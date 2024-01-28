Will Justice Bamugemereire assert herself at Supreme Court?

One of the most contentious issues in succession in Uganda is how much power does the administrators of an estate have.

This question found its way to the Court of Appeal after Robert Tukamuhabwa Rwanchende pocketed Shs30 million after selling a portion of his later father’s (Eric Rwanchende) estate ( 30 acres out of 161 acres), found in western Uganda, to Diana Kanzira without informing his brother Herbert Natukunda Rwanchende, the administrator of the estate.

Tukamuhabwa had used the money to buy a car but soon troubles started with his family led by Natukunda accusing him of selling land without their permission. Natukunda won the case at the High Court in Mbarara. Though the High Court had ordered Tukamuhabwe to refund Kazira’s money she responded by deploying soldiers on a piece of land as she took the matters to the Court of Appeal in Kampala.

The case was heard by judges Muzamiru Kibeedi, Christopher Gashirabake and Catherine Bamugemereire. They were led by Bamugemereire who wrote the lead judgement.

In reversing the High Court decision, Justice Bamugemereire first dismissed the claim that Tukamuhabwe was mentally disturbed to enter into any legally binding contract.



“I, therefore, find that this is a good case to conclude that Robert, though said to be of unsound mind, there is no clear scientific or medical proof which was relied on to declare that the second respondent [ Tukamuhabwe] is a certified mentally unstable person,” said Justice Bamugemereire.

“From the look of things, he was of sound mind at the time of entering into the contract.

He was of sound mind when he bought a motor vehicle and drove it around. At all those moments he was capable of understanding the contracts and of forming a rational judgment as to their effects upon him.”

On whether Tukamuhabwe had to seek approval from Natukunda before selling the land Justice Bamugemereire said that it’s trite that though section 180 of the Succession Act grants the administrator powers to manage the estate of a deceased person including authorising the beneficiaries thereof, it does make him a sole owner.

The administrator only holds the land in trust, Justice Bamugemereire said, pointing out that Section 180 of the Succession Act did not envisage that the administrator would act like a private proprietor of the deceased’s estate and turn the said property into his own.

“He, at all times, acts on behalf of the beneficiaries. It is either out of sheer ignorance or lack of knowledge that the family of the late Eric Rwanchwende has allowed a one-person monopoly of power. Where a family has decided to apportion and allot each member a part of the whole estate, it is envisaged that the beneficiary, aware of their rights and interests, may deal with the land as he or she wishes.”

“However, the high-handed methods by which the late Eric Rwanchende’s estate is bordered on illegality,” Justice Bamugemereire ruled at the end of last year in what could turn out to be her last major judgment after being elevated to the Supreme Court.

A UPDF soldier blocks Justice Catherine Bamugemeriere, wearing white jacket, from accessing a piece land on Summit Hill Mutungo. PHOTO/FILE

When Justice Bamugemereire first arrived at the Court of Appeal in 2015 these were the kind of judgments she was expected to give but that hasn’t been the case.

She wasn’t part of the panel that determined the legality of editing out the presidential age limit from the Constitution.

She wasn’t part of the panels that determined the legality of trying civilians in the Court Martial and she wasn’t part of the recently heard constitutional petitions that challenge the legality of the Anti- Homosexuality Act.

To some not shining at the Court of Appeal, as they expected, is down to not being deployed well by the Deputy Chief Justice, the head of the court. When she arrived at the court, the Deputy Chief Justice was Steven Kavuma who was replaced by Alfonse Owiny-Dollo and now Richard Buteera.

“Maybe she wasn’t well deployed. That’s not her fault,” Isaac Kimaze Ssemakadde, the executive director of Legal Brains Trust ( LBT), a Kampala-based democracy and human rights watchdog, said.

Before being elevated to the Court of Appeal, Justice Bamugemereire had gained fame as a fearless judge at the Anti-Corruption Court.

In 2012, Justice Bamugemereire sentenced socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa, popularly known as Bad Black, to four years in prison for stealing $9 million from Deveshan Development Company Limited, an entity she had established with lover David Greenhalgh.

As a shareholder, Namuyimbwa had a 25 percent stake in the company whilst Greenhalgh retained 75 percent.



It was envisaged that the company would first engage in real estate before diversifying but after a few years, there was nothing on the ground, with Namuyimbwa being its focal person in Uganda since Greenhalgh was most of the time out of the country.

