Why the Shs1.3m Xmas turkey was a bargain

Man, I’ve a great deal for you this Christmas, said the WhatsApp message from Goddy. I looked at the accompanying flyer and immediately pressed the ‘back’ icon to return to checking other messages. There were so many of them on the many Congolese rumba groups I belong to.

But Goddy was persistent. Four alerts in succession were followed by a video call. I ignored all of these knowing he will not come complaining like Kenzo did upon being blue-ticked by Kayunga w’Agwan.

I went about my multitasking routine only to flash back to my WhatsApp and forget and open Goddy’s messages.

“You know it’s just simple; just get five people to make their orders and you’ll get a complimentary turkey delivered to your doorstep in Jinja,” he was saying.

Out of courtesy, I replied.

“Dude, I’m not an influencer and I don’t think I’ve ever had that salesman tact. Honestly, I would fail to convince Satan to applaud Anita Fabiola’s tirade at her own father.”

I opened the flyer again.

“Take your turkey to go,” it read. “Order a delicious turkey with all the trimmings this festive season. 5kg at Shs1.3m.”

The phone trilled. Goddy’s message again.

“Okay, let’s do three. Just get three orders and we’re giving you this turkey,” he said.

Four days later, I had filled my quota with fools seeking to make Xmas read like Sexmas.

Home alone for Xmas with wifey having taken the kids over to her parents, I received my order with so much relish.

I am no meat gourmet so I decided to pick and peck pieces here and there and that is when it started.

“You’re about to munch the thigh and you get an exclusive option to ask for anything related to thighs of your choice, your wish is my pleasure,” a voice said.

Startled, I checked around for where the voice was coming from. I even went to the windows and the doors but nothing. On returning to the dining table, the voice reassured.

“Relax, relax… just enjoy. That’s what Shs1.3m is for. Every part of the magic meal has a special wish for the diner.”

“Thailand,” I said.

“Ho! All the other men who took that wish asked for a woman’s thigh of their fantasy. Why do you want to go to Thailand?”

I ignored this. I wanted to confirm this was real. I dived for the gizzard.

“Now this is a political arena and you must be careful what you wish for because they will happen, thanks to your Shs1.3m,” the voice said.

“You sure you can make Kagame and Kaguta end their teenage-like-fight-over-a-girl and open the darn borders?”

“Of course, of course. Confirm it’s your wish.”

“Forget that, instead make Museveni leave. Retire or something.”

“System failure in here, Mr Diner. Please pick another political wish because that which you just wished for, the setting was confiscated by SFC and is being heavily guarded from Rwakitura.”

I dived for the tail. This is usually oily and crunchy but these guys had removed the oil gland. Still, not a problem, not with a complimentary turkey.

“And that is crucial to the current situation,” the voice said. “Do you want to know more about the Omicron variant or just how to survive in a world of Covid-19?”

“Neither. There is one person many Ugandans would wish to see get the virus, can you do that for us?”

“Sure. Who?”

“I don’t know who programmed you, they might be listening at the other end. Instead, how do we eradicate Covid completely from this world?”

“That’s simple… by killing all the scientists behind it and benefiting from it.”

I grabbed the wing and the turkey bellowed, “That’s the sports arena now and I reckon you live for sports.”

“True, can you make SC Villa win the league title this season?”

“The system requests that you make appropriate requests, not unfeasible vagaries.”