat visited Acholi sub-region before the 2021 general election.

Amuriat’s reason to visit Acholi was to resolve the fight between Acire and Reagan Okumu, then Aswa County MP. The fight had started in 2016 when Acire decided to contest against Okumu in Aswa but Amuriat was able to make them let bygone be bygones.

“Amuriat was able to reconcile me and Reagan because our fight had gone on for so long and it wasn’t helping the party,” Acire says.

But what Amuriat wasn’t able to do was to make Mapenduzi change his mind to drop the idea of standing in Bardege-Layibi Division as independent and take up the FDC ticket since it was vacant.

Sources who are familiar with talks say Amuriat who was joined by Betty Aol Ocan, the Gulu City Woman MP, engaged Mapenduzi for two straight days but their efforts were futile as the legislator insisted on standing as an independent.

“He kept on saying him standing as an independent doesn’t mean that he will not serve FDC since there are independents who work with the Opposition,” says a source that attended the meetings but preferred anonymity.

Mapenduzi, who recently visited the NRM secretariat, insists that at least for now he hasn’t joined NRM but he wants to just work with them at arm’s length.

“You know I have my brain. I have gone to school I know how to read and write,” Mapenduzi says. “If someone says do you understand what you have signed? My answer is that I do understand what I have signed.”

But the Opposition seems not to be convinced by this.

“Disagreeing during elections was enough for him to leave FDC. So, he is not a team player. It’s about him. His [Mapenduzi] standing as independent wasn’t about being innocent. Many people who are NRM do it. If they [NRM] can’t get a person to join them they would rather work with them as independent. Because the target of the NRM was to finish FDC in northern Uganda so by him going independent I now suspect it had been agreed with NRM,” Ssemujju says.