Namuyimbwa’s defence was that she was entitled to spend as she wished on account of being the lover of Greenhalgh but Justice Bamugemereire rejected this insisting that she wasn’t married to Greenhalgh, and consequently, she couldn’t say that she was entitled to the money.

Most importantly Justice Bamugemereire said that the money belonged to the company, Daveshan, which was a separate legal entity from the two lovers.

The conclusion, Justice Bamugemereire said, was that Namuyimbwa stole the money.

After deciding Namuyimbwa’s fate, Justice Bamugemereire sentenced John Kashaka, the former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, 10 years in prison for having a hand in the Shs4.2 billion bicycle procurement scandal.

Justice Bamugemereire also sentenced Henry Bamutura, the former principal accountant of the Ministry of Local Government, to 10 years in jail.

“I have considered the meticulous and sophisticated method used in awarding contract to a sham company by the name of AMAN Industrial Tools and Equipment Limited ( AITEL), which led to the loss of $1, 719, 454.54. The amount of money involved is colossal and led to the deprivation of government funds to other much-needed activities, ” the judge said in her ruling.

By this time the hawk-eyed President Museveni had spotted Bamugemereire and decided to appoint her to a lead commissions of inquiry, a move that many say blemished her rather impressive curriculum vitae.

“You have to look at her zealous commitment to improving the profile of the Anti-Corruption Division before she was sucked into the political imbroglio of moonlighting for the Executive branch as a judge-for-hire,” Ssemakadde said of Justice Bamugemereire.



Justice Bamugemereire got sucked into the mucky politics of this country in 2013 when she was appointed by Museveni to lead the tribunal to investigate Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, who was being accused by councillors, mainly from the ruling National Resistance Movement, of incompetence and indiscipline.

From the word go the Bamugemereire-led tribunal was accused of having determined Lukwago’s fate even before the tribunal could start proceedings.

“This is a kangaroo court. There’s no justice here. The good thing is this is not a court of law, we shall wait for them in court such that justice can be done,” Caleb Alaka, one of Lukwago’s lawyers described Justice Bamugemereire’s tribunal.

Indeed, Justice Bamugemereire’s tribunal recommended the removal of Luwkago, as Lord Mayor, but this proved futile as Lukwago mounted a legal battle that rendered the report inoperable.

“If I go before Bamugemereire I would just admit that I’m guilty because I know she has already convicted me,” Lukwago, a lawyer, would later tell this writer when asked about his relationship with the judge.

Justice Catherine Bamugemereire delivering the Land probe commissions final report to President Museveni at State House Entebbe. Photos/File

In 2015, President Museveni again appointed Justice Bamugemereire to lead a commission of inquiry into the alleged mismanagement, abuse of office, and corruption in the Uganda National Roads Authority ( UNRA).

Again, many of Justice Bamugemereire’s findings could not be implemented as the aggrieved parties filed suit after suit in the High Court’s Civil Division.

In 2017, Museveni, for the umpteenth time, appointed Justice Bamugemereire to lead a seven-member committee to investigate land issues countrywide.

In one of the indictors that she had stepped on the toes of powerful individuals, soldiers stopped Bamugemereire’s team from accessing prime plots in Muyenga, a Kampala suburb and four of the soldiers were later awarded medals.

Government mouthpiece, Ofwono Opondo was unambiguous about the move: “Because of the meticulous way these officers conducted themselves, President Museveni decided to confer on them meritorious wards.”

To pour salt into the wound the Constitutional Court, where Justice Bamugemereire was a member, quashed her land report on grounds that it had hijacked the court’s powers.

“The acts of Land Commission of Inquiry of exercising judicial power by issuing orders preserving status quo on the second petitioner’s land and issuing a warrant of arrest for businessman, Abid Alam, for failing to comply with the Commission’s directives and obstructing its work, were in contravention of articles 2 and 126 of the constitution, “ Justice Cheborion Barishaki, wrote in lead a judgment.

Despite those setbacks, it seems President Museveni had not forgotten Justice Bamugemereire as her appointment to the highest court in the land shows, but analysts hope that she has learned her lessons.

“She is the right woman for the job at the right time; diligent, industrious, and committed to transformative constitutionalism,” Ssemakadde said.

He added: “ I hope she has had sufficient time to reflect on the lessons and experiences from the kerfuffle of moonlighting for the Executive branch, which is the only blemish for her otherwise illustrious career as a transformative jurist .”

