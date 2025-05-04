Will FDC survive second exodus and turnaround 2026 fortunes?

On Tuesday, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) unveiled its roadmap for the 2025/2026 General Elections.

By Thursday afternoon, according to FDC, four people had picked nomination forms to run for the presidential candidate. They include Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi, Mr Dan Matsiko, Mr Usaama Ssemogerere and Gerald Malinga.

According to the chairperson of FDC’s electoral commission, Mr Boniface Toterebuka Bamwenda, nominations are scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, and Tuesday.

Candidates will traverse the country to converse for support from party members between May 19 and July 29, with a national delegates’ conference expected to sit on July 31 to elect a presidential flagbearer.

Nomination fees were set at Shs5 million for presidential candidates, Shs200,000 for aspirants for the positions of Members of Parliament (MP), Shs50,000 for aspirants for the post of district chairperson and that of lord mayor, and Shs20,000 for aspirants for the posts of mayors of municipalities and divisions.

The nomination fees pale considerably compared to those set by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). The ruling party set Shs20 million as nomination fees for aspirants for the position of presidential candidates, Shs3 million for aspirants for the positions of MP, Shs1.5 million for aspirants for the office of lord mayor, Shs1 million for aspirants for the offices of district chairperson, city division mayors and lord council, Shs750,000 for municipal mayors, Shs500,000 for city councillors, and Shs200,000 for LC5 councillors.

Mr John Kikonyogo, the FDC spokesperson, says the decision not to hike nominations fees was out of consideration for the economic times and the need not to lock potential leaders out of the process.

“If you compare the situation now to what it was four years ago, you will agree that people do not have money. So if you set the nomination fees so high, you might lock out potentially good leaders. So you end up losing as a party,” Mr Kikonyogo says.

Targets

From the foregoing, it is evident that the party’s intention is to attract numbers and ensure that it fields candidates in almost all elective posts.

That, in a way, makes sense. Whereas the party has previously claimed that Dr Kizza Besigye, who was the party’s presidential candidate in the 2006 and 2011 and 2016 elections won but was rigged out of those polls, it has always been hard to imagine a scenario where a candidate of a party that cannot field candidates in many constituencies could win the presidency.

Similarly, it has always been incomprehensible that a presidential candidate who does not win in constituencies where candidates of his party win the parliamentary race could have won at a national level.

In light of the above, it is understandable that the party is moving towards making its presence felt at all electoral levels. But what sort of future does it face as it attempts to navigate the political landscape?

Not peculiar

There are, however, those who think that casting the spotlight on FDC or any other party in the political Opposition is missing the point.

Left to Right: Former Leader of Opposition in Parliament Wafula Ogutu, FDC founding president Kizza Besigye, deputy Lord Mayor for Kampala City Doreen Nyanjura and other party members address the media at Katonga Road, Nakasero, Kampala, on August 7, 2023. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Prof Paul Wangoola, a former member of the National Consultative Council, which served as Uganda’s Parliament under presidents Yusuf Lule and Godfrey Binaisa, says what should be subjected to scrutiny should be the practice of democracy and functioning of political parties under the NRM.

“There is no multiparty democracy in Uganda. There are no political parties, and there is no democracy. The problems that we think the political parties have are national in nature and character. When conditions are normal, you can talk about FDC and other parties, but these are not normal times. We are talking of a system that segregates. It is apartheid,” Prof Wangoola argues.

The issues that Prof Wangoola points out have previously been raised in the Bertelsmann Stiftung’s Transformation (BTI) Index (BTI) 2024.

The index, an analysis and evaluation of how developing countries and those in transition go about implementing changes aimed at moving them towards greater democracy and free market economies based on 17 indicators including, among others, political participation, the rule of law, stability of democratic institutions, political and social integration, concluded that Uganda has retrogressed as a democracy, something which has been caused by deviation from the democratic and liberation ideals that the NRM espoused when it took power.

“…Opposition parties and independent civic actors often find their gatherings dispersed or their freedom to assemble, including the right to protest, denied. The police and military often use the pretext of the Public Order Management Act (POMA) to restrict the Opposition’s access to certain venues or their ability to engage in public activities that are otherwise legal and freely undertaken by ruling party actors,” the Index noted.

Uncertainty?

However, Prof Mwambutsya Ndebesa, a former teacher of History at Makerere University and a social and political commentator, thinks that even as the political parties struggle to overcome those challenges, the future of FDC going into 2026 hangs in the balance.

“FDC’s future is uncertain on account of this factionalism that this time arose on an issue of moral turpitude. The divisions and polarisation are mainly at the leadership level. I do not think there is polarisation at the followership level, but that is not to say that they cannot affect the followers. That explains why the party faces uncertainty,” Prof Ndebesa says.

The issue of moral turpitude that the professor is talking about is the allegation that sections of the party leadership, including party president Patrick Amuriat Oboi, Mr Mafabi, party founding member Jack Sabiiti and Tororo County MP Godfrey Ekanya had received “dirty money” from State House.

Forum for Democratic Change party presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuria campaigns in Nakapiripirit District on December 12,2020



Years of turmoil

The dirty money talk, however, came after years of infighting in the party that has always been viewed as the first one to have tried to galvanise political Opposition to the ruling NRM.

It is, however, worth noting that previously, infighting had been over differences in ideology, leadership and allegations of infiltration by NRM.

That infighting, however, became more pronounced after November 2017 when Mr Amuriat beat Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu to the party’s presidency.

The election panned out as some kind of referendum in which members were to decide on the approach that the party was meant to employ in order to take power from the NRM.

