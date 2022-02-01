Yes, there are cows at Monitor and they do talk

The fellows who do newspaper business from Namuwongo are lucky. Yes, I mean to exclude myself from them even if you are reading this in that paper the Leopard lives to hate because I work from home.

Now, for years, these fellows in Namuwongo have been aping lizards. They call themselves Monitor Lizards or something like that. You can’t blame them since they think there is some cleverness in their tails. But why are they lucky?

Yes, the man who cannot throw an invective or sarcasm without invoking the name of pigs this time picked up on something else though still an animal. He said the Lizards we all see and think live in Namuwongo are actually cows. And that they talk.

My madam came back from work that day. She sounded worried. I reassured her that all was well, that the big man had momentarily suffered from the hysteria of reading glowing tributes of his NRM in Monitor.

“Then why did he call you cows?” she asked.

“Not me, those chaps in Namuwongo.”

“Make some sense!”

“Okay, he was just so excited, you know… just wait for news at 10, he came in this flowing white shirt, something he has never done for 36 years on his biggest bragging day.”

“So when you are excited, you call others cows?”

“Of course, I don’t. He does. But like I said, he was just excited, not angry. If he was angry, he would have said pigs, not cows. The man loves cows.”

“Hmm! Kaguta!”

“Did you just say Cow-guta? That’s epic, you know.”

“What?”

“Well, it must be my ears. Or my mind. Or both. But I like what came of this.”

“I guess he’s right because that’s the cow in your head talking now.”

As she set a tray of succulent ffene on my work desk, I was vibrating with laughter at the thought of that coinage.

The big man is truly some character, Monitor’s advertising and marketing guru who specialises in pro-bono service. How he keeps tabs on Monitor is amazing. I wouldn’t be surprised if he attended the Monitor vs NTV match last weekend because that is where the cow talk started.

At the game, the match report said, the Monitor Lizards played like cows and were lucky to escape with a 2-1 win. And they played all the while talking all sorts of gibberish.

Sadly, I can’t name any of them here otherwise at a time when a General is sent to South Sudan to learn that his title is actually nothing on those guys whose ducks and dogs also have military titles, it is not proper to make enemies.

This is a time to recognise uncles and warn that anyone who fights them is fighting your family. It is the time for the cows to return home and for the ones in Namuwongo to talk.

Now soon the Leopard might take a trip to south-west to sign a peace joke for the cessation of whatever and while there, he will say, “Paul, my cow-ntry is full of cows, talking cows.” I just hope he doesn’t go with his attention nerd of a minister because the poor woman might flinch thinking that they are talking about her.

Isn’t it true that if a cow went grazing in Kenya once, it would return saying there is winter in 254? The tragedy is that it is Monitor that covers such utterances and it is the big man who reads the paper most.

A friend who works at Okello House says he buys seven copies of each issue of Monitor and reads it all to be sure that the cows in Namuwongo did not talk one thing in this issue and another altogether in the other issue.