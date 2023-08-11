Depth and numbers key at Kyadondo 7s

The Nile Special 7s resume this weekend after a fortnight’s break with the Kyadondo 7s but the country’s top three sides in Kobs, Pirates and Heathens will have to navigate the circuit without their best players.

Last week saw the Uganda Rugby Union (URU) release a 22 man training squad for the Rugby 7s Cranes in preparation for next month’s Africa Men’s 7s in Zimbabwe.

The top three sides have 13 of the 22, leaving their coaches with no option but to explore their squadS depth.

“It calls for remaining players to step up as they might also get the call up in future. As a coach you want to have your best players but the opportunity to represent the country is one you cannot take away,” said Pirates coach Marvin Odongo.

His sentiments are shared by one of his key players, Timothy Kisiga, who distanced himself from national team duties due to a tight work schedule.

“This is a situation we have dealt with before in the past but we have always tried to remain competitive. The club culture caters for that and hopefully the less experienced guys will go out there this weekend and do a good job,” he said during the Kyadondo 7s launch at Kyadondo Rugby Club on Monday.

Kisiga, who was the most valuable player for the opening circuit in Jinja will lead Pirates’ quest for the overall prize without teammates Alex Aturinda, Mubarak Wandera, William Nkore and Isaac Massanganzira. Table leaders Kobs with 77 points also have a massive void left by Ian Munyani, Adrian Kasito, Byron Oketayot, Karim Arinaitwe, Mark Osuna, Faragi Odugo and Pius Ogena.

Third-placed Heathens looked to be back in the race after winning the Rujumba 7s but faltered in Fort Portal when they failed to progress from their pool.

They find themselves in a tough pool at home this weekend with Kobs, Rams and Boks. Coach Mohammed Athiyo will look up to Lawrence Sebuliba’s experience and Michael Wokorach.

Kyadondo 7s

Pool A: Kobs, Rams, Heathens, Boks

Pool B: Mongers, Impis, Stallions, Sailors

Pool C: Hippos, Warriors, Kyambogo, Rhinos