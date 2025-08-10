Will US-backed peace deal solve DRC-Rwanda stand-off?

Last week, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda settled on terms of economic cooperation in key sectors as they close in on clinching a final peace deal agreed nearly two months ago. The two countries on July 19 signed a declaration of principles in Doha, Qatar, to address the issue of the M23 rebels, several weeks after they signed a peace agreement in Washington, DC, on June 27 that now draws both of them closer to signing a comprehensive peace pact leading to restoration of the DRC’s state authority, respect for territorial integrity and lasting peace.

The talks between the DRC and Rwanda are being mediated by the United States, with Qatar as an observer.

In the coming weeks, US President Donald Trump is expected to host the leaders of DRC and Rwanda – Félix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame – to sign a peace agreement that he had earlier described as a "glorious triumph", with hopes of securing a mineral that seeks to beef up US investments in the region.

Reactions

On June 28, UN Secretary General António Guterres welcomed the peace agreement signed in Washington, DC, describing the accord as “a significant step towards de-escalation, peace and stability in the eastern DRC and the Great Lakes region.”

U.S. President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance meet Democratic Republic of the Congo's Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner and Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington D.C., June 27, 2025. PHOTO/REUTERS

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, emphasises that the agreement “offers a chance to stop the cycle of violence and displacement and focus on solutions that restore dignity, stability, and opportunity.” “For decades, violence and instability in the DRC have forced millions of families to flee their homes, often multiple times, stripping them of safety and any hopes for the future,” Mr Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said in a statement dated June 28.

Despite the agreements, tensions and violence have yet to cease in eastern DRC. UN data indicates that since January, the region has seen a new escalation of violence as the M23 armed group launched an offensive in North and South Kivu provinces. “While tensions persist in the DRC, both frontlines and negotiation positions are shifting, paving the way for peace. The path to lasting peace in the DRC requires ‘collective action,’” Ms Bintou Keita, head of the UN peacekeeping mission in the country, MONUSCO, said in a statement.

Analysts weigh in

On August 1, the DRC and Rwanda signed a deal that provides for a regional economic integration framework detailing cooperation on energy, infrastructure, mineral supply chains, national parks and public health.

The day before, on July 31, representatives from the DRC and Rwanda, accompanied by observers from the African Union Commission, the US, and Qatar, held the first meeting of the joint oversight committee for the peace agreement signed in Washington on June 27.

However, the intricacies surrounding the DRC-Rwanda peace deal have made some Ugandan analysts cast doubt over the possibility of achieving its intended goal.

The analysts say the deal is not “inclusive” because it does not include all players in the region, most of whom are key to the ongoing strife between DRC and Rwanda, adding that it does not address some of the core issues that could have caused the squabbles, such as historical disagreements over the genocide in Rwanda.

Mr Ahmed Hadji, an adjunct professor and resident scholar at the Lincoln Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations, says it is dangerous to think that the problem is economic and can be solved as thus. “It is actually beyond the economic framework; there are deeper grievances that are political, sovereignty and identity.

There are issues of suspicion and mistrust,” Mr Hadji says. He adds, “The genocide questions have never been settled, and for those brokering the peace deal to think that it is only an economic question, they lose the point. One also wonders whether the economic question, if it ever worked, can be sustained beyond President Trump, who has three and half years in office. What if the new administration chooses to take another path? In international policy, there is what we call shift and continuity.”

Complexity in interests

While the preliminary draft framework allows for an input period to get reactions from the private sector and civil society, the two countries affirm their position of possessing “full, sovereign control” over the exploitation, processing and export of their natural resources, and recognising the importance of developing mineral processing and transformation capacity within each country.

A labourer carries a sack of ore at the Rubaya coltan mine, in the town of Rubaya, which is controlled by M23 rebels, in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo March 24, 2025. PHOTO/REUTERS

Congolese military operations targeting the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a DRC-based armed group that includes remnants of Rwanda’s former army and fighter groups that carried out the 1994 genocide, are meant to conclude over the same timeframe.

But journalist Raymond Mujuni says the deal is rather seeking diplomatic relief because neither President Tshisekedi nor Kagame is in charge of the FDLR, which is fighting alongside M23, and controlling the key mineral area of the Eastern DRC, which has been agreed upon to be taken over by the US. He says the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) stand a slim chance of taking over Walikale, a town in the North Kivu Province where the M23 and FDLR have taken firm control, under the leadership of Corneille Nangaa, the political leader of AFC/M23 rebels, and Sultani Makenga, the rebel leader of M23.

“It is unlikely that this deal will work with the current hostility that is coming in from the Goma area, which has since been captured. The impact in this is very minimal because it is not involving the real interested parties like Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya. It is not enforceable because of the complexities it comes with, and the hostilities in the Eastern DRC will always continue,” Mr Mujuni says.

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame meet with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, Qatar, March 18, 2025. PHOTO/ REUTERS

In an attempt to address the squabbles between Rwanda and DRC, a number of peace talks have been held, including those led by the East African Community (EAC), and Southern African Research and Documentation Centre (SARDC), Qatar and now the US.

But according to Mr Mujuni, the upcoming Nairobi talks involving the EAC, SARDC and the African Union (AU), as well as the two presidents, could help to address the matter. Mr Hadji says African regional bodies should be involved more in the implementation of the agreement.

“The US deal doesn’t look at the monitoring aspect of the implementation of the agreement. Ideally, it should be the AU, but clearly they are not involved and yet Tshisekedi is not comfortable with EAC because he has contemplated leaving the group; he walked out of the meetings.So you need to look at sustainability,” he says.

From the start, President Kagame cautiously welcomed a US-brokered peace deal with the, but warned that Kigali would retaliate if provoked. “If the side that we are working with plays tricks and takes us back to the problem, then we deal with the problem like we have been dealing with it,” Mr Kagame said in June.

Dead on arrival?

Ms Natasha Hadijjah Sebunya, a foreign policy analyst, says there are reports indicating that even after the peace deal was signed, violence is continuing, meaning the deal might be “dead on arrival”.

“The US is chasing their interest of gaining supremacy in this area, Rwanda is doing the same, and so is the DRC. Other players such as Uganda, Tanzania and many others that have their interests all need to be involved,” she says.

As of the writing of this story on Friday afternoon, several media reports indicated that the M23 rebels killed at least 319 civilians, including 48 women and 19 children, in July alone.

Also, the areas with critical minerals have other interested parties such as South Africa, which is part of SARDC, which, according to analysts, could hinder Rwanda from having direct access to the zone as suggested by the deal.

“The deal that was signed has a big win for Rwanda in that they would be given access to some critical mineral areas, but that is on paper. In reality, there are many players in this, and that means neither Tshekedi nor Kagame may get direct access to those areas,” Mr Mujuni says.

Impact on the region

Despite the doubts in the US-led deal, analysts say a solution needs to be found for sanity to be restored in the region.

“A peaceful DRC brings about stability in the region in terms of the refugee influx it has caused to its neighbours, especially Uganda. The Congolese will find the reason to go back home and begin a new life. It will also give an opportunity to Uganda to contain the rebels of the Allied Defence Forces (ADF). It will also boost trade in the region, which will bring about economic growth as there will be free exchange of goods and services across the region,” Mr Hadji says.

Figures from the Office of the Prime Minister, which is directly in charge of all refugees, indicate that as of this year, Uganda hosts about 1.7m refugees and asylum seekers. Out of these, about 1.6m are refugees and only 48,020 are asylum seekers.

The statistics also show that the refugees in Uganda come from 34 countries, with 55.1 percent from South Sudan, 30.9 percent from DRC and the remaining 14 percent are from the other 32 countries.