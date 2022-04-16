‘We want to beat KCCA to ice title’

Vipers midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga hogged the news for all the right reasons the last time they clashed with KCCA on December 5.

He was a day old as the best footballer in the country when Vipers was within two minutes of losing to early pace-setters KCCA at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Byaruhanga drew a rabbit out of the hat and thundered home a belter that kissed the net, crossed the line and popped out for the game to end 2-2.

Now on to the reverse fixture of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and the Venoms are enjoying a nine-point cushion. But Byaruhanga believes the crunch tie still carries the fireworks.

“We have created some breathing space between us and them but we still take this as a must-win match,” he said.

“The coach wants to team to collect more points and that implies we are going to ruthlessly attack them like we did against URA in the 3-0 win on Tuesday.

The four-time league winners have 55 points from 23 matches while Morley Byekwaso’s KCCA are second with 46 points from the same number of games.

Personal targets at stake

Roberto Oliveira’s Venoms are on course of registering a historic league and cup double. For Byaruhanga, who won the 2020 league trophy and 2021 Uganda Cup, it is more of upping his game to match the team’s performance.

“I have so far made four assists and netted three goals, I need to do more. We need to beat KCCA for bragging rights and that calls for me to replicate my performance in the last match against them,” he added.

He has been irregular in Vipers midfield diamond of Siraje Sentamu, Najib Yiga and Bright Anukani but pledges to set alight the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium this afternoon.

“I want to win a second league trophy with Vipers before I move on to the next chapter. The spirit in camp is at the highest peak because we have players yearning to lift the trophy for the first time,” the Cranes midfield enforcer adds.

In attack, Vipers duo of Ceaser Manzoki (13 goals) and Yunus Sentamu (11 goals) are in for the top scorers’ race.

KCCA’s backline of Hassan Jurua, Filbert Obenchan, John Revita and Herbert Achai must be alert for 90 minutes to keep the duo and supporting partner Milton Karisa silent.

With KCCA’s recent tendency of developing clay feet when facing the ‘big boys’ – only managing to beat URA – they could as well play for pride unless they turn up in battle mode.