Yes, there are cows at Monitor and they do talk

President Museveni has always accused the Daily Monitor newspaper of being against the ruling NRM regime. 

sea

By  Jacobs Odongo Seaman

What you need to know:

  • The big man is truly some character, Monitor’s advertising and marketing guru who specialises in pro-bono service.

The fellows who do newspaper business from Namuwongo are lucky. Yes, I mean to exclude myself from them even if you are reading this in that paper the Leopard lives to hate because I work from home.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.