FDC supporters were to decide whether to vote for Gen Muntu, who advocated building party structures before positioning itself to take power, or Mr Amuriat, who was a proponent of approaching politics from a point of “defiance”.

“Defiance”, which was championed by the party’s former president, Besigye, was also the preferred approach of the party’s secretary general, Mr Mafabi.

Exoduses

In September 2018, Gen Muntu announced that he was leaving FDC. In May 2019, the former army commander launched the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), which was immediately joined by, among others, FDC’s former secretary general Alice Alaso, the party’s former elections chief Dan Mugarura and a host of others.

FDC Secretary General, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi arrives at the party offices for the national council meeting on July 28, 2023. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

In December 2020, the FDC National Council was informed by the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Ms Betty Aol Ocan, that 11 members had announced that they would not contest the 2021 elections on the party’s ticket.

The 11 MPs, including Ms Winnie Kizza (Kasese Women), Mr Paul Mwiru (Jinja Municipality East) and Ms Nabilah Naggayi Ssempala (Kampala Women), had decamped. Mr Mwiru and Ms Kizza had joined ANT, while Ms Naggayi had joined NUP.

Others who decamped were Mr Abdu Katuntu (Bugweri County), Mr Odonga Otto (Aruu County), Mr Elijah Okupa (Kasilo County), Mr Herbert Edmon Ariko (Soroti Municipality), Ms Angelline Osegge (Soroti Women), Mr Francis Gonahasa (Kabweri County), Mr Robert Centenary (Kasese Municipality), and Mr Jackson Mbajju (Busongora County South).

Second exodus

The second exodus was in September 2023 when prominent leaders, including Dr Besigye, Ms Salaamu Musumba, MP Ssemujju Nganda (Kira Municipality), Mr Erias Lukwago (Kampala lord mayor), national chairman Wasswa Birigwa, former LoP Wafula Oguttu, Mr Harold Kaija, among others, left amid talk of “dirty money”.

The two exoduses have occurred at FDC during Mr Amuriat’s time as party president. It has also been during his time as president that the party ceded ground to the National Unity Platform (NUP), which has since become the biggest Opposition party in the land.

The effect that the haemorrhage has had on FDC has never been quantified, but the situation has been so bad that it is now feared that the party has been weakened so much that it is crumbling on Mr Amuriat’s head.

Mr Kikonyogo downplays the effect of the departures on the strength and depth of the party. He insists that the party’s support base has not been weakened.

“We have had an exodus under Gen Muntu. The MPs who left were more than 23. FDC stayed with about nine MPs, but what remained constant was that the supporters did not leave along with the MPs. That is why the MPs that went to ANT and contested on that party’s ticket were not returned to Parliament,” Mr Kikonyogo says.

Mr Kikonyogo may have a point. Out of the 11 that quit FDC in 2020, only Mr Katuntu and Mr Okupa, who contested as independent candidates, were returned to Parliament.

Ms Kizza did not contest. Ms Naggayi, who contested for the office of lord mayor of Kampala on an NUP ticket, suffered defeat.

Mr Mwiru, who contested for the Jinja East seat on ANT ticket, was defeated, just like Mr Otto, Mr Ariko, Ms Osegge, Mr Gonahasa and Mr Centenary. Mr Ariko later won the Soroti East parliamentary seat in a by-election.

Mr Kikonyogo argues that FDC emerged stronger from the experience because the numbers that it returned to Parliament were bigger than the number of legislators that left. The party has 30 MPs in Parliament. Only eight out of those were incumbent FDC members. The rest are new faces.

Dr Besigye’s influence

The problem, though, is that FDC seems to be dealing with an altogether different challenge. Those who departed during the second exodus are people who have operated at the highest levels in the party, and some of them command a cult hero status.

The tears that were shed at Najjanankumbi in 2012 when he announced that he was stepping down as president of FDC and again in August 2020 when he announced that he would not contest the 2021 presidential elections, should have been testimony to that.

Even now, as he remains incarcerated in Luzira prison pending his trial on charges of treason and unlawful possession of firearms, his name and influence continue hovering over the party like a giant Sphinx, something that seems lost to Mr Kikonyogo.



Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) supporters climb the gate at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Kampala, on July 20. This was after they had been blocked from attending a scheduled National Council meeting at the premises. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

In 2016, the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD) conducted an analysis of the organisational and administrative strength of all parties and how they could be assisted to become strong alternatives to the NRM.

One of the conclusions of the analysis was that the founding Presidents of FDC and NRM were bigger than their parties.

The analysis also revealed that the political parties were wrought with inter and intra-party conflicts. Which they had failed to deal with.

NRM poaching

Matters have not been helped that some legislators like Dr Timothy Batuwa of Jinja East has since joined the NUP. At the same time, NRM has in recent months been making inroads into the Acholi sub-region, one of the sub-regions after Teso and the Rwenzori region, where FDC has been a force to contend with.

Last month, it emerged that President Museveni had met a delegation of legislators from the Acholi sub-region who “reaffirmed their commitment to working with the government” to get the people out of poverty.

The MPs included Patrick Polly Okin Ojara, Anthony Akol, Betty Aol Ochan, Santa Okot, Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, and Lucy Akello.

For now, it looks like the group is in the departure lounge, which is certain to hit the party hard, but Mr Kikonyogo insists that it will not affect the party, but the individual legislators.

“Whoever is leaving, I bet my money that they can’t win in Acholi on an NRM ticket. If they leave, it will be as individuals, but the supporters will remain. We are doing a lot of work in Amuru and other districts in Acholi. If you went there, you would be surprised by what is on the ground,” Mr Kikonyogo says.