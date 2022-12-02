Kobs go for finesse against ‘fit’ Hippos

Rwenzori Uganda Cup champions Kobs kicked off their title defence with a mammoth 71-13 win against Mbarara Titans last Saturday to set up a quarterfinal clash with Jinja Hippos, this Saturday at Legends Rugby Club.

The result was satisfactory and one who did not watch the rubber could think Kobs had the game of their life which was never the case according to their coach, Brian Makalama.

“For the score, people will think it was a great start but it was not. It was the first game and a learning curve as players continue to understand what we are trying to achieve and I believe they have an idea,” he said.

Jinja Hippos bring a whole different test and Makalama is aware of that. Fresh from winning the National Sevens title, Hippos can hurt anyone on their day.

However, they are without key names like Jacob Ochen, Tawfiq Bagalana, Timothy Mugisha and Dennis Etwau who are with the Rugby Cranes Sevens in Dubai.

They will have to dig deeper for a Kobs side also missing Ian Munyani, Adrian Kasito and Karim Arinaitwe for the same cause.

“With the 7s win, I would like to assume they are the fittest side in the country at the moment and we have to see how to handle their fitness,” added Makalama who has also challenged his side to improve to match the Hippos’ threat as he expects a tough game.

League champions Heathens take on Buffaloes in pursuit of a 12th Uganda Cup title. They have been busy in the market with new faces coming in to go after a title they last won in 2016.

Pirates host Mongers in Bweyogerere while Rams visit Rhinos at Legends to complete the quarterfinal lineup.

The shield quarters are also on with cut throat games on offer while the women play for places in the final.

Rwenzori Uganda Cup



Main Cup quarters

Kobs vs Hippos 2pm Legends

Rhinos vs Rams 4pm Legends

Pirates vs Mongers 4pm, Kings Park

Heathens vs Buffaloes 4pm, Kyadondo

Shield quarters

Warriors vs. Elephants 12pm, Legends

Stallions vs Boks 12pm, Kyadondo

Impis vs Walukuba 4pm, Makerere

Titans vs Kyambogo 4pm, Mbarara

Women’s semifinals

Thunderbirds vs Lira Matrix 2pm, Kyadondo