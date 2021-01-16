‘Daudi’, Legends eternal groundsman wants to be buried in a Kobs’ shirt

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

Around March 2003, a 28-year old David Setimba Gavamukulya arrived at Legends, then Kampala Rugby Club, unaware his tenure there as a groundsman would last to date.

It is now 18 years and counting of a Legend of sorts bred at Legends.

Now 45, Setimba commonly known as Daudi has become a mainstay at the grounds and day without him there is similar to fatherless home.

“I’m a grandfather and father here. I know and love every corner of this facility like my own child,” he says, with an honest beam. Many swarm Legends to catch local and international action throughout the year as players, coaches and referees hog all the headlines.

Mowing and marking

Behind all that unfolds on pitch lies the unsung hero in Setimba, whose thorough and tireless efforts to set the pitch makes match days possible.

His line of duty goes beyond mowing and marking the Legends greens but being a kit manager, taking care of balls, boots and keeping the changing rooms clean.

For someone who does their job so well, Setimba surprisingly never applied nor came looking for it but fate got him there. “My elder brother was working with Dr. Sam Guma at Hospice in Makindye. Guma was part of the Kampala Rugby Club executive and they needed a groundsman, that’s how my brother recommended me,” Daudi recalls.

Despite being clueless on what his new job entailed, he just said yes before being led to Lugogo. While there he came across rugby, a game he had never seen or heard of, but fell in love with it to bits sooner than later.

“The collisions, the running and the atmosphere surprised me. The humility with which I was received made me feel at home.”

Setimba’s newfound love for the game only grew deeper and at some stage he had to choose a club. Kobs was an easy choice, the rapport he shared with the organisation was built on mutual love.

“I support all teams here but Kobs is my favourite by a mile, they have shown me love from the first day,” he says before adding more words of endearment. “I have enough tunics at home but my family is aware that I must be buried in a Kobs jersey when I pass on,” claims Daudi.

The late Edward Kitaka, a Kobs and local rugby legend, passed on in 2005 two years after Setimba’s arrival and the latter was shattered. He was like a big brother to him and the two shared many memories.

His humility moved him and played a major role in attracting him to Kobs. “He could afford buying water from the bar but drank that I boiled and stored in the Kobs’ jerry can.

“He loved Kobs, the game and everyone around. I’m glad he died knowing Kobs was in safe hands with me.”

Since his arrival in 2003, Setimba has seen about three generations of players. From the days of Nathan Wasolo and Guma to date.

To paint a picture, Setimba first set foot a Legends before the towering Naguru Hospital and Forest Mall, that border Legends East and West had a brick laid.

The period has blessed Legends which has been home to about four clubs (Kobs, Pirates, Rhinos and Warriors) with sublime talent.

You can imagine how many games in the window have found Setimba sat in his favourite corner just outside the dressing rooms. Of all that have stepped on the Legends turf, Allan Musoke is epitome of them all according to Setimba.

“Whenever he held the ball, my gut told me something special was coming. He had it all, the speed, strength and brains. He scored for fun,” recollects the animated Setimba who adds brothers Lawrence and Simon Wakabi, Dr. Stone Lugya, Justin Kimono, Ronnie Kaddu and Fred Mudoola to the best he has seen.

Fancied

When Rugby World Cup bound Namibia visited in 2006, Setimba took his favourite spot and had a good view of what was to transpire on the pitch.

The fancied Welwitschias got off to a flying start but Uganda recovered in front of a full house at Legends, winning 20-19. It remains his best international game although something else caught his eye.

During a Cranes scrum, as Captain Adrian Bukenya and Lugya were engineering a play, Lugya collided with the centre referee, forcing the game to stop as the South African needed stitches to stop the bleeding. It’s a detail that many do not recall and never mention but it was his highlight.

“We were losing until Stone knocked down the referee, when he returned from getting first aid I think he made better decisions thus helping Uganda win,” he bursts out in laughter with sarcasm written all over.

Kobs’ 21-14 win over Pirates in the 2018 Uganda Cup final is his best Kobs game. “They had taken some time without winning a trophy and badly needed one. They even had to come from behind to win it, I felt relieved and happy at the same time.”

How does one last as a groundsman for all these years? “First and foremost, I love the job and I was born a hard worker. I love working and despite being a one man unit, I’m not phased,” he says. Gaining peoples’ trust has also kept him going at the same workstation.

Rainy day

“If I were a thief, I would have been fired. I keep peoples’ money and gadgets but never get the thought of stealing anything, it makes people trust me and give me more,” explains Daudi.

Challenges like rain falling after the pitch has been marked mean he has to revisit and add new lime.

Away from that it’s fun for him, he even admits to working in the wee hours of the morning before the game as he spends nights at Legends in one of the changing room chambers.

Setimba says his time at Legends has seen him reap dividends. “I have made too many friends, I can’t get a problem and fail to get bailed out,” he states.



He has also managed to get a house In Mpererwe and two in Mukono all from his tenure at Legends. Like any worker, retirement keeps popping up in Setimba’s mind.

“I want to retire, not so far from today but I would love to get there when Kobs have their own grounds. I would even reverse my decision just to keep serving them,” that’s how dear Kobs is to Setimba that he wants to rest in their blue when he breathes his last.

dbugembe@ug.nationmedia.com