Achola was about to give up

Currently the shortest and tiniest squad member, making the final 12 on her first call to the She Cranes team for this year’s netball world came as a surprise to centre and wing attacker Lilian Achola.

This shock has ignited her formerly nonexistent hopes and dreams in the sport of netball.

The 23-year-old was inspired to play netball by her sisters, while in primary school, but she could not compete for places on school teams with tall players.

She was overlooked when it came to team selections, a reason she is unheard of in school netball competitions that have shaped many Ugandan netball players.

Formerly a student at Kakungulu Memorial and Gombe Secondary School, she only got a chance to make the cut for a schools team when she transferred to Kibuli Secondary School where she was offered a bursary to play handball.

“I played handball because the coaches prioritized me and I felt needed, unlike in netball where no one believed in me,” Achola said.

However the midcourter could continue to train in netball despite having little hope of making a final team.

Her disappointment continued in 2020 when a long squad of youthful players from various secondary schools were called by the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) to prepare for the Netball Youth World Cup but her name was nowhere on the list.

This was also another blow that made Achola believe that maybe she is not cut out for net ball despite her hard work and strength on court.

“I thought that maybe I could be on that team but I wasn’t called at all. No one even recommended that I could play, so I just kept on working hard, but just for myself and for the love of the sport,” she says.

However this blow made her lower netball expectations and focus on handball until she completed senior six in 2020.

Makindye Weyonje regnites her hopes

After their first season in the Ugandan Netball Super League, Makindye Weyoje, a sanitation based team started recruiting new players to bolster their squad.

Given the fact that the side trains from Kibuli where Achola also resides, she was introduced to the team by her former netballer sister Florence Abalo who is currently an assistant coach and umpire but played for Police Netball Club before retiring.

In Weyonje, she is among head coach Jesse Asiimwe starting seven, giving a hard time to their opponents given her swiftness and strength on court.

The team is yet to win a league trophy but they have finished fourth in the previous two seasons in the league, in which Achola has been a key player.

It is this overwhelming performance for the Makindye Weyonje team especially in the 2022 season that saw her spotted and invited by She Cranes head coach Fred Mugerwa to the long squad that started preparation for the World Cup in April this year.

“I think deciding to play for Makindye Weyonje was a good idea, they exposed me, and I have been one of their best players. They were not benching me hence I was able to show my skills and ability hence being spotted,” she said.

“Whenever I'm on court, I have that feeling that no one can out mark me, I make sure that I am always in the position of getting the ball and make sure it is delivered to our shooting circle as fast as possible,” Achola added .

According to Mugerwa, all players on the She Cranes team earned their positions through hard work and Achola is not an exception.

“Despite her height disadvantage, she is agile and industrious on court,” Mugerwa said.

Awakened dreams

Now that Achola has achieved the unexpected – making the final squad to the World Cup, the youthful player has broadened her horizons, and dreams of joining professional ranks just like counterparts.

She thinks professional players earn more money hence she expects to earn a living out of netball.

“We all look at money. The income we get here is not enough and can never sustain one’s life. So the moment you get a chance and go outside, you can be paid some good money,” she says.

She is also determined to work extra hard to make sure she becomes a mainstay on the She Cranes team.

“I think I am to stay on the national team forever until I decide to retire because of this chance, I will always work hard hoping to be summoned again,” Achola said.

Sporting family background

Achola is the last born among seven siblings who have all participated in sports save for their first born.

Her sister Abalo is currently an assistant netball coach at Police netball Club and also a netball umpire who was a former player for the Corps.

Achola and her other sister Stella Akong are the only siblings actively playing netball and handball at the moment.

Akong also plays for Makindye Weyonje but missed the previous league season due to an injury.