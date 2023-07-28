Black Pearls, Pirates lead Tooro 7s charge

The Nile Special 7s Series has already served three enthralling legs in Jinja, Kitgum and Rujumba 7s.

The look of things suggests sister clubs Black Pearls and Stanbic Black Pirates remain in pole positions for the women and men categories respectively.

Both sides have won two of the three legs played so far heading into the Tooro 7s that get underway at Fort Portal’s Buhinga Stadium this weekend.

While Black Pearls had a slow start, finishing third in Jinja behind Avengers and Thunderbirds to recover with Gold in Kitgum and at the Rujumba 7s, Pirates got off to wins in Jinja and Kitgum only to stumble at their own Rujumba 7s, finishing third.

The Kings Park pair might be on top of things but being pursued. Black Pearls have a three point advantage over Avengers which can be overturned this weekend while Pirates’ six point lead over Kobs that could be cut.

Heathens’ Rujumba 7s win brought them within a point of Kobs, keeping them in the title conversation.

For Kobs, luck has not been on their side after finding themselves on the wrong end of officiating decisions in the last two rounds.

They must now pick themselves up after and build on the encouraging display put up last weekend after Ian Munyani returned to the side.

Two finals losses and a third place finish have kept Kobs without a circuit win this year , the longest they have gone without winning one in the last four years.

Unpredictable

Unlike the previous competitions, this edition of the Nile Special 7s has come with a number of upsets, credited to improvement across all sides.

In Jinja at the Stone7s, Walukuba upset Hippos while Pirates had to fend off a Rhinos' scare.

In Kitgum, Impis pushed Pirates to the brink into sudden death while Rhinos held Heathens 12-all.

The Rujumba 7s had Buffaloes beat Pirates 12-10 in the pool stages while Mongers upset Hippos in the quarters.

In a nutshell, complacency is a crime being punished as all sides have a weapon to hurt opponents.

Women’s Pools

Pool A: Black Pearls, Nile Rapids, Buddu Cuppaz

Pool B: Avengers, ThunderBirds,Kisoro Jaguars

Women's standings

Black Pearls 61

Avengers 58

Thunderbirds 55

Nile Rapids 45

Men's Pools

Pool A: Heathens, Rhinos, Impis, Kigezi Silverbacks

Pool B: Kobs, Rams,Lions, Mustangs

Pool C: Pirates, Buffaloes, Barbarians, Buddu Bears

Pool D: Mongers, Hippos, Warriors, Mbarara Titans

Men's standings

Pirates 61 points

Kobs 55

Heathens 54

Hippos 41

Buffaloes 39

Impis 32

Walukuba 31

Rhinos 30

Mongers 30

Rams 22